4 so far, we got any more? We'll start with the 3pms tomorrow to give us some time, gives us 25 games...
I'll steal Barney's list from the predictions thread...
SATURDAY 8TH JANUARY
The following games all kick off at 15:00
Barnsley v Barrow
Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
Port Vale v Brentford
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
The following games all kick off at 17:30
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea v Chesterfield BBC red button/iPlayer/Online
Hull City v Everton BBC One/iPlayer/Online
Swansea City v Southampton BBC one Wales/iPlayer/Online
Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth 17:45 BBC iPlayer/Online
SUNDAY 9TH JANUARY
Luton Town v Harrogate Town 12:30
The following games all kick off at 14:00
Cardiff City v Preston North End S4C
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
West Ham United v Leeds United ITV
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal 17:10 ITV
MONDAY 10TH JANUARY
Manchester United v Aston Villa 19:55 BBC One/iPlayer/Online