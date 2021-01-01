Like most on here I am torn about the result as well. We were utterly outplayed in the first half and so to come away with a draw was a good result, especially against a side as good as City are. Any other team in the league would have lost that game yesterday based on that City first half performance IMO.
We were also undoubtedly lucky for Milner not to pick up the second yellow, and I think we ultimately have Henderson to thank for that as I felt like the referee thought that Henderson committed the initial foul and Silva was already on his way down, so the free kick wasn't actually for the Milner tackle. The fact that Henderson also immediately started to have a go at Silva for going down too easily also helped IMO.
However, for all their good play City really didn't create many good chances in that first half despite their domination, and we looked the more dangerous team in the second half, plus of course having the lead twice, a deflected equalizer, and an incredible block to stop a certain winner.
So overall it's a fair result IMO, and certainly not one that Liverpool fans should be complaining about.