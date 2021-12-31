« previous next »
The Acca Pool

Re: The Acca Pool
December 31, 2021, 07:52:14 pm
Leicester and Granada
Re: The Acca Pool
December 31, 2021, 08:00:23 pm
Man u home win
Madrid away win
Re: The Acca Pool
December 31, 2021, 08:23:02 pm
City and Villarreal.
Re: The Acca Pool
December 31, 2021, 08:26:40 pm
Just seen the Leicester v Norwich is off. I'll replace it now.
Re: The Acca Pool
December 31, 2021, 08:27:59 pm
Lobo - Leeds V Burnley
Re: The Acca Pool
December 31, 2021, 08:58:53 pm
Ooof.draw
Re: The Acca Pool
December 31, 2021, 09:03:49 pm
The G
Arsenal V Manchester City - CITY WIN - CORRECT
Villarreal V Levante - VILLARREAL WIN - CORRECT

Bradders
Brentford V Aston Villa - DRAW - INCORRECT
Mallorca V Barca - BARCA WIN - CORRECT

Barney
Crystal Palace V West Ham United - PALACE WIN - INCORRECT
Alavez V Sociedad - SOCIEDAD WIN - INCORRECT

Nayia
Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers - UNITED WIN - INCORRECT
Getafe V Madrid - MADRID WIN - INCORRECT

Banned Baubles
Leeds V Burnley - DRAW - INCORRECT
Elche V Granada - GRANADA WIN - INCORRECT

Craig
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur - SPURS WIN - CORRECT
Cadiz V Sevilla - SEVILLA WIN - CORRECT
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:54:09 pm by CraigDS »
Re: The Acca Pool
December 31, 2021, 09:08:27 pm
£5 on the PL games returns £765.36 (inc £99.83 bonus) on 365

£5 on the La Liga games returns £360.76 (inc £47.05 bonus) on 365

£5 on all 16 games returns £62,635.45 (inc £20,878.48 bonus) on 365

Re: The Acca Pool
December 31, 2021, 11:52:30 pm
Happy New Year and bon chance everybody.

Here's to a profitable 2022.
Re: The Acca Pool
January 1, 2022, 10:11:32 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 31, 2021, 11:52:30 pm
Happy New Year and bon chance everybody.

Here's to a profitable 2022.
I agree,
here's to a successful and profitable 2022

Happy New year to you all
Re: The Acca Pool
January 1, 2022, 11:44:14 am
As long as Barney doesnt fuck it up again  :-X
Re: The Acca Pool
January 1, 2022, 02:35:01 pm
VAR gifted us the result!
Re: The Acca Pool
January 1, 2022, 04:58:50 pm
Omens.
Re: The Acca Pool
January 1, 2022, 05:01:56 pm
Never in doubt!
Re: The Acca Pool
January 1, 2022, 05:57:21 pm
Can we just ban West Ham from this?
Re: The Acca Pool
January 1, 2022, 05:58:27 pm
Fucking hell Barney!
Re: The Acca Pool
January 1, 2022, 06:05:16 pm
Good shout Barney :duh
Re: The Acca Pool
January 2, 2022, 02:20:47 pm
I dislike West Ham alot.
Re: The Acca Pool
January 3, 2022, 07:45:56 pm
How did we do this round?
Re: The Acca Pool
January 3, 2022, 08:04:55 pm
Re: The Acca Pool
January 4, 2022, 11:44:41 am
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 12:51:43 pm
Anyone interested in an FA Cup round?
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 12:53:59 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:51:43 pm
Anyone interested in an FA Cup round?
That'll be damn difficult ;D

I don't mind tho.
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 12:54:40 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  3, 2022, 07:45:56 pm
How did we do this round?

Updated the results in my post above. The rest fucked it for us two!
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 12:55:28 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:54:40 pm
Updated the results in my post above. The rest fucked it for us two!
Fucking amateurs ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 12:56:05 pm
FA Cup....

1. Craig
2. The G
3. Barney
4. Nayia
5. Bradders
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 01:14:22 pm
Go for it
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 03:39:36 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:56:05 pm
FA Cup....

1. Craig
2. The G
3. Barney
Let's do it 😉
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 03:42:09 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:14:22 pm
Go for it
Every time I see that signature :no
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 09:44:21 pm
4 so far, we got any more? We'll start with the 3pms tomorrow to give us some time, gives us 25 games...

I'll steal Barney's list from the predictions thread...

SATURDAY 8TH JANUARY

The following games all kick off at 15:00
Barnsley v Barrow
Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
Port Vale v Brentford
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

The following games all kick off at 17:30
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea v Chesterfield BBC red button/iPlayer/Online
Hull City v Everton BBC One/iPlayer/Online
Swansea City v Southampton BBC one Wales/iPlayer/Online

Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth 17:45 BBC iPlayer/Online

SUNDAY 9TH JANUARY

Luton Town v Harrogate Town 12:30

The following games all kick off at 14:00
Cardiff City v Preston North End S4C
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
West Ham United v Leeds United ITV
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal 17:10 ITV

MONDAY 10TH JANUARY

Manchester United v Aston Villa 19:55 BBC One/iPlayer/Online
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 10:30:22 pm
A team on Saturday and a team on Sunday?
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 10:34:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:30:22 pm
A team on Saturday and a team on Sunday?

Was my thinking yeah mate. West Ham on Sunday for you  ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 10:39:45 pm
Let's do this!
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 11:57:05 pm
I'm in
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:17:47 am
My picks if I understood correctly?!

Forest win Sunday
Leicester win Saturday
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:28:53 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:17:47 am
My picks if I understood correctly?!

Forest win Sunday
Leicester win Saturday

We haven't been given games yet
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 11:42:25 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:28:53 am
We haven't been given games yet
😁😁 🤪🤪
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 12:26:05 pm
I'll do the games now  ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 12:30:15 pm
Games assigned. Top one is Sat, bottom one is Sun.

Barney
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion
Port Vale v Brentford

Nayia
Chelsea v Chesterfield
Barnsley v Barrow

The G
Hull City v Everton
Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Craig
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United - QPR WIN
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - FOREST WIN

Bradders
Leicester City v Watford
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 12:42:20 pm
Both of mine are Saturday games

As are Nayia and The G
