Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80  (Read 16608 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #680 on: Today at 08:21:04 am »
All three draws this season have been disappointing
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #681 on: Today at 08:25:03 am »
Fine margins always seperate these two

So when we go into a match with a Trent sized hole for most teams we can manage but City really did take advantage well (without actually scoring in that 1st half). Everything that caused us trouble came from there and we were not helping ourselves.
First half was bad

We rallied...took a great opening goal...the first equaliser was a nice finish but that space in the pocket was available to Foden all day and he finally took advantage.

Our 2nd was a thing of beauty...what a player Mo is. Incredible player and it should have been the winner....but again we looked a bit erratic and City took advantage with the equaliser. Fab could have won it but you'd want that falling to one of our front 3 ideally, great block.

Great game of football between what I think are the 2 best teams in the land.

We have work to do in our defending and game management still. But it is early days
In all honesty, happy with the point because overall I think City shaded it
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #682 on: Today at 08:25:36 am »
Them signing grealish is so strange. A slower foden, a less direct mahrez, a less defensively sound Silva. Just all in a worse version of what they already have.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #683 on: Today at 08:26:40 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 08:25:36 am
Them signing grealish is so strange. A slower foden, a less direct mahrez, a less defensively sound Silva. Just all in a worse version of what they already have.

Yeah but he gets fouled a lot.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #684 on: Today at 08:28:46 am »
Not really surprising that both their goals came from our right side, was it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #685 on: Today at 08:30:24 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:21:04 am
All three draws this season have been disappointing

Yesterday was a fair result.

You can still be frustrated at it but they could have been out of sight at HT and Milner should have been off at 1-1.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #686 on: Today at 08:33:16 am »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 12:11:46 am
And City singing 'Your support is fucking shit', now jointly tops the away supporters ironic songs list, with Newcastle singing 'Sign on', and Burnley singing 'In your Liverpool slums'.

The really funny thing is the fact they actually sing those songs without even a hint of irony.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #687 on: Today at 08:35:24 am »
IMO, City are clearly the best team in the league currently. League games over 2 weekends showed that. Completely dominated Chelsea for 90 minutes and then did the same to us for 45. The good thing from our perspective was that in the 2nd half we matched them and caused them some problems.

I dont think draws against the other top teams are that bad. Id happily take 4 draws v Chelsea and City. Just got to beat the fodder more often than not. Something we need to keep on proving we can do.

Going forward we looked dangerous yesterday. The problem was getting some control of the game. Our midfield got legged for most of the game. I thought Fabinho, Henderson and Jones all struggled. Defensively we didnt look quite right in terms of shape at times. There was an obvious danger down their left most of the time. Also, think van Dijk (and Gomez when he came on) still looks like hes feeling his way back from injury. The last 2 league games look to have been a struggle for van Dijk at times. Understandable hes not going to come back at his optimum level. Thought Matip was excellent though. Rebounded back really well from the Brentford game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #688 on: Today at 08:39:42 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:03:10 am
I keep reading all these excuses for City about not having a "recognised striker" - well then, what is Gabriel Jesus? I realise I'm teeing up the forum wits for a punchline, but he is a striker, right? Or are City entitled to have a ballon d'or contender at every position, and anyone who is merely good and cost less than 50m quid doesn't count? Poor darlings, it's a miracle they compete at all.

He's a striker. They're pushing this bullshit narrative City dont have a striker because A. Pep chooses to play Jesus wide sometimes and B. They're fucking desperate to add fuel to the fire that is this Kane to City story.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #689 on: Today at 08:41:26 am »
I think that would have been a great game to have Thiago fit. Curtis has played a good few games, but struggled to make a difference (I know he got an assist but think that might be generous!).
All hypothetical but you can see a scenario where Thiago would have given us more time and control. Consider that they had a full strength team and that we were missing Trent, who would also have created a whole new set of problems for them then a draw is ok.

As for all the shit about Milner, there were at least a couple of City players who could have had second yellows - Silva himself, clearly chops Mo down near the end - yet hardly mentioned.

Guardiola is a prick and his players follow his lead in their pathetic constant badgering of the ref, that needs to be called out more too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #690 on: Today at 08:41:45 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:12:05 am
All in all that was a pretty poor performance, I have to say. We look terrified by them in the first half and dropped off so much that the midfield wasn't able to get near City half the time, and when they did get near them they seemed unable to tackle them.

Henderson's worst game in a long time.
Van Dijk still a way off being completely sure of himself, playing far too many percentage balls to Sadio and not keeping the line high. Think we need how long this comeback will take for him.
Curtis tried stuff in the first 10/15 but kept losing the ball, then went into his shell for the middle of the game, but when we actually went back to passing to him the whole team performance improved.

