Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80  (Read 17497 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:21:53 am
Unfortunately Man City and Chelsea have skewed what should be expected from a strong PL squad, because they can both afford multiple top class options in every position.

Trent is the good old 'generational' talent. We want him to play every game for us, and if he's fit (which he should be most of the time) then he will play the vast majority. The idea of going big on a back up right back is daft, so we're left either looking for a cheap Robertson-esque bargain, or filling in the gaps with what we've had. And as torrid a time as Millie had yesterday, he's played there three times this season and been excellent there twice. I guess the hope is Neco eventually becomes a genuinely good back up, but that'll be hard without games. And you've then got the added issue of Trent being 22, Scouse, amazingly good and has played 40+ games in each of the last three seasons. He's probably quite comfortably the hardest position to get into in our team, with Allison being second. If you're a young right back like, for example, Lamptey, or Bogle, or Max Aarons (who would all cost a lot of money anyway), are you genuinely looking at our team and going 'Yeah got a good chance of getting a lot of games there'? Its a bit like AC Milan with Paolo Maldini, how do you back him up? Its a lovely thought that we could have Trent plus another really good right back, but the reality is that its so unlikely unless we get one through the youth system.
Even City don't have top end back ups everywhere. If Cancelo and Walker are out who plays full back for them? A converted midfielder, a centre back or an acadmey player.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:41:26 am
I think that would have been a great game to have Thiago fit. Curtis has played a good few games, but struggled to make a difference (I know he got an assist but think that might be generous!).
All hypothetical but you can see a scenario where Thiago would have given us more time and control. Consider that they had a full strength team and that we were missing Trent, who would also have created a whole new set of problems for them then a draw is ok.

As for all the shit about Milner, there were at least a couple of City players who could have had second yellows - Silva himself, clearly chops Mo down near the end - yet hardly mentioned.

Guardiola is a prick and his players follow his lead in their pathetic constant badgering of the ref, that needs to be called out more too.

They're clearly sticking with the 'let play go on' leniency thing this season. Millie has probably benefitted twice now, against Palace as well as yesterday, but fuck it we've also had plenty against us who should have been booked twice, if we're going on previous seasons. I'm certainly not gonna complain about us getting the same leniency as everyone else, when we're usually having to complain about the majority of decisions going against us.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:00:48 am
Honestly, where do you get the energy Fromola? Its almost awe-inspiring in a way, that you can devote so much time into whinging about the same thing.

16 hours since half time yesterday and you've posted 18 times moaning about the same thing. Its genuinely incredible. Once or twice would be pretty tiresome, but 18?!

We have Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jones, Keita, Oxlade Chamberlain, Elliott and Milner for three midfield positions. The depth isn't an issue at all. Factually, we've been unlucky that one of those options was badly injured by a shit tackle and another couple have had a niggly injury during a busy period. It happens. If you're talking about 'replacing Gini' then no, we haven't gone out and bought someone to 'replace Gini'. We have however replaced him with another player, and that player unfortunately had his ankle broken in the midst of establishing himself in the first team. The disrespect you show our players, continually, is genuinely nauseating. At the moment its the young players who have come into our midfield, Harvey and Curtis, who you continue to slyly slag off.

Odds on him ignoring this but posting within an hour about our lack of transfer activity?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
I would like to see Tsimikas get the chance on the right. ManC was not the right game for such experiments, but I think he could do a great job there.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:16:07 am
I would like to see Tsimikas get the chance on the right. ManC was not the right game for such experiments, but I think he could do a great job there.

Yeh I was hoping he would get some minutes at right back against Norwich in the Cup. He certainly has more pace than Milner.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:16:07 am
I would like to see Tsimikas get the chance on the right. ManC was not the right game for such experiments, but I think he could do a great job there.
Can't see it happening as it will slow us down in attack and virtually stop first time crosses into the box. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:26:11 am
Can't see it happening as it will slow us down in attack and virtually stop first time crosses into the box. 

But might get us a few direct goals from shots outside the box. Plus, if through balls are good, might actually work better than crosses into the box, with Jota, Salah, Mane all making runs there or thereabouts...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 10:00:24 am
Against a lesser team absolutely.  But isnt that why he left Arsenal, he was being played at wing back and wanted to play in midfield?

The choice for Ox should be: "Play wherever the team needs you, or don't play anywhere"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:16:07 am
I would like to see Tsimikas get the chance on the right. ManC was not the right game for such experiments, but I think he could do a great job there.

I'm sure that Klopp has tried that in training and I guess he's not comfortable doing it. I do agree that Tsimikas might be an answer but the problem with experimenting is that it can risk points. I'm not sure when Neco is due to return; I assume he would have played yesterday.

Gomez, Fabinho and Henderson can play right back. Unfortunately when you get two injuries in the same position then we will have to play our third choice. Our squad can tolerate several injuries but sometimes injuries "stack up".
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Like most on here I am torn about the result as well.  We were utterly outplayed in the first half and so to come away with a draw was a good result, especially against a side as good as City are.  Any other team in the league would have lost that game yesterday based on that City first half performance IMO. 

