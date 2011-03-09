You forgot the greedy Frenchman
Spoiler winning this money would instantly change my life 360 degrees! I instantly hate this woman[close]
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
The final episodes get released tomorrow.
Not true unless they've changed it! The final episode is held back until next week.
Enjoying the tasks but I hate all the talk to the camera shit they do. Sob stories about how tough they had it growing up, how strong their mum is etc.
I hear local lad and Red, Andy Grant is in it? He says it was was all bullshit but hasnt elaborated yet.
SpoilerRead into how the show worked in actuality and apparently red light green light took 9 hours to actually do! Lots of contestants complaining that they basically rigged it to allow some people to get through (including the mum), and that they eliminated others who actually completed the challenge. They also had to be frozen for up to 30 minutes, which is why the lady squatting really gave up (instead the editing made it seem like she couldn't do it for 20 seconds). [close]Putting that aside, I've generally found it really enjoyable!
Its all about winning shiny things.
Well, the game is only five minutes, that many hours does seem extreme.But speaking of editing
spoilers for episodes upto number 8SpoilerThey must have done some creative editing for the bridge challenge. It seemed more than reasonable for Mai to turn on Ashley, based on what was shown, but not even the other contestants agreed with her or understood why she did it.I assume Trey made the jump fairly quickly, and didnt wait the couple of minutes it appeared to be. They did keep showing Ashley, hand over lower face, rocking back and forth. I wonder if I rewatch it was be apparent that it was the same few seconds shown a number of times.[close]
spoilers for episodes upto number 8
SpoilerShe says something to the effect of "I didn't agree to that" then gets arsey when may doesn't conform in the next game.Shes fucking smug and in all honesty is worse than any reality TV star people have hated. I'd have happily been disqualified in pushing that smug c*nt off the bridge.Edited or not, Trey didn't make that jump straight away[close]
SpoilerIm fine with her not agreeing to go ahead of Trey, ultimately its up to the individual. And after he went she made her jump, fair enough. But what bothered me a that she then insisted someone go in front of her, she has no right to expect someone to do something she herself wasnt willing to do. And if ppl had refused, I could see her letting the whole thing blow up.[close]
SpoilerEnjoyable enough. Really good in parts but the final game lost any real jeopardy because it was "only" money and the jeopardy was not winning money. In the original they were playing a childrens game to avoid death as much as to win money. I don't think I'd bother watching a second series of this. And the Let There Be Love ending was awful. Basically it was saying "you know all that stuff you just watched?.. it was all a load of bollocks..." I know it was but don't rub it in.[close]
