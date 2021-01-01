I watched the game yesterday but for all of the superiority City had, i can't recall many big chances where they would have put us to the sword, even had they had a striker in the middle.
Maybe i need to watch it back, but which chances were gilt edged?
Spot on. They did play a lot of good possession football but they didn't have many good chances. They got a fortunate deflection for their 2nd goal which Alisson was saving comfortably.
On the other hand, where it really mattered, we had a world class forward who made a great chance for Mané who took his goal well. Salah then made the 2nd goal all by himself and there was nobody else on the pitch capable of doing what he did.
So when it comes down to it, City weren't that dominant other than they had the possession. If Fabinho had chipped his shot then we would have won.
A deflected goal by them and a miss from 6 yards by us resulted in a draw.