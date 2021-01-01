Milner is a decent back up, yesterday he was up against Foden whos brilliant and City targeted him. Id test AOC there and see how it goes. he has the physicality and ball carrying skills, if it works out and he gets extra minutes it will help in midfield too



Not sure this would be a good idea. I don't think he has the aggression, positional sense or tactical nous to play in that role. People think that playing the FB role for us just involves running up and down and putting crosses all day but it's a crucial role in our team and involves a lot more than that. I think Ox would be very poor defensively and very poor aerially, and I doubt he has the ability to really defend 1 vs 1. I've yet to see any sort of tactical discipline that suggests he can be part of our defensive unit. We've seen just how our team suffers when we have someone in that role that doesn't play at the high standards of Trent or Robbo.For me, the only ones I think could deputise there regularly would be Gomez, Milner, Hendo and Fab. Ox can potentially be an explosive player whose talents lie in the final third. He needs to rediscover his form and consistency and fight his way back into the team in a position that he can actually play regularly.