We were also undoubtedly lucky for Milner not to pick up the second yellow, and I think we ultimately have Henderson to thank for that as I felt like the referee thought that Henderson committed the initial foul and Silva was already on his way down, so the free kick wasn't actually for the Milner tackle.  The fact that Henderson also immediately started to have a go at Silva for going down too easily also helped IMO.

However, for all their good play City really didn't create many good chances in that first half despite their domination, and we looked the more dangerous team in the second half, plus of course having the lead twice, a deflected equalizer, and an incredible block to stop a certain winner.

So overall it's a fair result IMO, and certainly not one that Liverpool fans should be complaining about.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 10:00:37 am
Its bizarre isn't it, agree with the shout that Milner should have had a 2nd yellow - it happened right in front of me and my immediate thought was 'he's off here'

But everyone seems to ignore the Silva one odd?   

This one?

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:23:20 pm
I might be wrong because I only saw it in real time but Bernardo Silva fouled Salah by the touchline late on when he was already on a yellow and it looked like another potential yellow? Certainly need to see it again to be sure.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:37:53 am
I'm sure that Klopp has tried that in training and I guess he's not comfortable doing it. I do agree that Tsimikas might be an answer but the problem with experimenting is that it can risk points. I'm not sure when Neco is due to return; I assume he would have played yesterday.

Gomez, Fabinho and Henderson can play right back. Unfortunately when you get two injuries in the same position then we will have to play our third choice. Our squad can tolerate several injuries but sometimes injuries "stack up".

Milner is perfectly fine as a back up RB (Neco was on the bench yesterday)

I think people are letting yesterday cloud how much of a 'liability' Millie really is when he plays there. He was really good there this season against Palace and Porto. He played there against Leicester last season really well. If he'll be fine against 8/10 teams and struggle against the really good sides....then I think thats good enough to be honest. We're not going to never play him there again on the basis of having a tough time against Man City
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
I think we have the perfect candidate for backup RB within the squad: Ox. Yes, he left Arsenal to not play that position and play in midfield, but he's older and hasn't quite hit his promised heights. He should be re-fashioned as a utility player, the new Milner, and be able to offer himself as a midfielder and fullback. The club has stood by him too when he was injured, so it shouldn't be too much to ask to have him play fullback. Klopp's philosophy is about finding solutions within the team as well.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:46:41 am
Milner is perfectly fine as a back up RB (Neco was on the bench yesterday)

I think people are letting yesterday cloud how much of a 'liability' Millie really is when he plays there. He was really good there this season against Palace and Porto. He played there against Leicester last season really well. If he'll be fine against 8/10 teams and struggle against the really good sides....then I think thats good enough to be honest. We're not going to never play him there again on the basis of having a tough time against Man City
People that raised it as an issuein the summer were shouted down on here. Millie has been a great servant but I think his age has caught up with him and is probably why he struggles to play 2 games a week.

We need a quick, defensively solid backup. That's it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:58:24 am
People that raised it as an issuein the summer were shouted down on here. Millie has been a great servant but I think his age has caught up with him and is probably why he struggles to play 2 games a week.

We need a quick, defensively solid backup. That's it.

The problem is that Trent is special. We got in a back up for Robertson but Robertson isn't as crucial as Trent is and as vital to the team. As a result, any full back is never going to replace him, similar to Salah. Milner is that solid replacement in the games that Trent doesn't play.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:01:25 am
The problem is that Trent is special. We got in a back up for Robertson but Robertson isn't as crucial as Trent is and as vital to the team. As a result, any full back is never going to replace him, similar to Salah. Milner is that solid replacement in the games that Trent doesn't play.
We don't need a like-for-like because Trent will play most games when fit. A decent and quick backup is fine. Milner's lack of pace makes teams target him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:09:49 am
As did Bernardo Silva when already on a yellow which seems to have been completely ignored.

Yeah agreed, he was as lucky as Milner to stay on, but that red would have been at a much less crucial juncture.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:58:24 am
People that raised it as an issuein the summer were shouted down on here. Millie has been a great servant but I think his age has caught up with him and is probably why he struggles to play 2 games a week.

We need a quick, defensively solid backup. That's it.

He's been good whenever he's played at right back for us, apart from yesterday. If he had to play there against Watford, I'm pretty certain he'd put in a good performance as he usually does. He struggled yesterday against the other 'best' team in the league, it happens.

And honestly....I couldn't give two fucks what people raised as an issue in the summer. People raised pretty much everything as an issue in the summer, because 'people' are moaning, whinging sorts who think the grass is always greener at other clubs and are absolutely desperate to have a shiny new toy. If 'what we need' is a quick, defensively solid backup RB then done. Joe Gomez. Sorted. I'd say more what we need, considering how important our full backs are, is someone who can contribute to our attack in a similar fashion. Milner has done that. Obviously to a lesser extent than Trent but he's still got 5 assists in 1085 minutes for us there, which is pretty good going. Gomez has two in 3065 minutes, so clearly there's a trade off between attacking threat and being more solid defensively. People will moan about whatever is available to moan about. Our attackers have 23 goals so far so the lack of a back-up has taken a back seat to 'not signing another midfielder' and 'not signing a back up right back'.

