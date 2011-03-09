They must have done some creative editing for the bridge challenge. It seemed more than reasonable for Mai to turn on Ashley, based on what was shown, but not even the other contestants agreed with her or understood why she did it. I assume Trey made the jump fairly quickly, and didnt wait the couple of minutes it appeared to be. They did keep showing Ashley, hand over lower face, rocking back and forth. I wonder if I rewatch it was be apparent that it was the same few seconds shown a number of times.

Spoiler

It was really weird how no one else seemed to acknowledge that 278 fucked people over. It might have been edited to make it look worse than it was, but she literally said she wasn't going to go past 301, and someone else even overtook her to do it instead at one point. Then she was just gaslighting by outright denying anything happened.



I don't even mind the selfishness to be fair with that much money on the line. But in this instance what annoyed me was that it just wasn't logical at all because the tactic they came up with was best for everyone - everyone had a 50/50 shot rather than one person needing to guess correctly 17/16/15 times or whatever.



I would have actually had more respect for her if she still said she wasn't going to jump after 301 fell and she was at the front, because others would have then had to overtake her and she could have got through without having to do anything. Instead, she didn't want to take her 50/50 shot when not at the front, but was then willing to do it anyway when she was at the front. It just made no sense.