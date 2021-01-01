Jurgen summed it up best (he nearly always does). We should've won the game at 2-1 even if we didn't deserve to based on the 1st half.



Was just a very poor display defensively, mostly reliant on the odd last ditch tackle or save but we didn't seem to make the tackles earlier and our positioning was suspect. The Foden goal was a big example, 3 players around Jesus and we let him go without a strong enough challenge.



One thing Milly did do, is not let the guy past him by hook or by crook. MOTD talking bollocks again, we've seen our players been pushed over like the peno shout and not got a foul so you can't suddenly get upset over it. Same with the Silva foul - yes it's a yellow card offence but how many times have we seen a player on a booking get let off. If the pundits are happy to go through all the other incidents that we don't get the decision then I'll be more inclined to listen to them.



That said, for once Carra stood up for us and called out Richards on City getting a decision the other week.



Last word has to go to Mo, what a run and pass for the 1st goal, and the second was just unbelievable. Truly world class and he should be celebrated the same way the other geniuses are. Why have 3 of his wonder dribble goals not been game winners?