Its brutal hard truths. If a 36yo start ahead of younger right backs -Gomez and Neco Williams, then obviously something is not right with the depth of that position.



Unfortunately Man City and Chelsea have skewed what should be expected from a strong PL squad, because they can both afford multiple top class options in every position.Trent is the good old 'generational' talent. We want him to play every game for us, and if he's fit (which he should be most of the time) then he will play the vast majority. The idea of going big on a back up right back is daft, so we're left either looking for a cheap Robertson-esque bargain, or filling in the gaps with what we've had. And as torrid a time as Millie had yesterday, he's played there three times this season and been excellent there twice. I guess the hope is Neco eventually becomes a genuinely good back up, but that'll be hard without games. And you've then got the added issue of Trent being 22, Scouse, amazingly good and has played 40+ games in each of the last three seasons. He's probably quite comfortably the hardest position to get into in our team, with Allison being second. If you're a young right back like, for example, Lamptey, or Bogle, or Max Aarons (who would all cost a lot of money anyway), are you genuinely looking at our team and going 'Yeah got a good chance of getting a lot of games there'? Its a bit like AC Milan with Paolo Maldini, how do you back him up? Its a lovely thought that we could have Trent plus another really good right back, but the reality is that its so unlikely unless we get one through the youth system.