Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #160 on: November 28, 2023, 05:03:17 pm »
All caught up now, quite enjoying this.  That 432 guy was an utter bellend.  Loved him trying to front up the Brit and saying if he called him a frat boy again he'd sort him out when they left the show.  And then the Brit was all 'yeah alright frat boy' and you could see him processing what just happened.  Did not expect his posturing to fail so spectacularly and quickly.
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #161 on: November 28, 2023, 08:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 23, 2023, 12:54:26 am
You forgot the greedy Frenchman :D

He's Italian, isn't he?
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #162 on: November 28, 2023, 10:58:08 pm »
The final episodes get released tomorrow.
« Reply #163 on: November 29, 2023, 04:39:44 am »
Quote from: Chakan on November 23, 2023, 04:10:27 am
Spoiler
winning this money would instantly change my life 360 degrees!

I instantly hate this woman
[close]

Spoiler
but ten seconds later shes talking about how she donated a kidney. So Im torn.
[close]
« Reply #164 on: November 29, 2023, 11:59:03 am »
Quote from: keano7 on November 28, 2023, 10:58:08 pm
The final episodes get released tomorrow.

Not true unless they've changed it! The final episode is held back until next week.
Enjoying the tasks but I hate all the talk to the camera shit they do. Sob stories about how tough they had it growing up, how strong their mum is etc.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 29, 2023, 11:59:03 am
Not true unless they've changed it! The final episode is held back until next week.
Must have changed, I just watched number 6.

Spoiler

The guy being stubborn about the marbleswhat a twat. The only upside, other than him going out, was him being up against the woman who stole the burger (I think it was her, anyway) as that was a shitty move.

TJ is indeed being built up to be an annoying twat, but theyre giving him free reign.

Didnt know the blonde was a scouser, I think this is the first time weve heard her talk?

The Aussie looks like hes wearing a wig and fake moustache. Wtf is that look about?

The deaf woman is about to ruin a solid alliance, although her friend does seem like a really nice bloke, so I can see him picking a woman if asked. But I think she would be better off picking a woman and then asking the 9th woman to pick her friend.
[close]
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 29, 2023, 11:59:03 am
Not true unless they've changed it! The final episode is held back until next week.

Seems like the fuckers are holding the final episode, presumably until next week  :no
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on November 29, 2023, 03:51:46 pm
Enjoying the tasks but I hate all the talk to the camera shit they do. Sob stories about how tough they had it growing up, how strong their mum is etc.

Just like Race Across the World, ruins the show.
I hear local lad and Red, Andy Grant is in it? He says it was was all bullshit but hasnt elaborated yet.
Quote from: Livbes on November 29, 2023, 08:21:00 pm
I hear local lad and Red, Andy Grant is in it? He says it was was all bullshit but hasnt elaborated yet.

He's gone very early.

278 though. What a see you next Tuesday
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 23, 2023, 07:21:39 am
Spoiler
Read into how the show worked in actuality and apparently red light green light took 9 hours to actually do! Lots of contestants complaining that they basically rigged it to allow some people to get through (including the mum), and that they eliminated others who actually completed the challenge. They also had to be frozen for up to 30 minutes, which is why the lady squatting really gave up (instead the editing made it seem like she couldn't do it for 20 seconds).
[close]
Putting that aside, I've generally found it really enjoyable!

You mean a TV show was edited? Wow
Well, the game is only five minutes, that many hours does seem extreme.

But speaking of editingspoilers for episodes upto number 8

Spoiler

They must have done some creative editing for the bridge challenge. It seemed more than reasonable for Mai to turn on Ashley, based on what was shown, but not even the other contestants agreed with her or understood why she did it.

I assume Trey made the jump fairly quickly, and didnt wait the couple of minutes it appeared to be. They did keep showing Ashley, hand over lower face, rocking back and forth. I wonder if I rewatch it was be apparent that it was the same few seconds shown a number of times.

[close]

Not quite caught up yet (about to watch glass bridge) but really enjoying the two British women who managed to get all nine women through. If there wasnt any luck involved Id put my money on the gamer. Shes really bright and understands strategy.

And her reaction to TJ trying to be leader and getting everyone to pray was perfect. Men doing men things.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 29, 2023, 11:11:09 pm
Well, the game is only five minutes, that many hours does seem extreme.

But speaking of editingspoilers for episodes upto number 8

Spoiler

They must have done some creative editing for the bridge challenge. It seemed more than reasonable for Mai to turn on Ashley, based on what was shown, but not even the other contestants agreed with her or understood why she did it.

