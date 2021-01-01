All in all that was a pretty poor performance, I have to say. We look terrified by them in the first half and dropped off so much that the midfield wasn't able to get near City half the time, and when they did get near them they seemed unable to tackle them.



Henderson's worst game in a long time.

Van Dijk still a way off being completely sure of himself, playing far too many percentage balls to Sadio and not keeping the line high. Think we need how long this comeback will take for him.

Curtis tried stuff in the first 10/15 but kept losing the ball, then went into his shell for the middle of the game, but when we actually went back to passing to him the whole team performance improved.



Salah is just so good. His play for the first was out of this world. The second genuinely left me yelping gibberish. I'm not worried that we won't extend his contract.



City have incredible attacking riches and were really keyed up for this game big time, rather than coming in cowed by the crowd. As much as I dislike him, Bernardo Silva was back to his peak again today, ran us ragged. Foden disappointingly has a taste for Anfield already, another excellent player. Thankfully de Bruyne was off it and Grealish just has no experience of a game at this level and looks just a vanity purchase.



We won't have to play many like them this season but still can't but feel disappointing at leading 2-1 with 10 plus injury time to go they score with their first chance after that.