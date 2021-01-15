« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13] 14   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80  (Read 9080 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,813
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #480 on: Today at 07:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 07:44:42 pm
You've just got the red tinted specs on we all tend to wear that's all.

It's as clear a yellow as anything could be. Amazing that it wasn't given, but just shit officiating as usual

Pay Mo the £££, unbelievably good
Hmmm

Silva knocks the ball off to his right and runs straight into Milner not following the ball.  He was trying to buy the foul and buy the yellow.  Thats why he didnt get it.
Watch it again and think, whys he not gone the same way as the ball.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,185
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #481 on: Today at 07:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:41:43 pm
Pep has obviously told them at half time to get Milner sent off and that was their first chance and they went all in on it. Pep couldn't get out of his seat quick enough.

Ta, looked theatrical to me. Perhaps the ref too.

Really though Im still arguing with the Shiite coms on Ok my NBC stream
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,132
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #482 on: Today at 07:46:56 pm »
Seriously our bench though could do with upgrades. You feel anything outside a Jota/Firmino swap isn't the same level of player at least.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,708
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #483 on: Today at 07:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:46:56 pm
Seriously our bench though could do with upgrades. You feel anything outside a Jota/Firmino swap isn't the same level of player at least.

Worry about that in summer 2022.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #484 on: Today at 07:49:16 pm »
Draws don't necessarily lose titles but the problem we have is that we have played two title rivals at home and drew them both. Imo, you need to beat your rivals at home if you have title aspirations.

So frustrating when Thiago is out for the very games that he was brought in for.

I think you have to give Pep some credit aswell. When we first started against his teams i always felt we had the upper hand and he didn't know how to deal with us but you would have to say that he seems to have worked us out to a degree.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,912
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #485 on: Today at 07:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:46:56 pm
Seriously our bench though could do with upgrades. You feel anything outside a Jota/Firmino swap isn't the same level of player at least.

Tsimikas/robbo but that's not exactly a substitution to win you a game.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,186
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #486 on: Today at 07:49:31 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:48:59 pm
Worry about that in summer 2022.

That's not good enough.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online dai_bonehead

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #487 on: Today at 07:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:27:23 pm
I was in the wrong part of the stadium for a good view, looked like that one against Spurs  that also finished 2-2

was it that good ?

Very similar in terms of the slaloming past defenders. The rolling of the ball underfoot and then the delicate push forward with the other foot was just incredible. It's a goal of power, pace, and poise. Absolutely something special that only a handful of players can score.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,880
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #488 on: Today at 07:51:09 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:37:19 pm
Draws lose titles.

So City or us cant win it, this will be an interesting season.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #489 on: Today at 07:51:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:45:56 pm
Hmmm

Silva knocks the ball off to his right and runs straight into Milner not following the ball.  He was trying to buy the foul and buy the yellow.  Thats why he didnt get it.
Watch it again and think, whys he not gone the same way as the ball.

Milner clearly leaves his leg wayyy away from his body - yellow all day every day for me and would have been fuming if it had been us on the end of that decision, shrug (will have another look tho...)
Logged

Online dai_bonehead

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #490 on: Today at 07:52:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:45:56 pm
Hmmm

Silva knocks the ball off to his right and runs straight into Milner not following the ball.  He was trying to buy the foul and buy the yellow.  Thats why he didnt get it.
Watch it again and think, whys he not gone the same way as the ball.

As yellow as a certain submarine.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #491 on: Today at 07:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:51:09 pm
So City or us cant win it, this will be an interesting season.

Ha fucking nuts isn't it. Can't afford to draw against title rivals even though by drawing to them you're making them draw against title rivals.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,708
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #492 on: Today at 07:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:49:31 pm
That's not good enough.

