« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards  (Read 14767 times)

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #240 on: Today at 09:28:58 pm »
 a short break before the men's Ballon d'Or winner is announced.

It will be one of four men: Rodri, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham or Dani Carvajal.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,129
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #241 on: Today at 09:44:52 pm »
Rodri
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #242 on: Today at 09:45:44 pm »
Rodri wins 2024 Ballon d'Or
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,129
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #243 on: Today at 09:46:42 pm »
Had to be when the top 4 were announced.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,530
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:47:31 pm »
Will he have to give it back when they get done?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,897
  • JFT 97
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #245 on: Today at 09:53:57 pm »
Not a fan of Perez or Madrid but I think a large part of them refusing to take place in the ceremony is to do with City being cheats. They were also upset about City winning team of the year a couple of years ago.

How can win the Ballon Do'r when City have 115+ charges against them. It would be like Lance Armstrong winning awards whilst being investigated for doping.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,653
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #246 on: Today at 09:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:53:57 pm
Not a fan of Perez or Madrid but I think a large part of them refusing to take place in the ceremony is to do with City being cheats. They were also upset about City winning team of the year a couple of years ago.

How can win the Ballon Do'r when City have 115+ charges against them. It would be like Lance Armstrong winning awards whilst being investigated for doping.

Nice detective work Sherlock but he was scheduled to attend along with MAdrid players as late as Saturday.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,653
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #247 on: Today at 10:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 09:28:58 pm
a short break before the men's Ballon d'Or winner is announced.

It will be one of four men: Rodri, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham or Dani Carvajal.

MAte, the rankings was leaked. I posted it.   ;D
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,911
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #248 on: Today at 10:00:52 pm »
Samie, won the Ballon Knot.

Well in fella. 👍


😂
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,653
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #249 on: Today at 10:02:36 pm »
 :D

Where's my trophy Chops?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,897
  • JFT 97
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #250 on: Today at 10:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:57:32 pm
Nice detective work Sherlock but he was scheduled to attend along with MAdrid players as late as Saturday.  ;D

Not sure where you are going with this Samie ;D ;D. What I am saying is that when it was leaked that Rodri had won Madrid pulled out. For me Spain and especially Tebas head of la Liga have been the most vocal critics of City.

I think they are a tad hypocritical but they have been vocal about City.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,653
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:03:57 pm »
Giorgi Mamardashvili and his wife at the Ballon D'or ceremony.  :D

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,653
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #252 on: Today at 10:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:03:02 pm
Not sure where you are going with this Samie ;D ;D. What I am saying is that when it was leaked that Rodri had won Madrid pulled out. For me Spain and especially Tebas head of la Liga have been the most vocal critics of City.

I think they are a tad hypocritical but they have been vocal about City.

My point is they were going when they presumed their player was winning the award. As soon as it was leaked he might not win they pulled out.  ;D
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,911
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #253 on: Today at 10:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:02:36 pm
:D

Where's my trophy Chops?

Its in the post, as you couldnt attend due to posting duties on RAWK.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,593
  • Truthiness
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #254 on: Today at 10:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:03:02 pm
Not sure where you are going with this Samie ;D ;D. What I am saying is that when it was leaked that Rodri had won Madrid pulled out. For me Spain and especially Tebas head of la Liga have been the most vocal critics of City.

I think they are a tad hypocritical but they have been vocal about City.
They heard that Rodri won so spat their dummy out the pram. Fuck all to do with ADFC or the Super League or Coronation Street or anything else.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,653
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #255 on: Today at 10:08:24 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:05:20 pm
Its in the post, as you couldnt attend due to posting duties on RAWK.

 :D

I should've sent Al to pick it up on my behalf.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 