Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:24:22 pm
It doesn't help getting such a brutal CL group either. If we were in an easier group we'd have rested a few midweek but couldn't afford to risk not winning in Porto with a double header against Madrid to follow and San Siro last game.

Against the better sides, we need our best team out, it's that simple. At the same we can't flog the likes of Henderson 3 games a week anymore. We shouldn't be in the position of needing to, that's the problem.
We'll walk our CL group. Everyone keeps saying it's a tough group, but I've seen no evidence of that yet. Atleti couldn't even beat Porto. We're easily the best team in it. Let the other teams worry about us.

The only concern I had in the summer over transfers was cover for Trent at RB, which got exposed today against one of the best sides in Europe, and they still needed a deflected goal to beat us. We should have plenty of options in midfield to keep us going.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:55:51 pm
You never fancy a second half of the season title shootout with City - they kick into gear every year and the squad depth is unmatched. I saw our best hopes of the title coming from getting a lead early on and maintaining. We will see how it goes - the next few will tell us a lot, but they are the clear favourites.

They have been the clear favourites from the start of the season. There is plenty of value in betting on us, but its been clear for a while who the team to beat is.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:58:12 pm
They have been the clear favourites from the start of the season. There is plenty of value in betting on us, but its been clear for a while who the team to beat is.

A lot of people were writing them off prior to the Chelsea game last week. Whoever finishes above Chelsea wins the league was the Sky Sports line after we played them. Man City have always been the standard.

My own prediction is I think they take the league comfortably this year, and with their level of resources thats to be expected.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:12:53 pm
It wouldnt, but we have tougher games than those to play this season. We still have to visit Chelsea and City.

True, but Chelsea and City also have tough away fixtures of their own to navigate. Surely you've been watching league football long enough to know that making projections based on isolated results is wildly unreliable, particularly over a 38 game campaign where anything can (and usually does) happen from week to week. It's highly likely that both Chelsea and City will have their own Brentford-like results at some point in the season. It's also not beyond the realms of possibility for us to take 6 points from our trips to Stamford Bridge and the Etihad. It'll be difficult for sure, but it's not beyond us

You're taking an awfully simplistic view of things here

Yeah can't look at games in isolation. Hopefully we recharge and are ready to go again at Watford.
A draw was a fair result, but the more I see Fabinho's effort the more I feel like weeping.

Another thing as well, Foden has got a face I wouldn't get tired of slapping!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:10:37 pm
We're signing Casper The Ghost.

Im ready.
Claudio Ranieri will be in charge of Watford by then.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:05:40 pm
True, but Chelsea and City also have tough away fixtures of their own to navigate. Surely you've been watching league football long enough to know that making projections based on isolated results is wildly unreliable, particularly over a 38 game campaign where anything can (and usually does) happen from week to week. It's highly likely that both Chelsea and City will have their own Brentford-like results at some point in the season. It's also not beyond the realms of possibility for us to take 6 points from our trips to Stamford Bridge and the Etihad. It'll be difficult for sure, but it's not beyond us

You're taking an awfully simplistic view of things here



Thing is that City have already played us and Chelsea away, as well as playing Spurs and Leicester away, games where they have a sketchy at best record. Chelsea have also played some tough games.

Our fixture list has been fairly kind but we don’t have the sort of lead that I feel we need. We know this City side can rack up 10-15 winning game runs and we have to be able to do that. To do that, we cannot be dropping points like at Brentford.

Also whilst City dropped points to Saints, they then went and got 4 points from their toughest away league games. We have only got two, at home.

We will be up there, but I think we needed a healthy lead right about now.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:17:16 pm
Thing is that City have already played us and Chelsea away, as well as playing Spurs and Leicester away, games where they have a sketchy at best record. Chelsea have also played some tough games.

Our fixture list has been fairly kind but we dont have the sort of lead that I feel we need. We know this City side can rack up 10-15 winning game runs and we have to be able to do that. To do that, we cannot be dropping points like at Brentford.

Also whilst City dropped points to Saints, they then went and got 4 points from their toughest away league games. We have only got two, at home.

We will be up there, but I think we needed a healthy lead right about now.

We are only seven games in.

City have dropped points against Spurs away and Saints at home when you would expect them to take maximum
Killer wakes up  on the wrong side of bed evrey day and comes on RAWK to moan.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:17:16 pm
Thing is that City have already played us and Chelsea away, as well as playing Spurs and Leicester away, games where they have a sketchy at best record. Chelsea have also played some tough games.