When else are we signing them?
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #493 on: Today at 07:55:38 pm »
I really hope those rumours about Bissouma in January are true, our midfield was so leggy today, Hendo luckily won't play many mins during the break so he gets a little bit of a breather, hopefully the same with Fabinho.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,330
  • ...All the best
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #494 on: Today at 07:55:50 pm »
Really proud of the team the way they bounced back in the second half, they knew they were much better than the first half performance and they showed it.

This title race is gonna be squeaky bum time on steroids. Fucking Brenford.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,132
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #495 on: Today at 07:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 07:49:23 pm
Tsimikas/robbo but that's not exactly a substitution to win you a game.

I meant more in the attacking sense of the game mate. Likes of Gomez/Tsimikas are all fine players.

Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #496 on: Today at 07:56:24 pm »
Tottenham and Wolves the only teams yet to draw a game this season.

Nuno is owed an apology.
Logged

Online mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,501
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #497 on: Today at 07:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:46:56 pm
Seriously our bench though could do with upgrades. You feel anything outside a Jota/Firmino swap isn't the same level of player at least.

Robbo and Kostas aren't that far away (on form at least)
Our CBs are all pretty close based on form thus far, although none of them have been at their very best just yet
When fit, we have Thiago, Hendo, Fab, Curtis and Naby covering 3 spots which isn't bad either

We don't have the kind of depth that Man City or Chelsea do, but hopefully we can be smart about our rotation and still get the results
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,813
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #498 on: Today at 07:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 07:51:39 pm
Milner clearly leaves his leg wayyy away from his body - yellow all day every day for me and would have been fuming if it had been us on the end of that decision, shrug (will have another look tho...)
Miners leg was also no where near the ball

Still, turned out well in the end
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #499 on: Today at 07:58:36 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:37:19 pm
Draws lose titles.

It's far more important not to lose against your title rivals and give them the points. A share of the spoils is not the end of the world. On paper, draws like the Brentford one are the ones we should be avoiding, but they were good on the day.

We're still unbeaten. It's been a very solid start to the campaign.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,153
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #500 on: Today at 07:58:47 pm »
Damn what a win it would have been.  Great response in the second half from the lads.

Odd comparison but Thiago and Trent out at the same time reminds me a bit of when Alonso and Agger used to be out.  Difficult to replace that touch of class with them both not being there.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,232
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #501 on: Today at 07:59:06 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:56:24 pm
Tottenham and Wolves the only teams yet to draw a game this season.

Nuno is owed an apology.

Yeah, and Farke was doing incredibly well until yesterday. Gutted for Norwich they're now out of the title race.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,332
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #502 on: Today at 07:59:42 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 07:58:36 pm
It's far more important not to lose against your title rivals and give them the points. A share of the spoils is not the end of the world. On paper, draws like the Brentford one are the ones we should be avoiding, but they were good on the day.

We're still unbeaten. It's been a very solid start to the campaign.

Exactly this.

United used to win titles by being shit against the top 4 and hammer the dross.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,153
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #503 on: Today at 08:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 07:51:39 pm
Milner clearly leaves his leg wayyy away from his body - yellow all day every day for me and would have been fuming if it had been us on the end of that decision, shrug (will have another look tho...)

Agree it should have been yellow, but thankfully Silva looking for it gave the ref a bit of doubt.  That guy is razor sharp and could easily have avoided the challenge.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,908
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #504 on: Today at 08:01:54 pm »
A real kick in the bollocks that 2nd leveller....thought it was written in the stars that Mo's absolute peach had clinched it....came away from the ground feeling like we'd lost, despite the fact that id have snatched yer hand off at half-time for 2-2 following that atrocious first 45 ....2 points from the last 6 makes me (half) welcome the international break ..regroup, rethink and march on. Up the Reds
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,708
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #505 on: Today at 08:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:59:42 pm
Exactly this.

United used to win titles by being shit against the top 4 and hammer the dross.

And won the leagues with like 70 points or some shit.

