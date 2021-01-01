« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #840 on: Today at 07:50:17 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:17:34 pm
We have a winner.

Mr?!! If Appalled is getting Mr in front of his name Ill be expecting to be referred to as Sir Jookie, or at least Dr Jookie, in any posts directed towards me from now on
:D
Online Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #841 on: Today at 08:08:52 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:46:31 pm
Dont understand why people get so wound up by this. Its shitty pundits with shitty opinions and that will be the case forever. Should we really care?
It's the prominence the article's been given more than anything. It's always worse when the beeb chooses to use clickbait headlines/article. Guess it's mu fault for holding them to a higher standard.

Its a strange day when McNultys article is more balanced and celebrates the game!
Online mrantarctica

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #842 on: Today at 08:10:18 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:38:14 pm
Milner is a decent back up, yesterday he was up against Foden whos brilliant and City targeted him.  Id test AOC there and see how it goes. he has the physicality and ball carrying skills, if it works out and he gets extra minutes it will help in midfield too

Not sure this would be a good idea. I don't think he has the aggression, positional sense or tactical nous to play in that role. People think that playing the FB role for us just involves running up and down and putting crosses all day but it's a crucial role in our team and involves a lot more than that. I think Ox would be very poor defensively and very poor aerially, and I doubt he has the ability to really defend 1 vs 1. I've yet to see any sort of tactical discipline that suggests he can be part of our defensive unit. We've seen just how our team suffers when we have someone in that role that doesn't play at the high standards of Trent or Robbo.

For me, the only ones I think could deputise there regularly would be Gomez, Milner, Hendo and Fab. Ox can potentially be an explosive player whose talents lie in the final third. He needs to rediscover his form and consistency and fight his way back into the team in a position that he can actually play regularly.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #843 on: Today at 08:12:43 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:08:52 pm
It's the prominence the article's been given more than anything. It's always worse when the beeb chooses to use clickbait headlines/article. Guess it's mu fault for holding them to a higher standard.

Its a strange day when McNultys article is more balanced and celebrates the game!

Its the same pretty much everywhere. Also the narrative set can go a long way because we are very much seen as the outsiders in this title race, both by pundits and rival fans. Very few are concerned about us.
Online Jookie

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #844 on: Today at 08:18:43 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:41:18 pm
Jr. Dookie maybe

Ha ha .

Probably more apt!
Online Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #845 on: Today at 08:19:18 pm
Looks like the club have gathered a ton of evidence on the spitter. Can't have the stupid actions of one bloke giving us a bad name. Dunno what gets in peoples heads sometimes.
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #846 on: Today at 08:21:06 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:32:36 pm
I watched the game yesterday but for all of the superiority City had, i can't recall many big chances where they would have put us to the sword, even had they had a striker in the middle.

Maybe i need to watch it back, but which chances were gilt edged?

Spot on. They did play a lot of good possession football but they didn't have many good chances. They got a fortunate deflection for their 2nd goal which Alisson was saving comfortably.

On the other hand, where it really mattered, we had a world class forward who made a great chance for Mané who took his goal well. Salah then made the 2nd goal all by himself and there was nobody else on the pitch capable of doing what he did.

So when it comes down to it, City weren't that dominant other than they had the possession. If Fabinho had chipped his shot then we would have won.

A deflected goal by them and a miss from 6 yards by us resulted in a draw.
Online mrantarctica

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #847 on: Today at 08:32:37 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:21:06 pm
Spot on. They did play a lot of good possession football but they didn't have many good chances. They got a fortunate deflection for their 2nd goal which Alisson was saving comfortably.

On the other hand, where it really mattered, we had a world class forward who made a great chance for Mané who took his goal well. Salah then made the 2nd goal all by himself and there was nobody else on the pitch capable of doing what he did.

So when it comes down to it, City weren't that dominant other than they had the possession. If Fabinho had chipped his shot then we would have won.

A deflected goal by them and a miss from 6 yards by us resulted in a draw.

I think the fact that our first half performance was dire and that it was only some really good defending/goalkeeping that kept the score level at the break gave people a false impression. Man City ran the game in the first half but for all their ascendancy this didn't translate into clear cut chances and somehow we hung on. In the 2nd half, we were more than a match for them. It's just a shame we started so poorly because otherwise I think we would have won the game. 
Online Jm55

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #848 on: Today at 08:35:24 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:21:06 pm
Spot on. They did play a lot of good possession football but they didn't have many good chances. They got a fortunate deflection for their 2nd goal which Alisson was saving comfortably.

On the other hand, where it really mattered, we had a world class forward who made a great chance for Mané who took his goal well. Salah then made the 2nd goal all by himself and there was nobody else on the pitch capable of doing what he did.

So when it comes down to it, City weren't that dominant other than they had the possession. If Fabinho had chipped his shot then we would have won.

A deflected goal by them and a miss from 6 yards by us resulted in a draw.

Im fairly sure that if they had someone like Aguero on the pitch theyd have scored at least one in that half, the De Bruyne header alone youd expect a world class striker to do far better with.

I think the point people are missing is that part of the reason why they didnt create many clear cut chances is because they didnt have a striker on the pitch, there was a few times that they got in behind and youd just expect that the movement of someone like Aguero or Kane would have opened us up more.

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #849 on: Today at 08:37:36 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:35:24 pm
Im fairly sure that if they had someone like Aguero on the pitch theyd have scored at least one in that half, the De Bruyne header alone youd expect a world class striker to do far better with.

I think the point people are missing is that part of the reason why they didnt create many clear cut chances is because they didnt have a striker on the pitch, there was a few times that they got in behind and youd just expect that the movement of someone like Aguero or Kane would have opened us up more.



On the other side, having an extra midfielder afforded them that control.
Online Jm55

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #850 on: Today at 08:40:27 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:37:36 pm
On the other side, having an extra midfielder afforded them that control.

There is that, yeah, you can make a case that with a midfielder less they wouldnt have got in the positions as readily but then their best chance of the half comes from a goal-kick so Im not convinced.