Our fixture list has been fairly kind but we dont have the sort of lead that I feel we need. We know this City side can rack up 10-15 winning game runs and we have to be able to do that. To do that, we cannot be dropping points like at Brentford.

Also whilst City dropped points to Saints, they then went and got 4 points from their toughest away league games. We have only got two, at home.

We will be up there, but I think we needed a healthy lead right about now.

... and yet, we're above them in the league.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:25:14 pm
That game exposed what we already knew, our best 11 players are good enough to beat anyone but once we get 2/3 injuries the squad just isn't good enough. We rode our luck today and it could have been so different.

Keita/Ox/Minamino don't have the trust of Klopp and we need to start being more ruthless and letting these players go once the market stabilises. City's depth is obviously not within our reach but we should be able to bring on some options and not rely on 36 year old Milner.
Hendo and Fab can't play every game and the other options are injured or not good enough.

We were just about OK today, but you are right. We are crying out for 1 or 2 top class reinforcements. Midfield could have done with refreshing in the 2nd half. I dare say one of Hendo or Fabinho may not have even started had we quality available from the off, they both looked like they were at 90%. Despite what a servant Milner has been, its starting to look a bit desperate when hes starting at right back.
City have now played their two biggest rivals away and got four points, theyll be like pigs in shit tonight. I know Southampton managed to nick a point there but Id say that result will be an anomaly at the end of the season, they wont drop many more points at home. As well as us and Chelsea, theyve also played Spurs away. Theyll be twists and turns but the results of the last 8 days have made them favourites.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:20:00 pm
We are only seven games in.

City have dropped points against Spurs away and Saints at home when you would expect them to take maximum

Yeah I know, point is City overcame that early wobble and took 4 points from their two toughest games of the season. We drop points against poor sides, we have to the beat the better ones.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:21:20 pm
... and yet, we're above them in the league.

Yes we are, with a kinder start to the season. We will have to make sure we win the other tougher games we have this season.
Neville said a while back about carrying forms across the tail end of seasons into the next. We absolutely did that when going from 97 points to champions. Leicester did it too when they won the league. There's loads of examples. Personally I feel like we're still ironing out the kinks from last year's debacle where - fortunately - we finished reasonably well. Its the next 2 months that show us where we'll be. Get a run going now, none of these teams should be holding a candle to us.

And I'd like some January reinforcements too, but that's probably for another thread.
Far too early for this defeatist vibe. Were unbeaten FFS!
How did Milner not get sent off :lmao

For what its worth, I thought he was excellent in the second half until he was subbed. Considering he was on a yellow and had such a difficult first half, he didnt hide and stepped up.

He will be a fine deputy RB against most sides.
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:30:47 pm
Far too early for this defeatist vibe. Were unbeaten FFS!

To be fair I think its mainly the dynamic duo of Fromola and KH, and defeatist vibe is sort of their thing. Generally just slightly disappointing to drop two points from winning positions twice
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:21:01 pm
Killer wakes up  on the wrong side of bed evrey day and comes on RAWK to moan.

I think Man Utd signing Sancho broke her brain.
Grealish is such a weird signing. Pretty evident that Kane relative to Gabriel Jesus wouldve added more than him relative to Sterling, Mahrez, Silva, Foden and De Bruyne.

On us. Salah is so good. He seems like a better player now than hes ever been. Hes worth whatever he wants contract wise.

Good result for us considering three of our key creative outlets were out. As always our lack of depth looks like it might cost us over the season.
Another problem for us, in a way that is not as bad for City, is international football and the covid restrictions. Can you imagine if we had played them after the last international break, and Brazils little strop had worked? How would we have done today without Fab and Alisson? I know Fab wasn't superb but without any natural holding midfielder and Alisson we would have lost today.

We've got to deal with Mane, Salah, and Keita leaving in Jan, and i agree with the comment above that, if you want to beat City to the title, you need to get a lead on them early  and not end up in a foot race in the new year because you won't be able to contend with their depth.
Looking at MOTD I do think Hendo seemed to pretend hed fouled Silva.
I am now thinking about making a concentrated effort to forget about the league to be honest. If we win it, we win it. If City win it, they win it.