We need more than that. We will be up there but looks like this City team will be the ones.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,433
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #506 on: Today at 08:02:49 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 07:58:36 pm
It's far more important not to lose against your title rivals and give them the points. A share of the spoils is not the end of the world. On paper, draws like the Brentford one are the ones we should be avoiding, but they were good on the day.

We're still unbeaten. It's been a very solid start to the campaign.

Beat West Ham today as well, won't be the last scalp they get.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,299
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #507 on: Today at 08:02:59 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 07:20:05 pm
Im not knocking them or diminishing their achievement. Im just making an observation about something I perceive as a problem.
and yet people were up in arms a couple of months ago when they thought we weren't going to give Hendo a new contract
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,332
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #508 on: Today at 08:03:00 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:02:16 pm
And won the leagues with like 70 points or some shit.

We need more than that. We will be up there but looks like this City team will be the ones.

Yet we are ahead of them.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,880
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #509 on: Today at 08:03:10 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:53:20 pm
Ha fucking nuts isn't it. Can't afford to draw against title rivals even though by drawing to them you're making them draw against title rivals.

Bonkers stuff in here from some ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,186
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #510 on: Today at 08:04:03 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:54:12 pm
When else are we signing them?

Get someone like Bissouma in in January.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,299
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #511 on: Today at 08:05:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:45:56 pm
Hmmm

Silva knocks the ball off to his right and runs straight into Milner not following the ball.  He was trying to buy the foul and buy the yellow.  Thats why he didnt get it.
Watch it again and think, whys he not gone the same way as the ball.
yes agree with that but if it had been the other way, we'd have been screaming for a second yellow. Fortnunately Tierney favoured leniency but we couldn't have complained if he had given a second yellow
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #512 on: Today at 08:05:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:55:38 pm
I really hope those rumours about Bissouma in January are true, our midfield was so leggy today, Hendo luckily won't play many mins during the break so he gets a little bit of a breather, hopefully the same with Fabinho.

Fab's gonna miss the Watford game though. Means Hendo as the 6.

For what it's worth, I just think that right sided midfielder is being asked to play a different role this season, which isn't Hendo's strength. Plus, I think we're all forgetting the majority of the midfield just played 3 games in 8 days. It's definitely the area where we need another body.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,813
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #513 on: Today at 08:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:05:12 pm
yes agree with that but if it had been the other way, we'd have been screaming for a second yellow. Fortnunately Tierney favoured leniency but we couldn't have complained if he had given a second yellow
Course we would, we're all massive hypocrits ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,299
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #514 on: Today at 08:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:51:09 pm
So City or us cant win it, this will be an interesting season.
nor Chelsea, nor Utd, looks like it's Brighton's but hang on they drew with Arsenal
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,299
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #515 on: Today at 08:07:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:05:52 pm
Course we would, we're all massive hypocrits ;D
yep 🤣
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,332
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #516 on: Today at 08:07:17 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:05:44 pm
Fab's gonna miss the Watford game though. Means Hendo as the 6.

For what it's worth, I just think that right sided midfielder is being asked to play a different role this season, which isn't Hendo's strength. Plus, I think we're all forgetting the majority of the midfield just played 3 games in 8 days. It's definitely the area where we need another body.

But we have options. Keita could have played or come on.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,186
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #517 on: Today at 08:07:26 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:05:44 pm
Fab's gonna miss the Watford game though. Means Hendo as the 6.

For what it's worth, I just think that right sided midfielder is being asked to play a different role this season, which isn't Hendo's strength. Plus, I think we're all forgetting the majority of the midfield just played 3 games in 8 days. It's definitely the area where we need another body.

And then probably starts in Madrid and fucked again for the Mancs that weekend.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #518 on: Today at 08:08:18 pm »
Some mad takes in here as per usual. Unbeaten and a point off the top into the international break is fantastic.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,708
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #519 on: Today at 08:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:03:00 pm
Yet we are ahead of them.

For now. They have played us and Chelsea away and have come away with four points.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13] 14   Go Up
« previous next »
 