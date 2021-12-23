OK you lot, here they are. Top pick for everyone is from the 26th/27th round of PL fixtures, the second pick is from the 28th-30th round.





Appalled

Manchester City V Leicester City

Crystal Palace V Norwich City



Barney

Villa V Cheslea - VILLA DRAW

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers - ARSENAL WIN



Red Star

Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford - BRIGHTON WIN

Manchester United V Burnley - MAN UNITED WIN



Nayia

Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace - SPURS WIN

Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur - SPURS WIN



Bradders

Newcastle United V Manchester United - MAN UNITED WIN

Leicester City V Liverpool - LIVERPOOL WIN



The G

West Ham United V Southampton - WEST HAM WIN

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion - CHELSEA WIN



Craig

Norwich City V Arsenal - ARSENAL WIN

Brentford V Manchester City - CITY WIN