In terms of signing someone to play back up to Trent, I'm genuinely interested to see who people would advocate us signing, who would be happy playing back up to a homegrown Scouse right back for the next ten years but is also good enough to slot in seamlessly when Trent is out. People will talk about signing Kostas, but I imagine its a lot easier selling being a back-up if you're a few years younger than the guy you'd be backing up (and as much as I love Robbo and think he's the best LB around he's still not quite as amazing as Trent). Ideally it'd be someone who can play multiple positions so they're not just relying on Trent being injured to get a game....but then thats what we currently have with Millie and Gomez and its hard to see how we sensibly improve on that. If Kostas can play there it'd be fantastic but it doesn't seem to have been an option so far.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 09:17:31 am
Back on the juice.

A huge pint of dickhead juice every morning for that little fucking tosser.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:42:37 am
But if you're relying on Milner then you need an extra midfielder. Milner would have been a good sub yesterday for tired legs. You'll also lose a lot going forwards on that side.

There's still too much make do and mend and fingers crossed we never get an injury.

The problem is that there's no trust in two of our midfielders for a game of this size, not that there isn't numbers in the squad. AOC and Keita need to contribute more.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:26:11 am
Can't see it happening as it will slow us down in attack and virtually stop first time crosses into the box.
Not sure about that, his right foot seems quite good. It's worth a punt IMO, but against a weaker team obviously.
Not ideal for sure, but playing Milner or Gomez at RB also comes with issues.

An advantage of using Kostas there is that he would get more games and stay in shape. It would also free up Milner for midfield.

As stated above, we'll never find a top RB to spend 80% of his time watching Trent play.

After watching us for years using so many odd solutions to the seemingly endless LB problem (Agger, Johnson on the wrong side, Milner... ) , it feels weird to now be able to consider using a LB on the right

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:13:47 am
He's been good whenever he's played at right back for us, apart from yesterday. If he had to play there against Watford, I'm pretty certain he'd put in a good performance as he usually does. He struggled yesterday against the other 'best' team in the league, it happens.

And honestly....I couldn't give two fucks what people raised as an issue in the summer. People raised pretty much everything as an issue in the summer, because 'people' are moaning, whinging sorts who think the grass is always greener at other clubs and are absolutely desperate to have a shiny new toy. If 'what we need' is a quick, defensively solid backup RB then done. Joe Gomez. Sorted. I'd say more what we need, considering how important our full backs are, is someone who can contribute to our attack in a similar fashion. Milner has done that. Obviously to a lesser extent than Trent but he's still got 5 assists in 1085 minutes for us there, which is pretty good going. Gomez has two in 3065 minutes, so clearly there's a trade off between attacking threat and being more solid defensively. People will moan about whatever is available to moan about. Our attackers have 23 goals so far so the lack of a back-up has taken a back seat to 'not signing another midfielder' and 'not signing a back up right back'.

In terms of signing someone to play back up to Trent, I'm genuinely interested to see who people would advocate us signing, who would be happy playing back up to a homegrown Scouse right back for the next ten years but is also good enough to slot in seamlessly when Trent is out. People will talk about signing Kostas, but I imagine its a lot easier selling being a back-up if you're a few years younger than the guy you'd be backing up (and as much as I love Robbo and think he's the best LB around he's still not quite as amazing as Trent). Ideally it'd be someone who can play multiple positions so they're not just relying on Trent being injured to get a game....but then thats what we currently have with Millie and Gomez and its hard to see how we sensibly improve on that. If Kostas can play there it'd be fantastic but it doesn't seem to have been an option so far.
Gomez playing there means that we only have 1 backup CB that fits our style of play.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:09:37 am
We don't need a like-for-like because Trent will play most games when fit. A decent and quick backup is fine. Milner's lack of pace makes teams target him.

The right back needs to be comfortable on the ball. I think thats a main requirement for a right back in our system. Being really solid defensively but limited on the ball wouldnt help 8/10 games. We saw a bit of this when we had Clyne at RB. Teams let us funnel the ball to Clyne and moves stagnated.

The flip side in having a back up RB who is good going forward but suspect defensively is games like yesterday. That situation is more the minority whereas the Porto/Palace games are more the norm. Its why we play Milner over Gomez there and havent prioritised buying a standard back up for right back
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:19:31 am
Gomez playing there means that we only have 1 backup CB that fits our style of play.

What? :D

You're talking about having a 'solid, quick back up RB'. If he's on the bench as a solid, quick back up RB, he can also be a back--up CB. We don't have to declare him as only a RB, or CB, or LB (where he can also play).
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 10:35:20 am
But might get us a few direct goals from shots outside the box. Plus, if through balls are good, might actually work better than crosses into the box, with Jota, Salah, Mane all making runs there or thereabouts...

Not long range shots again  :butt

 ;D
