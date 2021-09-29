« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool vs Man City  (Read 661 times)

PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« on: Today at 03:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Raid on September 29, 2021, 07:21:27 pm
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Manchester City

Date: Sunday 03 October 2021

Kick Off/TV 4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event

Venue:



Officials

Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Lee Betts, Constantine Hatzidakis.
Fourth Official: Mike Dean.
VAR Official: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR Official: Marc Perry.

Form Guide - League Only

Liverpool - DWWDW
Manchester City - WDWWW

Previous Meetings
07/02/2021 - Liverpool 1-4 Man City
08/11/2020 - Man City 1-1 Liverpool
02/07/2020 - Man City 4-0 Liverpool
10/11/2019 - Liverpool 3-1 Man City
03/01/2019 - Man City 2 -1 Liverpool

Match Preview

It's fair to say they don't come much bigger than this at such an early stage in the campaign. Liverpool and oil rich Man City have thrown up some humdingers in the Klopp/Guardiola era, with the pendulum having swung one way and the other often over the course of the past few years. It's not unreasonable to say that no club plays on Guardiola's mind quite like Klopp's men, as seen on the infamous City documentary, with the Spaniard throwing up some strange tactical combinations at Anfield in his time in England.

Liverpool have enjoyed a fantastic record over Man City in the Premier League at Anfield, having only lost once since 2003 at the famous old ground. That defeat however came just a few months ago. The Reds, in a desperate moment, were torn apart late on by the visitors, having initially rallied from a goal behind. Two costly errors from Alisson saw the Reds slump to a 4-1 defeat in front of the empty stands, as title, and potentially Champions League hopes were left in tatters. It was a far cry from the joyous scenes of the previous campaigns.

That all changes on Sunday. The Red Men will enjoy the backing of their vociferous 12th man again on a late Sunday afternoon kick off. We've seen the advantage that has brought over Pep's City side in the past - a barnstorming 4-3, a Champions League quarter-final where the visitors were blown away inside 30 minutes, and a routine 3-1 on our way to delivering number 19. They've shown they can wilt in front of the Kop, and it's our job, no duty, to do it to them again, as we seek to land an early blow on them in the title race. Anyone lucky enough to have a ticket, get down there early and sing your hearts out for the duration. This one promises to be a cracker.

This Season

It's been a fine start to the season for Liverpool, an 8/10 so far. The Reds sit top of the early table and also at the top of their Champions League group. A disappointing 3-3 draw at Brentford was followed up in style in Porto, Curtis Jones inspiring the Reds to a 5-1 victory. The pack are bunched in behind, and this represents a fantastic opportunity to strike an early advantage.

Man City have been indifferent so far, but such is their ability that they still sit just one point off the lead in the early running. Low points include an opening day 1-0 defeat to Tottenham, along with a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton, a game they can be deemed fortunate to have escaped with a point in. They turned that form on it's head last weekend, with a brilliant 1-0 win at Chelsea. In this game they pushed and pressed high and allowed Chelsea little room to play out. Whether Guardiola deploys the same tactics against the Reds pressing machine remains to be seen - he's tended to be slightly more conservative and willing to go direct in recent years against us.

City played well in defeat to star studded fellow oil barons PSG in midweek, losing 2-0 to a brilliant Lionel Messi goal. They are sure to provide stern opposition once more.

Team News

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest worry for Liverpool ahead of the weekend. He missed the win at Porto with a sore groin, with James Milner likely to deputise against Jack Grealish. Harvey Elliott remains on the sidelines. Naby Keita returned to the bench at Porto and should be fit to start if needed. Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score two goals in an impressive cameo and could start ahead of Diogo Jota. Curtis Jones put in a man of the match performance in Porto and should keep his place.

Despite Guardiola's protestations to the contrary, City have a near full squad to choose from, with Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko likely to miss out. Guardiola will need to look to a £50m full back to deputise for the latter.

Predicted Line-Up

(4-3-3) Alisson, Milner, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Writers Prediction

I couldn't be looking forward to this one any more if I tried. There's a score to be settled here and a great chance to put an early marker down. Late afternoon kick-off, a baying Kop hopefully point to us flying out of the traps again. 3-1 to the Red Men, Salah with a brace and Jones with a third.

Come on you mighty Reds!

