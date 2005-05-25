True, but Chelsea and City also have tough away fixtures of their own to navigate. Surely you've been watching league football long enough to know that making projections based on isolated results is wildly unreliable, particularly over a 38 game campaign where anything can (and usually does) happen from week to week. It's highly likely that both Chelsea and City will have their own Brentford-like results at some point in the season. It's also not beyond the realms of possibility for us to take 6 points from our trips to Stamford Bridge and the Etihad. It'll be difficult for sure, but it's not beyond us



You're taking an awfully simplistic view of things here







Thing is that City have already played us and Chelsea away, as well as playing Spurs and Leicester away, games where they have a sketchy at best record. Chelsea have also played some tough games.Our fixture list has been fairly kind but we don’t have the sort of lead that I feel we need. We know this City side can rack up 10-15 winning game runs and we have to be able to do that. To do that, we cannot be dropping points like at Brentford.Also whilst City dropped points to Saints, they then went and got 4 points from their toughest away league games. We have only got two, at home.We will be up there, but I think we needed a healthy lead right about now.