I assume Trey made the jump fairly quickly, and didnt wait the couple of minutes it appeared to be. They did keep showing Ashley, hand over lower face, rocking back and forth. I wonder if I rewatch it was be apparent that it was the same few seconds shown a number of times.

[close]

Spoiler
It was really weird how no one else seemed to acknowledge that 278 fucked people over. It might have been edited to make it look worse than it was, but she literally said she wasn't going to go past 301, and someone else even overtook her to do it instead at one point. Then she was just gaslighting by outright denying anything happened.

I don't even mind the selfishness to be fair with that much money on the line. But in this instance what annoyed me was that it just wasn't logical at all because the tactic they came up with was best for everyone - everyone had a 50/50 shot rather than one person needing to guess correctly 17/16/15 times or whatever.

I would have actually had more respect for her if she still said she wasn't going to jump after 301 fell and she was at the front, because others would have then had to overtake her and she could have got through without having to do anything. Instead, she didn't want to take her 50/50 shot when not at the front, but was then willing to do it anyway when she was at the front. It just made no sense.
[close]
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 29, 2023, 11:11:09 pm
Well, the game is only five minutes, that many hours does seem extreme.

But speaking of editingspoilers for episodes upto number 8



Spoiler
She says something to the effect of "I didn't agree to that" then gets arsey when may doesn't conform in the next game.

Shes fucking smug and in all honesty is worse than any reality TV star people have hated. I'd have happily been disqualified in pushing that smug c*nt off the bridge.

Edited or not, Trey didn't make that jump straight away

[close]

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November 30, 2023, 02:50:55 pm


Spoiler
She says something to the effect of "I didn't agree to that" then gets arsey when may doesn't conform in the next game.

Shes fucking smug and in all honesty is worse than any reality TV star people have hated. I'd have happily been disqualified in pushing that smug c*nt off the bridge.

Edited or not, Trey didn't make that jump straight away

[close]



Spoiler
Im fine with her not agreeing to go ahead of Trey, ultimately its up to the individual. And after he went she made her jump, fair enough. But what bothered me a that she then insisted someone go in front of her, she has no right to expect someone to do something she herself wasnt willing to do. And if ppl had refused, I could see her letting the whole thing blow up.
[close]
Felt like the marbles episode was a bit anti-climatic, maybe cause they're not actually killing them :D
It completely changed the dynamic of the game. Mother and son knowing one of them has a chance of winning millions and will see the other on the outside vs one of them being responsible for the death of the other. Its still a good game show but the original is there in the background as a commentary on capitalism and greed.
I've really enjoyed this.  It's similar, in a way, to The Traitors with the added element of gameplay in additions to the tasks.

Final episode is released today I think so will have to watch it when I'm home.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 30, 2023, 03:06:02 pm
Spoiler
Im fine with her not agreeing to go ahead of Trey, ultimately its up to the individual. And after he went she made her jump, fair enough. But what bothered me a that she then insisted someone go in front of her, she has no right to expect someone to do something she herself wasnt willing to do. And if ppl had refused, I could see her letting the whole thing blow up.
[close]

Spoiler
Agree completely..I'd have personally just pushed her off. Would take loosing the millions for that
[close]
Spoiler
Enjoyable enough. Really good in parts but the final game lost any real jeopardy because it was "only" money and the jeopardy was not winning money. In the original they were playing a childrens game to avoid death as much as to win money. I don't think I'd bother watching a second series of this. And the Let There Be Love ending was awful. Basically it was saying "you know all that stuff you just watched?.. it was all a load of bollocks..." I know it was but don't rub it in.
[close]
Quote from: Alan_X on December  7, 2023, 06:23:21 pm
Spoiler
Enjoyable enough. Really good in parts but the final game lost any real jeopardy because it was "only" money and the jeopardy was not winning money. In the original they were playing a childrens game to avoid death as much as to win money. I don't think I'd bother watching a second series of this. And the Let There Be Love ending was awful. Basically it was saying "you know all that stuff you just watched?.. it was all a load of bollocks..." I know it was but don't rub it in.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah lost any interest when it was just down to 2 other than who was actually going to win it. Not sure i'm happy or sad that Mi won it, was all a bit meh.
[close]
Squid Game: The Challenge has been renewed for a 2nd series
Final episode was a little lackluster.  Also not convinced the production team weren't manipulating things with the 3 buttons.
Proper anti-climax of a finale.

I get that the whole premise is childhood games but was the best thing they could come up with for the final two really rock, paper, scissors? Not exactly gripping to watch at the end to put it lightly.
This is back on Boxing Day.

No idea what direction they will go with it.