YNWA
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:34:39 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:36:11 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:30:47 pm »
Theres different flavours too the way that YNWA is sung.  It varies from match to match.

Today? Its a hymn to the faithful

And a minutes applause for Sir Roger Hunt, the man I was named after. 
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:32:03 pm »
Sir Kenny looks towards the Kop as they salute Sir Roger Hunt.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:32:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:30:47 pm
Theres different flavours too the way that YNWA is sung.  It varies from match to match.

Today? Its a hymn to the faithful

And a minutes applause for Sir Roger Hunt, the man I was named after.
And for the Only Fools and Horses fans, theyve named him Tepid after Roger.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:32:39 pm »
0 under way.  The reds attack the Spion Kop in the first half.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:33:36 pm »
Foul number 1 for Andy at Allerton. Very soft.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:34:08 pm »
2 Hendo steals the ball on the right, his cross is cut out.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:36:22 pm »
4 the sun is very very low in the sky, right in Alisons eyes


Mane wins a throw on the right after holding it up well.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:37:34 pm »
5 Mo pinches the ball form Cancelo on the right.  Cross into the box is headed away

Nice ball by Jota is just a wee bit ahead of Mane ..close that
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:39:15 pm »
7 corner to the reds after nice work by Mo and the captain


Just over Matips head .just
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:42:05 pm »
10 right now Mo is central, Jota on the right and Mane left


Its an interesting tactic, trying to expose the centre of their defence for pace.  Right now were stopping them dictating the game which is what theyve done all season..
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:46:43 pm »
14 Mane is tucking in so far, Jones quiet on the ball but has done lots of ball off of.

Grealish in the angle of the area, his shot is blocked by Matip
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:46:57 pm »
Over to Jill
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:47:28 pm »
Annoying to be missing our two most creative players against a team set up like this.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:48:05 pm »
I think I heard the city fans singing the sun was right. Its a game, have they no shame.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:48:34 pm »
16 Very competitive in midfield with the result that neither team can quite control the game yet.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:49:19 pm »
Brilliant goalkeeping
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm »
16 The ball is put out for a City corner on the right, which is defended. But we can't break with pace at the moment.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:50:55 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 04:49:19 pm
Brilliant goalkeeping
Should have been a foul on him, but hes so determined to get the ball.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:51:09 pm »
18 A poor clearance from Alisson leads to another City corner this time on the left. But City muck with it not sure what they were trying there.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:52:30 pm »
20 City on top at the  moment, another chance and Alisson brilliantly blocks the ball.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:53:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:52:30 pm
20 City on top at the  moment, another chance and Alisson brilliantly blocks the ball.
Horrible defending in-front of him.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:53:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:52:30 pm
20 City on top at the  moment, another chance and Alisson brilliantly blocks the ball.
In the 90s Schemiechel would do that save and Id call him every name under the Sun
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:53:56 pm »
21 It has to be said our passes in the final third haven't been great so far, we need to get hold of the ball a bit more.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:55:50 pm »
We need to wake up. Losing possession far too easily.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:56:11 pm »
23 Another attack breaks down, City are surrounding our players in the final third so they are getting hold of the ball before we have the chance to do anything with it.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:58:14 pm »
25 City continue to be quicker to get to the second balls, we just get enough possession at the moment, when we do we are losing the ball at the moment.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:58:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:58:14 pm
25 City continue to be quicker to get to the second balls, we just get enough possession at the moment, when we do we are losing the ball at the moment.
were very sleepy at the moment, were letting them control the game right now
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:59:04 pm »
26 We get a free kick after Jota is held down, but the free kick is awful and Ederson catches.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:00:31 pm »
Weve got a major issue in midfield, far too easy at the moment.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:00:46 pm »
27 We get a corner after City mess up, but it's not a good one and is cleared.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:01:41 pm »
29 That bit of play sums it up, a long ball to Salah and even he can't control it and it goes out for a City throw.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:02:52 pm »
30 We build from the back but then go offside.

Over to Sir Bob.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:04:02 pm »
31 VAR check for a Manchester City pen as Millie goes up against Grealish. Not given but were so easy to open up at the moment.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Man City
« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:04:29 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:04:02 pm
31 VAR check for a pen as Millie goes up against Grealish. Not given but were so easy to open up at the moment.
Id have wanted that.. but it was outside the area. Need to wake up here.