Salah is just so good. His play for the first was out of this world. The second genuinely left me yelping gibberish. I'm not worried that we won't extend his contract.

City have incredible attacking riches and were really keyed up for this game big time, rather than coming in cowed by the crowd. As much as I dislike him, Bernardo Silva was back to his peak again today, ran us ragged. Foden disappointingly has a taste for Anfield already, another excellent player. Thankfully de Bruyne was off it and Grealish just has no experience of a game at this level and looks just a vanity purchase.

We won't have to play many like them this season but still can't but feel disappointing at leading 2-1 with 10 plus injury time to go they score with their first chance after that.

We just played the best team in the league with a couple first choice players out. We didn't play great in that first half and we have a couple out of form. I'll take the draw but we could have won the game still. We all know we're maybe 2 players short in the squad in terms of top quality but it is what it is. We will always be the underdogs vs City. We realy missed both Trent and Thiago.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #691 on: Today at 08:44:09 am »
Milner should have gone but Dias committed a cynical foul before his yellow.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #692 on: Today at 08:45:18 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:41:26 am
I think that would have been a great game to have Thiago fit. Curtis has played a good few games, but struggled to make a difference (I know he got an assist but think that might be generous!).
All hypothetical but you can see a scenario where Thiago would have given us more time and control. Consider that they had a full strength team and that we were missing Trent, who would also have created a whole new set of problems for them then a draw is ok.

As for all the shit about Milner, there were at least a couple of City players who could have had second yellows - Silva himself, clearly chops Mo down near the end - yet hardly mentioned.

Guardiola is a prick and his players follow his lead in their pathetic constant badgering of the ref, that needs to be called out more too.

Right now I'd be starting Jones ahead of Henderson on form. Thiago, Fabinho and Jones. Naby and Henderson need to do more.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #693 on: Today at 08:46:49 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:41:45 am
We just played the best team in the league with a couple first choice players out. We didn't play great in that first half and we have a couple out of form. I'll take the draw but we could have won the game still. We all know we're maybe 2 players short in the squad in terms of top quality but it is what it is. We will always be the underdogs vs City. We realy missed both Trent and Thiago.

Agree it was in two key positions we really suffered today that would have helped us. Thiago to keep the ball first half, Trent, just generally dealing with Foden's pace and trickery. I thought Milner coped as well as can be and used all his honest veteran pro points up getting away with two calls that could have been red cards. All those fucking Ribena posts on Instagram really paid off hahaha
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #694 on: Today at 09:06:34 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:35:24 am
IMO, City are clearly the best team in the league currently. League games over 2 weekends showed that. Completely dominated Chelsea for 90 minutes and then did the same to us for 45. The good thing from our perspective was that in the 2nd half we matched them and caused them some problems.

I dont think draws against the other top teams are that bad. Id happily take 4 draws v Chelsea and City. Just got to beat the fodder more often than not. Something we need to keep on proving we can do.

Going forward we looked dangerous yesterday. The problem was getting some control of the game. Our midfield got legged for most of the game. I thought Fabinho, Henderson and Jones all struggled. Defensively we didnt look quite right in terms of shape at times. There was an obvious danger down their left most of the time. Also, think van Dijk (and Gomez when he came on) still looks like hes feeling his way back from injury. The last 2 league games look to have been a struggle for van Dijk at times. Understandable hes not going to come back at his optimum level. Thought Matip was excellent though. Rebounded back really well from the Brentford game.

Thing with City is that people keep quoting the Saints game but they then went and beat Chelsea. We didnt do that after our Brentford game. We had a fuck up against a poor side in Brentford but we cannot afford more of them if we want to win the league.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #695 on: Today at 09:07:15 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:30:24 am
Yesterday was a fair result.

You can still be frustrated at it but they could have been out of sight at HT and Milner should have been off at 1-1.

Yeah but leading 2-1 with about 10 mins to go, should've held on. Same with Brentford.

Just need to tighten up the defence. Maybe try a different formation, three at the back.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #696 on: Today at 09:08:25 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:06:34 am
Thing with City is that people keep quoting the Saints game but they then went and beat Chelsea. We didnt do that after our Brentford game. We had a fuck up against a poor side in Brentford but we cannot afford more of them if we want to win the league.

I do wonder how we will look at that Brentford game by, say, march. I completely agree right now it looks a complete rick to me - 3-2 up, would have been a point clear at the top into the break etc - but at the same time I wonder if they might shock a few people. Chelsea go there immediately after the break and, for what it's worth, I wouldn't fancy that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #697 on: Today at 09:09:49 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:09 am
Milner should have gone but Dias committed a cynical foul before his yellow.

