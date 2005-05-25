Another problem for us, in a way that is not as bad for City, is international football and the covid restrictions. Can you imagine if we had played them after the last international break, and Brazils little strop had worked? How would we have done today without Fab and Alisson? I know Fab wasn't superb but without any natural holding midfielder and Alisson we would have lost today.
We've got to deal with Mane, Salah, and Keita leaving in Jan, and i agree with the comment above that, if you want to beat City to the title, you need to get a lead on them early and not end up in a foot race in the new year because you won't be able to contend with their depth.