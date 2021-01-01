« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80  (Read 14968 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm
He can play it perfectly fine against probably 80% of the league. The pace and movement City attack with is on a different level to everyone bar us (and I guess dealing with our forwards in training must be as tough).

Easy to say this wasnt the game for him but Gomez could have been targeted too.

Just my opinion, but Ive yet to see Gomez have a good game at RB. Hes not cut out for that wingback role.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm
He can play it perfectly fine against probably 80% of the league. The pace and movement City attack with is on a different level to everyone bar us (and I guess dealing with our forwards in training must be as tough).

Easy to say this wasnt the game for him but Gomez could have been targeted too.
At least Gomez has the speed and mobility to deal with Foden.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:07:04 pm
Just my opinion, but Ive yet to see Gomez have a good game at RB. Hes not cut out for that wingback role.

He played Right Back against Chelsea in the Super Cup final.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm
He can play it perfectly fine against probably 80% of the league. The pace and movement City attack with is on a different level to everyone bar us (and I guess dealing with our forwards in training must be as tough).

Easy to say this wasnt the game for him but Gomez could have been targeted too.

And they have younger players today compared to us. Maybe if TAA has been fit the game would have tilted toward us.

It is important to have experienced players but when we have to play 2 games a week, we cannot expect the 30year olds to keep running 100%. Even younger players like Fab suffered from midweek fatigue.

Lack of investments in our midfield is starting to show.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:02:48 pm
It's too early to jump to conclusions. Last season, we were 4 points clear in late December and ended up finishing 3rd. Injuries and loss of form are unpredictable.

Oh I know. I am not jumping to a "Well city won" conclusion. More just going to make an effort not to think about or worry about it. It's just from a realisation of "wait it's just turned October, why am I worrying about City playing 2 difficult away games relatively fine"

So now I am just going to think about watching this amazing team, maybe come March think about the league, but until then just enjoy this team. It's more fun this way instead of worrying about our rivals.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:12:30 pm
And they have younger players today compared to us. Maybe if TAA has been fit the game would have tilted toward us.

It is important to have experienced players but when we have to play 2 games a week, we cannot expect the 30year olds to keep running 100%. Even younger players like Fab suffered from midweek fatigue.

Lack of investments in our midfield is starting to show.

I'd say that it's just lack of investment,today didn't change my opinion one way or the other though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
With the benefit of hindsight Gomez should have started at right back.  Pace alone destroyed Milner. But he was excellent against palace so I understand why Klopp went with him.
Our atrocious first half was a totally different issue, we just couldn't get anything right.
A draw felt a bit deflating after Mo's magic but considering Milner should have been sent off it was a pretty good day.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Jurgen summed it up best (he nearly always does). We should've won the game at 2-1 even if we didn't deserve to based on the 1st half.

Was just a very poor display defensively, mostly reliant on the odd last ditch tackle or save but we didn't seem to make the tackles earlier and our positioning was suspect. The Foden goal was a big example, 3 players around Jesus and we let him go without a strong enough challenge.

One thing Milly did do, is not let the guy past him by hook or by crook. MOTD talking bollocks again, we've seen our players been pushed over  like the peno shout and not got a foul so you can't suddenly get upset over it. Same with the Silva foul - yes it's a yellow card offence but how many times have we seen a player on a booking get let off. If the pundits are happy to go through all the other incidents that we don't get the decision then I'll be more inclined to listen to them.

That said, for once Carra stood up for us and called out Richards on City getting a decision the other week.

Last word has to go to Mo, what a run and pass for the 1st goal, and the second was just unbelievable. Truly world class and he should be celebrated the same way the other geniuses are. Why have 3 of his wonder dribble goals not been game winners?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:36:30 pm
How did Milner not get sent off :lmao

For what its worth, I thought he was excellent in the second half until he was subbed. Considering he was on a yellow and had such a difficult first half, he didnt hide and stepped up.


Thats very kind - he was better than the first half but hes still nowhere near Foden for the goal and his foul on Silva was just brain dead and couldve cost us the game.
Obviously a really tough gig for him today and of course he wouldnt be playing there in this game in an ideal world but the reality was he was out of his depth
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:21:01 pm
Killer wakes up  on the wrong side of bed evrey day and comes on RAWK to moan.

