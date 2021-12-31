4 so far, we got any more? We'll start with the 3pms tomorrow to give us some time, gives us 25 games...



I'll steal Barney's list from the predictions thread...



SATURDAY 8TH JANUARY



The following games all kick off at 15:00

Barnsley v Barrow

Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

Port Vale v Brentford

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers



The following games all kick off at 17:30

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea v Chesterfield BBC red button/iPlayer/Online

Hull City v Everton BBC One/iPlayer/Online

Swansea City v Southampton BBC one Wales/iPlayer/Online



Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth 17:45 BBC iPlayer/Online



SUNDAY 9TH JANUARY



Luton Town v Harrogate Town 12:30



The following games all kick off at 14:00

Cardiff City v Preston North End S4C

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

West Ham United v Leeds United ITV

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United



Nottingham Forest v Arsenal 17:10 ITV



MONDAY 10TH JANUARY



Manchester United v Aston Villa 19:55 BBC One/iPlayer/Online