« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80  (Read 20173 times)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,075
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #800 on: Today at 01:01:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:00:33 pm
Mr Appalled said no quality backup is needed for someone that plays most games which is what Robbo does. That's very myopic :lmao :lmao
No he didn't.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,924
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #801 on: Today at 01:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:54:09 pm
Is this thread now a competition to make the maddest shout?

If so, not sure whos winning currently.

It was a mad game yesterday, tense and frantic at times. And it's now international week. We've probably got a fortnight of this fucking nonsense.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #802 on: Today at 01:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:01:14 pm
No he didn't.
Let me pick it out from his block of gibberish. :D

Read this and tell me that it doesn't apply to Robbo:

"...Trent is going to play whenever he is fit, unless its a lesser game. That's it. So we dont 'need' another top quality back-up right back because they'd play so rarely."
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,155
  • Bam!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #803 on: Today at 01:08:29 pm »
Not a word for Bernardo Silvas slide tackle when already on a yellow. They could easily have been down to 10 too.

I think Milner gets away with his because Silvas touch put it into Fabinhos possession.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,405
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #804 on: Today at 01:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:51:02 pm
This is wild stuff.

However, given I thought I'd read all the catastrophisation available on the apparent awful state of the squad, I'm enjoying this fresh new angle.


Some of Mona's salads have been a little on the wilty side lately. Over-croutoned, completely out of sync dressings, seemingly random cucumber slices and heavily seeded at that....its not that its not a decent salad still but somethings just off. It was utter madness to go into the new season without backup at tomato, trying to jam red peppers or olives into that space, sure they can do a job but theres a ripple effect right through the whole tossing. Klopp reportedly feels betrayed by fsg's broken promises and Mo is on his way out for sure unless something gets done sharpish.

#worryingtimes
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online dai_bonehead

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #805 on: Today at 01:10:54 pm »
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,511
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #806 on: Today at 01:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:10:25 pm

Some of Mona's salads have been a little on the wilty side lately. Over-croutoned, completely out of sync dressings, seemingly random cucumber slices and heavily seeded at that....its not that its not a decent salad still but somethings just off. It was utter madness to go into the new season without backup at tomato, trying to jam red peppers or olives into that space, sure they can do a job but theres a ripple effect right through the whole tossing. Klopp reportedly feels betrayed by fsg's broken promises and Mo is on his way out for sure unless something gets done sharpish.

#worryingtimes

At the time I didnt think we needed a back-up for Baldrick, as they wouldn't have got many posts. But over the years its become more of a pressing matter, and its good that we've finally realised what we need was MonsSalad
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,490
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #807 on: Today at 01:19:27 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:14:45 pm
At the time I didnt think we needed a back-up for Baldrick, as they wouldn't have got many posts. But over the years its become more of a pressing matter, and its good that we've finally realised what we need was MonsSalad
The problem is that we haven't offered him/her a new contract. Do we lose him/her for nothing or sell in Jan? ;D
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,511
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #808 on: Today at 01:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:19:27 pm
The problem is that we haven't offered him/her a new contract. Do we lose him/her for nothing or sell in Jan? ;D

You've got to think BlueLoon are looking at his recent activity and thinking about a very big offer.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,075
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #809 on: Today at 01:39:27 pm »
I'm lost...
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,539
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #810 on: Today at 01:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:08:29 pm
Not a word for Bernardo Silvas slide tackle when already on a yellow. They could easily have been down to 10 too.

I think Milner gets away with his because Silvas touch put it into Fabinhos possession.
I thought Hendo was the first foul got Millie off the hook.
Logged

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #811 on: Today at 01:44:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:00:33 pm
Mr Appalled said no quality backup is needed for someone that plays most games which is what Robbo does. That's very myopic :lmao :lmao
Are you mocking fucking appalled? Don't you fucking dare! :no
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,075
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #812 on: Today at 01:44:45 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 01:43:28 pm
I thought Hendo was the first foul got Millie off the hook.
Yes. Added to the fact that there's no VAR, I don't think the ref registered Milner's foul given Henderson's initial intervention.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,161
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #813 on: Today at 01:45:48 pm »
RAWK has got no money...
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,385
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #814 on: Today at 02:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:45:48 pm
RAWK has got no money...
We still going to win the chat shit league.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,104
  • Sound
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #815 on: Today at 02:35:46 pm »
Thought the midfield plus Jota were the main culprits for that first half showing, Jota just went thro it like he was half arsed..just when I thought he had woken up 2nd half he got withdrawn.
Both our goals were sublime..Mo's individual brilliance has surely secured goal of the season already, belter.

