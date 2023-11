Spoiler



The guy being stubborn about the marbles…what a twat. The only upside, other than him going out, was him being up against the woman who stole the burger (I think it was her, anyway) as that was a shitty move.



TJ is indeed being built up to be an annoying twat, but they’re giving him free reign.



Didn’t know the blonde was a scouser, I think this is the first time we’ve heard her talk?



The Aussie looks like he’s wearing a wig and fake moustache. Wtf is that look about?



The deaf woman is about to ruin a solid alliance, although her friend does seem like a really nice bloke, so I can see him picking a woman if asked. But I think she would be better off picking a woman and then asking the 9th woman to pick her friend.