As did Bernardo Silva when already on a yellow which seems to have been completely ignored.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #698 on: Today at 09:10:47 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:08:25 am
I do wonder how we will look at that Brentford game by, say, march. I completely agree right now it looks a complete rick to me - 3-2 up, would have been a point clear at the top into the break etc - but at the same time I wonder if they might shock a few people. Chelsea go there immediately after the break and, for what it's worth, I wouldn't fancy that.

Maybe but ultimately you can make that excuse for many sides about it being a good or bad point. The reality is that we may have to hit 90 points and failure to beat a side like that means having to win at tougher places.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #699 on: Today at 09:13:58 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:06:34 am
Thing with City is that people keep quoting the Saints game but they then went and beat Chelsea. We didnt do that after our Brentford game. We had a fuck up against a poor side in Brentford but we cannot afford more of them if we want to win the league.

I think people quoting the Soton game are more to the point that these guys can and will drop points. Sure we can't really be relying on them to drop points, but they can and they will over the season. We just have to drop less points than them.

For all the fear of City taking points from their 2 hardest games of the season, that's doesn't mean they won't drop a single point anymore. They have a poor record against United, they sometimes have games where their attack looks poor, they still have to have tricky games at home, sometimes a team may pop up and just shock them. Lots of things can happen.

It's a long season, I don't think them doing well away at Chelsea and at us is enough to warrant a feeling that they've got most of the job done for the league already. Hell maybe we go to City and Chelsea and take 6 points which is better than what City did. We definitely can do that. And just like City doing what they did doesn't end the season, neither will that end the season for us.

In short, it's a long season, fuck the internationals and bring on Watford
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #700 on: Today at 09:15:11 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:10:47 am
Maybe but ultimately you can make that excuse for many sides about it being a good or bad point. The reality is that we may have to hit 90 points and failure to beat a side like that means having to win at tougher places.

Which we can do quite easily.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #701 on: Today at 09:17:31 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:12:05 am
As much as I dislike him, Bernardo Silva was back to his peak again today, ran us ragged.
Back on the juice.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #702 on: Today at 09:19:05 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:13:58 am
I think people quoting the Soton game are more to the point that these guys can and will drop points. Sure we can't really be relying on them to drop points, but they can and they will over the season. We just have to drop less points than them.

For all the fear of City taking points from their 2 hardest games of the season, that's doesn't mean they won't drop a single point anymore. They have a poor record against United, they sometimes have games where their attack looks poor, they still have to have tricky games at home, sometimes a team may pop up and just shock them. Lots of things can happen.

It's a long season, I don't think them doing well away at Chelsea and at us is enough to warrant a feeling that they've got most of the job done for the league already

I know it's not entirely like for like for a ton of reasons but the season we finished on 97 and they won on 98 they lost to palace at home, leicester away, newcastle away, drew with wolves [along with away draw with us and defeat to chelsea]. Plenty of unexpected results there in a close to perfect season with what was - for me anyway - a stronger squad.

They'll drop points again, but what's vital for me now is we kick on in the games we have next. What yesterday showed was we are better than the rest of this league, we need to show it week in week out by battering the dross. I'm not just talking relegation fodder here - we are night and day better than united, everton and 'the rest' too. It's clobberin time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #703 on: Today at 09:21:53 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:52:02 pm
Its brutal hard truths. If a 36yo start ahead of younger right backs -Gomez and Neco Williams, then obviously something is not right with the depth of that position.

Unfortunately Man City and Chelsea have skewed what should be expected from a strong PL squad, because they can both afford multiple top class options in every position.

Trent is the good old 'generational' talent. We want him to play every game for us, and if he's fit (which he should be most of the time) then he will play the vast majority. The idea of going big on a back up right back is daft, so we're left either looking for a cheap Robertson-esque bargain, or filling in the gaps with what we've had. And as torrid a time as Millie had yesterday, he's played there three times this season and been excellent there twice. I guess the hope is Neco eventually becomes a genuinely good back up, but that'll be hard without games. And you've then got the added issue of Trent being 22, Scouse, amazingly good and has played 40+ games in each of the last three seasons. He's probably quite comfortably the hardest position to get into in our team, with Allison being second. If you're a young right back like, for example, Lamptey, or Bogle, or Max Aarons (who would all cost a lot of money anyway), are you genuinely looking at our team and going 'Yeah got a good chance of getting a lot of games there'? Its a bit like AC Milan with Paolo Maldini, how do you back him up? Its a lovely thought that we could have Trent plus another really good right back, but the reality is that its so unlikely unless we get one through the youth system.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #704 on: Today at 09:24:22 am »
There's too much football to be played for any real predictions but, the way I see it is City look ominous no doubt.
And 4 points from their last two aways is huge. if I were a fan of theirs id be very confident...their issue is not in these types of games however, most of their slipups come against lower-end teams and thats where we can be better than them

Hendo, Gomez, VVD, Matip have missed huge chunks of football this calendar year and are key cogs in our defensive play. Its not a surprise we have looked shaky at times...we lost our midfield mainstay in Gini too which is another huge adjustment and Thiago has barely played with the first team. Or at all this season.

