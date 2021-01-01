People that raised it as an issuein the summer were shouted down on here. Millie has been a great servant but I think his age has caught up with him and is probably why he struggles to play 2 games a week.



We need a quick, defensively solid backup. That's it.



He's been good whenever he's played at right back for us, apart from yesterday. If he had to play there against Watford, I'm pretty certain he'd put in a good performance as he usually does. He struggled yesterday against the other 'best' team in the league, it happens.And honestly....I couldn't give two fucks what people raised as an issue in the summer. People raised pretty much everything as an issue in the summer, because 'people' are moaning, whinging sorts who think the grass is always greener at other clubs and are absolutely desperate to have a shiny new toy. If 'what we need' is a quick, defensively solid backup RB then done. Joe Gomez. Sorted. I'd say more what we need, considering how important our full backs are, is someone who can contribute to our attack in a similar fashion. Milner has done that. Obviously to a lesser extent than Trent but he's still got 5 assists in 1085 minutes for us there, which is pretty good going. Gomez has two in 3065 minutes, so clearly there's a trade off between attacking threat and being more solid defensively. People will moan about whatever is available to moan about. Our attackers have 23 goals so far so the lack of a back-up has taken a back seat to 'not signing another midfielder' and 'not signing a back up right back'.In terms of signing someone to play back up to Trent, I'm genuinely interested to see who people would advocate us signing, who would be happy playing back up to a homegrown Scouse right back for the next ten years but is also good enough to slot in seamlessly when Trent is out. People will talk about signing Kostas, but I imagine its a lot easier selling being a back-up if you're a few years younger than the guy you'd be backing up (and as much as I love Robbo and think he's the best LB around he's still not quite as amazing as Trent). Ideally it'd be someone who can play multiple positions so they're not just relying on Trent being injured to get a game....but then thats what we currently have with Millie and Gomez and its hard to see how we sensibly improve on that. If Kostas can play there it'd be fantastic but it doesn't seem to have been an option so far.