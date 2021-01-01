« previous next »
He can play it perfectly fine against probably 80% of the league. The pace and movement City attack with is on a different level to everyone bar us (and I guess dealing with our forwards in training must be as tough).

Easy to say this wasnt the game for him but Gomez could have been targeted too.

Just my opinion, but Ive yet to see Gomez have a good game at RB. Hes not cut out for that wingback role.
He can play it perfectly fine against probably 80% of the league. The pace and movement City attack with is on a different level to everyone bar us (and I guess dealing with our forwards in training must be as tough).

Easy to say this wasnt the game for him but Gomez could have been targeted too.
At least Gomez has the speed and mobility to deal with Foden.
Just my opinion, but Ive yet to see Gomez have a good game at RB. Hes not cut out for that wingback role.

He played Right Back against Chelsea in the Super Cup final.
He can play it perfectly fine against probably 80% of the league. The pace and movement City attack with is on a different level to everyone bar us (and I guess dealing with our forwards in training must be as tough).

Easy to say this wasnt the game for him but Gomez could have been targeted too.

And they have younger players today compared to us. Maybe if TAA has been fit the game would have tilted toward us.

It is important to have experienced players but when we have to play 2 games a week, we cannot expect the 30year olds to keep running 100%. Even younger players like Fab suffered from midweek fatigue.

Lack of investments in our midfield is starting to show.
It's too early to jump to conclusions. Last season, we were 4 points clear in late December and ended up finishing 3rd. Injuries and loss of form are unpredictable.

Oh I know. I am not jumping to a "Well city won" conclusion. More just going to make an effort not to think about or worry about it. It's just from a realisation of "wait it's just turned October, why am I worrying about City playing 2 difficult away games relatively fine"

So now I am just going to think about watching this amazing team, maybe come March think about the league, but until then just enjoy this team. It's more fun this way instead of worrying about our rivals.
And they have younger players today compared to us. Maybe if TAA has been fit the game would have tilted toward us.

It is important to have experienced players but when we have to play 2 games a week, we cannot expect the 30year olds to keep running 100%. Even younger players like Fab suffered from midweek fatigue.

Lack of investments in our midfield is starting to show.

I'd say that it's just lack of investment,today didn't change my opinion one way or the other though.
With the benefit of hindsight Gomez should have started at right back.  Pace alone destroyed Milner. But he was excellent against palace so I understand why Klopp went with him.
Our atrocious first half was a totally different issue, we just couldn't get anything right.
A draw felt a bit deflating after Mo's magic but considering Milner should have been sent off it was a pretty good day.
Jurgen summed it up best (he nearly always does). We should've won the game at 2-1 even if we didn't deserve to based on the 1st half.

Was just a very poor display defensively, mostly reliant on the odd last ditch tackle or save but we didn't seem to make the tackles earlier and our positioning was suspect. The Foden goal was a big example, 3 players around Jesus and we let him go without a strong enough challenge.

One thing Milly did do, is not let the guy past him by hook or by crook. MOTD talking bollocks again, we've seen our players been pushed over  like the peno shout and not got a foul so you can't suddenly get upset over it. Same with the Silva foul - yes it's a yellow card offence but how many times have we seen a player on a booking get let off. If the pundits are happy to go through all the other incidents that we don't get the decision then I'll be more inclined to listen to them.

That said, for once Carra stood up for us and called out Richards on City getting a decision the other week.

Last word has to go to Mo, what a run and pass for the 1st goal, and the second was just unbelievable. Truly world class and he should be celebrated the same way the other geniuses are. Why have 3 of his wonder dribble goals not been game winners?
How did Milner not get sent off :lmao

For what its worth, I thought he was excellent in the second half until he was subbed. Considering he was on a yellow and had such a difficult first half, he didnt hide and stepped up.


Thats very kind - he was better than the first half but hes still nowhere near Foden for the goal and his foul on Silva was just brain dead and couldve cost us the game.
Obviously a really tough gig for him today and of course he wouldnt be playing there in this game in an ideal world but the reality was he was out of his depth
Killer wakes up  on the wrong side of bed evrey day and comes on RAWK to moan.

At least I can see where shes coming from, as KH worries about actual scenarios, whereas, say, Fromola just has an agenda to write us off continuously. He was waiting for us to collapse in 19/20 and kept predicting losses and City going on a winning streak
He played Right Back against Chelsea in the Super Cup final.

Theyll always be a one-off. Milner over Gomez speaks for itself. Neither are good enough cover really.
Theyll always be a one-off. Milner over Gomez speaks for itself. Neither are good enough cover really.

Its brutal hard truths. If a 36yo start ahead of younger right backs -Gomez and Neco Williams, then obviously something is not right with the depth of that position.
Considering our financial issues, we are never really going to have much top class cover for Trent.
Considering our financial issues, we are never really going to have much top class cover for Trent.

We eventually found LB cover with Tsimikas, but will he be willing to sit on the bench for years? Its hard finding the balance. But yeah we do need an actual player who can play the position/role rather than shoehorning players there when Trent is out. Its definitely a weakness as every other position/role can be covered by at least 2 players.
I think I heard the city fans singing the sun was right. Its a game, have they no shame.

Just to clarify this:

After City's end laughably sang 'Your support is fucking shit', the Kop did then sing 'Pep was right, you're fans are shite'.

I'm pretty sure there was no such response from the away end though, that the other mancs usually sing.
And City singing 'Your support is fucking shit', now jointly tops the away supporters ironic songs list, with Newcastle singing 'Sign on', and Burnley singing 'In your Liverpool slums'.
And City singing 'Your support is fucking shit', now jointly tops the away supporters ironic songs list, with Newcastle singing 'Sign on', and Burnley singing 'In your Liverpool slums'.

I think their 'one greedy bastard' to Milner was the most ironic thing I have ever heard at a game!
I think their 'one greedy bastard' to Milner was the most ironic thing I have ever heard at a game!

For real everyone around me was just stunned by that chat, absolutely ludicrous
"We didn't deserve to win after that first half"!

Well what did City do with the ball? They were super passing it around but they hardly put Alisson under pressure.
On the other hand, when Mane had his chance he buried it. Salah made the defence look like amateurs for his goal.

Yes they did score a good goal by Foden but we let Jesus run across our defence with the ball.
Alisson had their second goal covered until Joel deflected it in.
Fabinho had the best chance of the match and if he had been a forward he may have dinked it in rather than hitting it low. He must have been certain that he was going to score though.

Overall we weathered a very difficult first half but we could easily have won the game if Fabinho had chipped the ball into the net.
