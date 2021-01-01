4/4 so far, doing well.
I've labeled today's games.
Appalled
Liverpool V Aston Villa - LIVERPOOL WIN - CORRECT
Real Madrid V Atletico Madrid - REAL MADRID WIN
Red Star
Man City V Wolves - CITY WIN - CORRECT
Mallorca V Celta Vigo - DRAW - CORRECT
Nayia
Norwich V Man Utd - UNITED WIN <--5.30pm
Betis V Sociedad - BETIS WIN
XabiArt
Arsenal V Southampton - ARSENAL WIN - CORRECT
Espanyol V Levante - ESPANYOL WIN - CORRECT
The G
Chelsea V Leeds - CHELSEA WIN - CORRECT
Alaves V Getafe - DRAW <--3.15pm - CORRECT
Barney
Brentford V Watford - BRENTFORD WIN - CORRECT
Valencia V Elche - VALENCIA WIN <--5.30pm
Craig
Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN
Cadiz V Granada - DRAW
Bradders
Leicester V Newcastle - LEICESTER WIN
Bilbao V Sevilla - SEVILLA WIN <--8pm