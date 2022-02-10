« previous next »
Saw him live in November and was lucky enough to be on the same table as him and the band drinking in a bar after -- cannot tell you how good he was live but also how genuinely friendly and down to earth he and his band were.

Lyrics mostly pass me by with music (I know...I KNOW!) but his grab me every single time. Magic.
The twat was celebrating the purchase of Newcastle by the murderous, child-slaughtering, human rights-oppressing, terrorist-funding, misogynist oil dictators.

I guess he's another 'long suffering Newcastle fan'  ::)
I know a couple of people who've met him / the lads and have said the same, he's gonna be fucking massive imo.

I found this earlier, I'm quite glad for his sake that he doesn't sing like this anymore but it's pretty good considering he was like, 19.

https://youtu.be/BQscvmMD_G4
He's really fucking good and I bumped into his music by chance. Living in America, you get a lot of shit music everywhere that it makes you forget that good music exists outside that dumpster of a country.
Amazing that he can sing like that too. Sounds like he is trying to be Dave Grohl.

Like that he sings more in his own voice now but would be good if he could add some of the gravel sounds back.
Seeing him at the Echo on Monday ;D
I'd love to see him supporting The Killers on my birthday in Dublin.
Reckon hell be amazing. Off to see Royal Blood next Saturday, first gig since Covid
Someone mentioned it on the other page - but here's the link for Dancing in the Dark...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwpMYm92Mos

So, so good.
Performed a couple of songs from his upcoming album at his comeback gig this week. I really really like this....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyEDQb20FiU

Such a talented singer/songwriter
He's definitely on the bucket list of Artist i really want to see live!
Dammit, forgot about the Artist pre-sale for Sam Fender tickets this morning.

O2 Priority and Venue pre-sale tomorrow so will have to try again.
New song People Watching out today, and its brilliant.
Really good song that, hes a very good song writer