At least I can see where shes coming from, as KH worries about actual scenarios, whereas, say, Fromola just has an agenda to write us off continuously. He was waiting for us to collapse in 19/20 and kept predicting losses and City going on a winning streak
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:10:06 pm
He played Right Back against Chelsea in the Super Cup final.

Theyll always be a one-off. Milner over Gomez speaks for itself. Neither are good enough cover really.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:36:41 pm
Theyll always be a one-off. Milner over Gomez speaks for itself. Neither are good enough cover really.

Its brutal hard truths. If a 36yo start ahead of younger right backs -Gomez and Neco Williams, then obviously something is not right with the depth of that position.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Considering our financial issues, we are never really going to have much top class cover for Trent.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:00:29 am
Considering our financial issues, we are never really going to have much top class cover for Trent.

We eventually found LB cover with Tsimikas, but will he be willing to sit on the bench for years? Its hard finding the balance. But yeah we do need an actual player who can play the position/role rather than shoehorning players there when Trent is out. Its definitely a weakness as every other position/role can be covered by at least 2 players.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:48:05 pm
I think I heard the city fans singing the sun was right. Its a game, have they no shame.

Just to clarify this:

After City's end laughably sang 'Your support is fucking shit', the Kop did then sing 'Pep was right, you're fans are shite'.

I'm pretty sure there was no such response from the away end though, that the other mancs usually sing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
And City singing 'Your support is fucking shit', now jointly tops the away supporters ironic songs list, with Newcastle singing 'Sign on', and Burnley singing 'In your Liverpool slums'.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: stoz on Today at 12:11:46 am
And City singing 'Your support is fucking shit', now jointly tops the away supporters ironic songs list, with Newcastle singing 'Sign on', and Burnley singing 'In your Liverpool slums'.

I think their 'one greedy bastard' to Milner was the most ironic thing I have ever heard at a game!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: Kitch83 on Today at 12:25:29 am
I think their 'one greedy bastard' to Milner was the most ironic thing I have ever heard at a game!

For real everyone around me was just stunned by that chat, absolutely ludicrous
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
"We didn't deserve to win after that first half"!

Well what did City do with the ball? They were super passing it around but they hardly put Alisson under pressure.
On the other hand, when Mane had his chance he buried it. Salah made the defence look like amateurs for his goal.

Yes they did score a good goal by Foden but we let Jesus run across our defence with the ball.
Alisson had their second goal covered until Joel deflected it in.
Fabinho had the best chance of the match and if he had been a forward he may have dinked it in rather than hitting it low. He must have been certain that he was going to score though.

Overall we weathered a very difficult first half but we could easily have won the game if Fabinho had chipped the ball into the net.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
It's a shame not being able to manage the victory when it was 2-1. I said it in the other topic from 3 to 3 ... They come to him and they damage very easily if the rival decides to attack him. We are left very badly behind when it is winning.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Frustrating- like the Chelsea game, but I'll take a point against City.
We won't be playing them every week so this fixure's half out of the way.
What utter brilliance from Salah for the goal! Pay this man!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
I hope that fella who supposedly spat got Guardiola. Bald twat

Up the reds
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:10:06 pm
He played Right Back against Chelsea in the Super Cup final.

Yes he did and Pulisic ripped him to bits.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Well...that was a fun watch. Both of our goals were excellent. City for all their dominance didn't created really good clear cut chances imo, so that is a good sign.
Just some random thoughts during the game:

- Mo Salah is so special. He needs to get his deal sorted right now. We are so blessed to see him in red.
- Hendo was causing unneccessary panic in midfield. Hoofing the ball at any chance he gets. That first time cross from the outside of the box to the backpost needs to stop. Has it ever found a man?
- Foden is scary good. City again have a player on their hands that gives me bad anxiety. It used to be Sane. Now its Foden. What a talent.
- Milner wtf?
- Was pretty skeptical about the Firmino sub. Thought Jota was keeping their CBs honest enough. He's a goal poacher, and you don't bring off a goal poacher when you're looking for one imo. Firmino himself was kinda poor when he came on.
- Fabinho...Ah come on mate. He took ages to get the ball out his feet. Daddy long legs has its cons I guess.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 02:18:19 am
Well...that was a fun watch. Both of our goals were excellent. City for all their dominance didn't created really good clear cut chances imo, so that is a good sign.
Just some random thoughts during the game:

