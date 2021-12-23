« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 8448 times)

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,600
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #520 on: December 23, 2021, 05:07:31 pm »
26th / 27th Games

Burnley V Everton
Manchester City V Leicester City
Norwich City V Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace
West Ham United V Southampton
Aston Villa V Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford
Newcastle United V Manchester United

28th - 30th Games

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace V Norwich City
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur
Watford V West Ham United
Leeds United V Aston Villa
Leicester City V Liverpool
Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford V Manchester City
Everton V Newcastle United
Manchester United V Burnley
Logged

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,600
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #521 on: December 23, 2021, 05:13:25 pm »
OK you lot, here they are. Top pick for everyone is from the 26th/27th round of PL fixtures, the second pick is from the 28th-30th round.


Appalled
Manchester City V Leicester City
Crystal Palace V Norwich City

Barney
Villa V Cheslea - VILLA DRAW
Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers - ARSENAL WIN

Red Star
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford - BRIGHTON WIN
Manchester United V Burnley - MAN UNITED WIN

Nayia
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace - SPURS WIN
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur - SPURS WIN

Bradders
Newcastle United V Manchester United - MAN UNITED WIN
Leicester City V Liverpool - LIVERPOOL WIN

The G
West Ham United V Southampton - WEST HAM WIN
Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion - CHELSEA WIN

Craig
Norwich City V Arsenal - ARSENAL WIN
Brentford V Manchester City - CITY WIN
« Last Edit: December 24, 2021, 03:35:31 pm by Happy Craig'mas »
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,066
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #522 on: December 23, 2021, 05:35:55 pm »
Manchester United win
Liverpool win
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Red Star

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 491
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #523 on: December 23, 2021, 06:02:14 pm »
Brighton win
ManU win
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #524 on: December 23, 2021, 06:34:08 pm »
Spurs home win
Spurs away win
 :wave
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,796
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #525 on: December 23, 2021, 07:45:57 pm »
Home wins for both please.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,059
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #526 on: December 24, 2021, 10:30:33 am »
Burnley win
Arsenal win
« Last Edit: December 24, 2021, 11:09:49 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,600
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #527 on: December 24, 2021, 12:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 24, 2021, 10:30:33 am
Burnley win
Arsenal win

Do you want to swap your Burnley V Everton game for Villa V Chelsea as the former has been postponed now.
Logged

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,600
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #528 on: December 24, 2021, 12:15:52 pm »
Appalled just need your picks.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,059
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #529 on: December 24, 2021, 03:35:04 pm »
Villa draw
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,600
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #530 on: December 25, 2021, 06:14:49 pm »
Still waiting on Lobo...
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,059
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #531 on: December 26, 2021, 01:36:26 pm »
I'm going with what we have but adding City and Palace
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,796
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #532 on: December 26, 2021, 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 26, 2021, 01:36:26 pm
I'm going with what we have but adding City and Palace
I'm doing it with City & leaving out Palace.
Logged

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,600
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #533 on: December 26, 2021, 02:09:01 pm »
Ive put them on as they are, not added the other two games.
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #534 on: December 26, 2021, 02:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on December 26, 2021, 02:09:01 pm
Ive put them on as they are, not added the other two games.
Same here
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,600
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #535 on: December 26, 2021, 04:56:37 pm »
West Ham again!
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,796
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #536 on: December 27, 2021, 09:39:53 pm »
Logged

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,600
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 04:24:19 pm »
Barney
Villa V Cheslea - VILLA DRAW - INCORRECT
Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers - ARSENAL WIN - PP

Red Star
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford - BRIGHTON WIN - CORRECT
Manchester United V Burnley - MAN UNITED WIN

Nayia
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace - SPURS WIN - CORRECT
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur - SPURS WIN - INCORRECT

Bradders
Newcastle United V Manchester United - MAN UNITED WIN - INCORRECT
Leicester City V Liverpool - LIVERPOOL WIN

The G
West Ham United V Southampton - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion - CHELSEA WIN

Craig
Norwich City V Arsenal - ARSENAL WIN - CORRECT
Brentford V Manchester City - CITY WIN
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:56:36 pm by Happy Craig'mas »
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,796
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #538 on: Today at 12:01:17 pm »
We go again?
Logged

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,600
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #539 on: Today at 12:02:20 pm »
100%.

1. Craig
2. The G
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,059
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:04:29 pm »
Would be nice if we could win one
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 