Spoiler

Read into how the show worked in actuality and apparently red light green light took 9 hours to actually do! Lots of contestants complaining that they basically rigged it to allow some people to get through (including the mum), and that they eliminated others who actually completed the challenge. They also had to be frozen for up to 30 minutes, which is why the lady squatting really gave up (instead the editing made it seem like she couldn't do it for 20 seconds).

