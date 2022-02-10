Saw him live in November and was lucky enough to be on the same table as him and the band drinking in a bar after -- cannot tell you how good he was live but also how genuinely friendly and down to earth he and his band were.Lyrics mostly pass me by with music (I know...I KNOW!) but his grab me every single time. Magic.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
I know a couple of people who've met him / the lads and have said the same, he's gonna be fucking massive imo.I found this earlier, I'm quite glad for his sake that he doesn't sing like this anymore but it's pretty good considering he was like, 19.https://youtu.be/BQscvmMD_G4
Seeing him at the Echo on Monday
Performed a couple of songs from his upcoming album at his comeback gig this week. I really really like this....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyEDQb20FiUSuch a talented singer/songwriter
New song People Watching out today, and its brilliant.
