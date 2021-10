I think everything you take from the game has to be prefaced with the fact that ManC on their day are the best team in the world and the questions they ask of us as a team and individual players will almost never come up until we play them again. It just shows the size of the challenge we have now and should make most appreciate what it took to even best them in the past. Without them the trophy haul would have been much larger for this group and that's unfortunate because we all know ManC didn't naturally get to this level.



As far as the game. The good was Mo obviously. Thought Matip and Becker were close 2nds but even going up 1-0 and then 2-1 it never felt like we were on top though the xG ended even. Just a truly amazing performance by Mo though otherwise that's a for sure L.



The bad; well we had 6 shots at home and tactically I think Pep had us over a barrel. The right sided triangle is basically our staple offensive setup but with it being Mo, Hendo and Milner in this iteration it just isn't good enough at this level. The answer then is the switch to the left to Robbo but that was shut down as well as I can't remember a single time that came off and put us in a better position. We really had no answer except just play better which thankfully we did in the 2nd half.



Though that was more through individual brilliance than a tactical change. Hendo played like this is no longer mobile enough to get back and cover. Jones is really an amazing 20 year hold and I think he's going to be a solid to great LFC player but so far he has no defensive presence to his game. It really just leaves Fabinho on his own which while he's amazing is really just asking a lot and at times we were just stupidly easy to play through to get isolations on Milner and eventually Gomez. The game was seemingly crying out for a midfield change to add some bite and if you don't trust Keita then you need to make appropriate choices as far as moving him on or loaning him out and getting someone in you trust. One of Hendo or Jones needed to be subbed and it's just kind of crazy they went the whole game allowing Bernardo Silva to look like the 2nd coming of Zidane or whatever midfield maestro fits your fancy. I don't want to start the same argument from the Thiago thread but there's no guarentee he'll be available next time we have a game like this and if you don't trust the other options then that's a squad building problem.



We saw this somewhat in the Brentford game as well but since they mainly chose to bypass midfield anyway it wasn't as pronounced. And again to go back to my first statement the teams that can actually exploit this are few and far between. But this is now on tape and every game going forward we'll see our opponents try to mimic certain aspects of it as best they can which then just makes our team have to adjust and work just that much harder. I also think a lot of this will be said by ManC fans that are honest in that we caused them a lot of issues as well. Just they seemingly have an unending line of players to work out a solution whereas ours has to be more organic.