- Mo Salah is so special. He needs to get his deal sorted right now. We are so blessed to see him in red.
- Hendo was causing unneccessary panic in midfield. Hoofing the ball at any chance he gets. That first time cross from the outside of the box to the backpost needs to stop. Has it ever found a man?
- Foden is scary good. City again have a player on their hands that gives me bad anxiety. It used to be Sane. Now its Foden. What a talent.
- Milner wtf?
- Was pretty skeptical about the Firmino sub. Thought Jota was keeping their CBs honest enough. He's a goal poacher, and you don't bring off a goal poacher when you're looking for one imo. Firmino himself was kinda poor when he came on.
- Fabinho...Ah come on mate. He took ages to get the ball out his feet. Daddy long legs has its cons I guess.
To be fair to Fab, he got the ball very fast to Mo for the 1st goal. i just wish he could do that more often. He runs like having weight on his heels!  LOL
Our midfielders looked slow and ponderous against City.  Theirs were very fleet footed compared.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 06:35:04 pm
Is it just me, or Gabriel Jesus is a c*nt

The Cradle of Filth merchandising machine moves into the football realm
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Fuck them want to talk about James Milner. Fuck them. Okay let's play along.

Manchester City...

- Under investigation by the Financial Fairplay Regulaters, CHECKED.

- Plastic fans with glory hunters attitude, CHECKED.

- No history, started winning in modern time after taken over by Abu Dhabi group in 2008, CHECKED.

- Evidence showing they may have inflated income (financially doped)  to get round Premier League financial rules, CHECKED.

- With moaning, c*nting drypers and unlikeable manager, CHECKED.

- Shit online forum with page numbering until 95-120 pretending like there are thousands of posts and knowledgeable fans while actually lesser than RAWK, CHECKED.

- Bellends (not glans of the penis) everywhere in the club from top to bottom and everyone in the dressing room, CHECKED.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
This team and klopp are unlucky to have been competing for the title with a financially doped team. Would have surely won may more league titles if the situation was normal. We are functioning as good as a normal team would , like ferguson's united used to do, but city are so loaded that they are not functioning like a normal football team.
A singular injury is unsettling our team a bit and that may prove to be the difference ultimately. Hope we are able to add some quality to compensate for potential injury unsettling.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
I keep reading all these excuses for City about not having a "recognised striker" - well then, what is Gabriel Jesus? I realise I'm teeing up the forum wits for a punchline, but he is a striker, right? Or are City entitled to have a ballon d'or contender at every position, and anyone who is merely good and cost less than 50m quid doesn't count? Poor darlings, it's a miracle they compete at all.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Had to watch the game delayed. Salah is insanely good, best PL-winger of the last decade easily.
They were murdering our right side, felt for Milner. Foden is very special. Which makes the £100m on Jack "drag the footy and pass it back" Grealish ever weirder.

Midfield wasn't very good but my god Fabinho put in one of the worst performances I've seen. They were strolling past him every single time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:09:53 am
Fuck them want to talk about James Milner. Fuck them. Okay let's play along.

Manchester City...

- Under investigation by the Financial Fairplay Regulaters, CHECKED.

- Plastic fans with glory hunters attitude, CHECKED.

- No history, started winning in modern time after taken over by Abu Dhabi group in 2008, CHECKED.

- Evidence showing they may have inflated income (financially doped)  to get round Premier League financial rules, CHECKED.

- With moaning, c*nting drypers and unlikeable manager, CHECKED.

- Shit online forum with page numbering until 95-120 pretending like there are thousands of posts and knowledgeable fans while actually lesser than RAWK, CHECKED.

- Bellends (not glans of the penis) everywhere in the club from top to bottom and everyone in the dressing room, CHECKED.

And wait until the day comes (if it ever comes, since the media is bought and paid for) when people learn how Abu Dhabi actually makes its money.

Hint: it's not "oil".
