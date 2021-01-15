Seriously our bench though could do with upgrades. You feel anything outside a Jota/Firmino swap isn't the same level of player at least.
Robbo and Kostas aren't that far away (on form at least)
Our CBs are all pretty close based on form thus far, although none of them have been at their very best just yet
When fit, we have Thiago, Hendo, Fab, Curtis and Naby covering 3 spots which isn't bad either
We don't have the kind of depth that Man City or Chelsea do, but hopefully we can be smart about our rotation and still get the results