I'd rather just enjoy the game than shit myself over City having played difficult games or not.

Just enjoy the next match, and not calculate the whole upcoming season to decide if we are in a winning position of a pit of despair. It seems like it'll be a lot more fun
We've not even played 10 games for fucks sakes and some of youse have raised multiple white flags.
Why was Guardiola dressed like he was at a Noel Gallagher gig.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:44:56 pm
We've not even played 10 games for fucks sakes and some of youse have raised multiple white flags.

Its ludicrous.

This City side should win it at a canter. But they do seem to have a tendency to either flat track bully teams or struggle to break them down. They could easily get 100 points or they could get 80.
Watching MOTD...even more annoyed that Salah's goal wasn't the winner. Just really frustrating.

Ridiculous that we're still only one point ahead of Man Utd.
I have to say before today I thought City might have been on a bit of a downward turn but fucking hell they dominated that 1st half, I havent seen a team do that at Anfield for a while.
This is certainly not a game for Milly. It really showed his age and immobility. This position is seriously lacking proper backup. Why wasn't Gomez used from the start?
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 08:46:45 pm
Yeah, and had we beat one of Everton or United that season we would have finished ahead of them.

They were literally the last two league games that season that didn't finish as wins for us.

West Ham was the last game we dropped points in.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:47:11 pm
I have to say before today I thought City might have been on a bit of a downward turn but fucking hell they dominated that 1st half, I havent seen a team do that at Anfield for a while.

Im not surprised. From the first minute it was obvious our game play was to go long with the diagonal balls to by pass Citys midfield. It was clear from within 15 minutes it wasn't working at all. We never teied to pass through them or around them. City defended the long balls well and grew in confidence and then out played us. Tactics were all wrong but without Thiago or somebody more defensive in midfield, rather than Jones, i don't think we had the quality to try and out play in the centre unfortunately so Klopp maybe made the right call with the instruction to by pass the middle of the pitch.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:47:11 pm
I have to say before today I thought City might have been on a bit of a downward turn but fucking hell they dominated that 1st half, I havent seen a team do that at Anfield for a while.

They dominated by default. We were abysmal first half. They were poor too for long spells, lots of misplaced passes, but eventually got on top because we let them.

Overall a draw was a fair result, but only because we weren't at our best.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 10:49:07 pm
This is certainly not a game for Milly. It really showed his age and immobility. This position is seriously lacking proper backup. Why wasn't Gomez used from the start?


Because he cant ply RB very well.
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:21:22 pm
We were just about OK today, but you are right. We are crying out for 1 or 2 top class reinforcements. Midfield could have done with refreshing in the 2nd half. I dare say one of Hendo or Fabinho may not have even started had we quality available from the off, they both looked like they were at 90%. Despite what a servant Milner has been, its starting to look a bit desperate when hes starting at right back.
Seriously,  our midfielders are like titanic. Immobile compared. Very slow.
Good thing our strikers are firing. Who will be firing during AFCON?
It's always disappointing to drop points at home, even to the reigning champions. Without the genius of Salah it certainly would have been a defeat. Their ability to target our right side got them back into a match that was ours. I don't think having TAA defending against Foden would have made much of a difference for their two goals however we may have been able to keep him pinned back a bit more with TAA offensive play.

Gutted that the deflection off Matip took the ball away from Alisson. I'm pretty sure he had that covered.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:43:02 pm
I am now thinking about making a concentrated effort to forget about the league to be honest. If we win it, we win it. If City win it, they win it.

I'd rather just enjoy the game than shit myself over City having played difficult games or not.

Just enjoy the next match, and not calculate the whole upcoming season to decide if we are in a winning position of a pit of despair. It seems like it'll be a lot more fun
It's too early to jump to conclusions. Last season, we were 4 points clear in late December and ended up finishing 3rd. Injuries and loss of form are unpredictable.
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:59:44 pm
Because he cant ply RB very well.

He can play it perfectly fine against probably 80% of the league. The pace and movement City attack with is on a different level to everyone bar us (and I guess dealing with our forwards in training must be as tough).

Easy to say this wasnt the game for him but Gomez could have been targeted too.
They're a brilliant team and I doubt we'll play anyone better this season. We're on a good unbeaten run. Need to keep going but bring back a little bit of the ruthless and intense play defensively we had in 2019. Last week's result is more frustrating than today but we move on.