Milner.. :D




https://imgshare.io/images/2021/10/04/Screenshot_20211004-143305_YouTube.jpg
« Last Edit: Today at 02:37:20 pm by Medellin »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,405
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #816 on: Today at 02:46:32 pm »
Looked good to me  ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 405
  • ******
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #817 on: Today at 02:51:13 pm »
Can we stop with the half arsed nonsense please? As much as Keane and Carragher may want you to believe that the difference between the first half and second half was more energy it was clearly down to the tweaks that Klopp made at half time and which he spoke about in depth in his interview with Sky. 

When our system doesnt work because everyone becomes spread out and less compact (usually due to us dropping too deep) the whole thing falls apart and suddenly everyone looks like they are having a poor game, so its easy just to say get player x on for player z or change formation to X-X-X, but the reality is that this is where Klopp really earns his money.  No change in personnel, no change in system, just encouraging the players to execute the game plan better and to make very small tweaks in positioning.  The result was a completely different second half performance.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,880
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #818 on: Today at 03:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:54:09 pm
Is this thread now a competition to make the maddest shout?

If so, not sure whos winning currently.

Yeah jesus a few mad shouts in this morning
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #819 on: Today at 03:32:36 pm »
I watched the game yesterday but for all of the superiority City had, i can't recall many big chances where they would have put us to the sword, even had they had a striker in the middle.

Maybe i need to watch it back, but which chances were gilt edged?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,170
  • SPQR
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #820 on: Today at 04:00:31 pm »
It's a shame that Mo Salah's two best goals for us - and probably during his entire career thus far - didn't come in victories. We couldn't hold on against Spurs or City.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,360
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #821 on: Today at 04:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:00:31 pm
It's a shame that Mo Salah's two best goals for us - and probably during his entire career thus far - didn't come in victories. We couldn't hold on against Spurs or City.
I bet that will be his take away from his Liverpool career when he retires. I scored so many wonderful goals, lead the team to glory but them two times my asshole defensive colleagues couldnt hold on so my goals would have been even better.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,511
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #822 on: Today at 04:23:45 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:21:09 pm
I bet that will be his take away from his Liverpool career when he retires. I scored so many wonderful goals, lead the team to glory but them two times my asshole defensive colleagues couldnt hold on so my goals would have been even better.

His screamer against Chelsea was pointless too. All his best ones count for fuck all, and the ones that actually do are either penalties or pace goals.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,360
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #823 on: Today at 04:30:44 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:23:45 pm
His screamer against Chelsea was pointless too. All his best ones count for fuck all, and the ones that actually do are either penalties or pace goals.
A crying shame, kind of takes the gloss off all the records hes smashed for us. Some goals were in draws or losses so obviously they count less, penalties should never be added to an individuals tally and the debate about pace goals is a valid one. If you break it all down, hes pretty average.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,104
  • Sound
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #824 on: Today at 04:34:22 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #825 on: Today at 04:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:00:31 pm
It's a shame that Mo Salah's two best goals for us - and probably during his entire career thus far - didn't come in victories. We couldn't hold on against Spurs or City.
That fat fucking waste.

Absolute corruption heard on live tv.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,513
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #826 on: Today at 04:39:25 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:37:40 pm
That fat fucking waste.

Absolute corruption heard on live tv.


Luvran
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,170
  • SPQR
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane ‘58 Foden 69’ Salah 76’ De Bruyne 80’
« Reply #827 on: Today at 04:58:04 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:21:09 pm
I bet that will be his take away from his Liverpool career when he retires. I scored so many wonderful goals, lead the team to glory but them two times my asshole defensive colleagues couldnt hold on so my goals would have been even better.

Yeah, that's exactly what I meant. You hit the nail right on the head. Salah will one day leave Liverpool and remember the times he scored brilliant late solo goals but didn't end up on the winning side. Did you figure that all out by yourself, or did you need help?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,161
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #828 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm »
To be honest the amount of crap you come out with on here your first post could've been accurate enough. 
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #829 on: Today at 05:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:00:31 pm
It's a shame that Mo Salah's two best goals for us - and probably during his entire career thus far - didn't come in victories. We couldn't hold on against Spurs or City.
He said the same thing about the goal post-match. We tend to remember goals more fondly when we win.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 