The one part of our team which has just carried on from last season is our attack and it shows

City have not had to adjust for fuckall. They should look better than most right now, oh wait sorry they have to figure out how and when to use a £100m Grealish   ::)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #705 on: Today at 09:28:38 am »
How can we be unlucky to have only picked up a draw, and yet also feel fortunate that we picked up a draw?
That's how I feel, to be honest. A missed chance, yet taking all things into account, I'll take the point.

Let's hope the players come back healthy, they already look tired and leggy, particularly the midfield.
One of these games that a Wijnaldum type player would have been helpful.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #706 on: Today at 09:30:09 am »
Quote from: lfc-dub on Today at 09:17:31 am
Back on the juice.

Its not good for his hair is it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #707 on: Today at 09:42:37 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:19:56 am
The reality of it is you can hope that you can muddle by Milner, Bradley, Williams and Gomez covering right back (IMHO, we should also have a look at AOC there) or you can spend £40m on Tariq Lamptey who will barely ever play because Trent is miles better than him. It's a totally understandable cost/benefit analysis if you ask me.

But if you're relying on Milner then you need an extra midfielder. Milner would have been a good sub yesterday for tired legs. You'll also lose a lot going forwards on that side.

There's still too much make do and mend and fingers crossed we never get an injury.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #708 on: Today at 09:44:50 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:21:04 am
All three draws this season have been disappointing
You can say that again, especially as we have the tools to have won these games.
The thing that was clear during 2 of these, was our defending.
The Chelsea draw, let's face it- Chelsea defended well enough, but we had our chances. Chelsea's more of a - "I wanted us to peg them back a notch."

I'm more dissapointed in the City and Brentford draws. Frustrating  :no
We made defensive mistakes in both, but seemingly due to different reasons. In the Brentford match, it was our defense itself, but yesterday's match against City, our midfield was largely to blame for not protecting the defense. You can see it in the second goal- everyone storming back- up against Allison, but leaving space open in that crucial area of the pitch. Throughout the match, we had issues with control in midfield. Reminded me of the final against Madrid.
There's a Wijnaldum-sized hole in mdfield at times.

Firepower is there, defense is there, but we need to do something about midfield. We need to stop letting attacks through that area and we need to improve our pressing in that area. I think that's where we need to focus and we've got a good enough midfield, we just need to get consistent performance from that area.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #709 on: Today at 09:45:17 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:13:58 am
I think people quoting the Soton game are more to the point that these guys can and will drop points. Sure we can't really be relying on them to drop points, but they can and they will over the season. We just have to drop less points than them.

For all the fear of City taking points from their 2 hardest games of the season, that's doesn't mean they won't drop a single point anymore. They have a poor record against United, they sometimes have games where their attack looks poor, they still have to have tricky games at home, sometimes a team may pop up and just shock them. Lots of things can happen.


agree with this, I think City will drop more points over the course of the season
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #710 on: Today at 09:46:47 am »
so much whining about missing Gini!  I'd rather have his minutes shared between Elliott and Jones ALL DAY LONG.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #711 on: Today at 09:50:47 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:41:26 am
I think that would have been a great game to have Thiago fit. Curtis has played a good few games, but struggled to make a difference (I know he got an assist but think that might be generous!).
All hypothetical but you can see a scenario where Thiago would have given us more time and control. Consider that they had a full strength team and that we were missing Trent, who would also have created a whole new set of problems for them then a draw is ok.

As for all the shit about Milner, there were at least a couple of City players who could have had second yellows - Silva himself, clearly chops Mo down near the end - yet hardly mentioned.

Guardiola is a prick and his players follow his lead in their pathetic constant badgering of the ref, that needs to be called out more too.
If Dias was actually booked after pulling one of our players back after he got megged(a clear yellow), he'd have been off in the first half.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #712 on: Today at 09:51:09 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:07:04 pm
Just my opinion, but Ive yet to see Gomez have a good game at RB. Hes not cut out for that wingback role.

He needed to come on after Milly was lucky to escape a red -

Id like to see AOC given a chance their as understudy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #713 on: Today at 09:52:13 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 09:45:17 am
agree with this, I think City will drop more points over the course of the season
They drew with Soton at home.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #714 on: Today at 09:53:12 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:51:09 am
Id like to see AOC given a chance their as understudy

Maybe the odd game. City would have ripped him to shreds in an even greater way than they did to Milner, who to be fair reacted brilliantly like the rest of the team after half time.
