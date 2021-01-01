All three draws this season have been disappointing
You can say that again, especially as we have the tools to have won these games.
The thing that was clear during 2 of these, was our defending.
The Chelsea draw, let's face it- Chelsea defended well enough, but we had our chances. Chelsea's more of a - "I wanted us to peg them back a notch."
I'm more dissapointed in the City and Brentford draws. Frustrating
We made defensive mistakes in both, but seemingly due to different reasons. In the Brentford match, it was our defense itself, but yesterday's match against City, our midfield was largely to blame for not protecting the defense. You can see it in the second goal- everyone storming back- up against Allison, but leaving space open in that crucial area of the pitch. Throughout the match, we had issues with control in midfield. Reminded me of the final against Madrid.
There's a Wijnaldum-sized hole in mdfield at times.
Firepower is there, defense is there, but we need to do something about midfield. We need to stop letting attacks through that area and we need to improve our pressing in that area. I think that's where we need to focus and we've got a good enough midfield, we just need to get consistent performance from that area.