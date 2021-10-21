« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Squid Game - Netflix  (Read 8355 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,030
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #120 on: October 21, 2021, 03:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October 21, 2021, 07:31:01 am
Spoiler
So finished it last night.

Like I said before - entertaining but massively overhyped.

The VIPs had some of the worse dialouge I´ve ever heard

The old man was a nice twist. Although I don´t really understand exactly what that scene was trying to do? It was ovbiously meant to give some conflicting emotions, as he seemed a nice sort of fella who just wanted to remember the joy of childhood. But the moral of the story seemed to be that the mega-wealthy are just bored sociopaths? Which isn´t a particularly deep message. And of course money can´t buy you happiness.

[close]



Spoiler
I think the scene was reinforcing a pretty central point about how Korean society had become so insular and selfish. This had contributed to the Old Man becoming so cynical and apparently hating society on one level. That sort of message was reinforced with watching how many of the contestants (over several years, remember) sacrificed or turned on one another at various stages to ensure their own survival/win the money (which probably helped him lack empathy for the contestants). In the marbles task, I reasoned that part of his reminiscing about his childhood was about how, in his lifetime, Korean society had moved from being more collective in nature, to individualistic and only concerned with the welfare of oneself - his urging for him and Gi-hun to be 'gganbu' part of this reminiscing. When Gi-hun takes advantage of his apparent dementia by cheating to win and condemn him to death, his opinion is reinforced.

Or maybe I'm reading too much into it!

I think one attraction of Squid Game is that it touches on concepts and notions without delving too deep into that hand-holding explanation territory, allowing viewers to ponder their own interpretations
 
[close]
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,030
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #121 on: October 21, 2021, 03:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on October 21, 2021, 12:26:04 pm
Spoiler
So why in the name of god did the coppers brother end up being the main man - was never explained.
[close]


Spoiler
He wasn't so much the main man, but the 'manager' of the game for the Old Man and other people behind it. Given the utmost secrecy of the event and how workers were sworn to that secrecy (and monitored even outside of the game), he couldn't exactly tell anyone where he was going, and just went missing (can't remember how long he's been missing). This sparks a worry from the cop brother. When he sees the card with the symbols that Gi-hun takes to the police, he recognises it as something his brother had and it gives him the link. The cop does find out that his brother won the game in 2015.
[close]
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,098
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #122 on: October 21, 2021, 09:56:09 pm »
Watched the first two with the missus.

It's pretty interesting I think. Love watching Korean stuff - they make great series and films.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #123 on: October 22, 2021, 09:10:24 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 21, 2021, 03:07:47 pm

Spoiler
I think the scene was reinforcing a pretty central point about how Korean society had become so insular and selfish. This had contributed to the Old Man becoming so cynical and apparently hating society on one level. That sort of message was reinforced with watching how many of the contestants (over several years, remember) sacrificed or turned on one another at various stages to ensure their own survival/win the money (which probably helped him lack empathy for the contestants). In the marbles task, I reasoned that part of his reminiscing about his childhood was about how, in his lifetime, Korean society had moved from being more collective in nature, to individualistic and only concerned with the welfare of oneself - his urging for him and Gi-hun to be 'gganbu' part of this reminiscing. When Gi-hun takes advantage of his apparent dementia by cheating to win and condemn him to death, his opinion is reinforced.

Or maybe I'm reading too much into it!

I think one attraction of Squid Game is that it touches on concepts and notions without delving too deep into that hand-holding explanation territory, allowing viewers to ponder their own interpretations
 
[close]

True. I guess I´m expecting a bit much from the show in regards to that.

It is interesting how many of these Korean cultural exports dive so heavily into class.

Spoiler
I like your point about the "gganbu" thing as well
[close]


Quote from: emergency exit on October 21, 2021, 08:43:17 am
This is a must-read for anyone who was unhappy with the VIPs and their respective actors.

That does explain a few things. There must be countless Western shows with terrible foreign-language dialouge. I wander if they would have made more effort on behalf of the foreign actors knowing it was going to be such an international hit?

Funnily enough while I was in India I was pulled out of a hostel in Mumbai to go act as an extra for a Bollywood film, purely on account of being white (I have no acting experience whatsoever!!).

In the end I spent 13 hours on a set with a few other white extras waiting for our turn to be on camera (it was a night shoot so those 13 hours  took us from 5pm - 6am). The moment never came (we were meant to be footy fans). We went home and were probably replaced the next day by another unsuspecting group of white backpackers. Spent about 7 of those hours watching a group of international footballing extras (they were pretty good) kicking a ball around a big empty cricket stadium. Was paid the equivalent of £5 for the 13 hours !
« Last Edit: October 22, 2021, 09:22:19 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #124 on: October 26, 2021, 12:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 21, 2021, 03:20:58 pm

Spoiler
He wasn't so much the main man, but the 'manager' of the game for the Old Man and other people behind it. Given the utmost secrecy of the event and how workers were sworn to that secrecy (and monitored even outside of the game), he couldn't exactly tell anyone where he was going, and just went missing (can't remember how long he's been missing). This sparks a worry from the cop brother. When he sees the card with the symbols that Gi-hun takes to the police, he recognises it as something his brother had and it gives him the link. The cop does find out that his brother won the game in 2015.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeh but it was never explained how his brother went from being a winner (and leaving his brother and mother in basic poverty even with millions) to actually running the games.
[close]
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,766
  • How are we
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #125 on: October 29, 2021, 11:39:50 pm »
Just finished this, absolutely brilliant and HoYeon Jung is a very beautiful woman.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,960
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #126 on: October 30, 2021, 12:29:02 am »
Good gear this, up to episode 5. Sian, is she the pickpocketer? If so yes she is gorgeous.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,701
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #127 on: October 30, 2021, 03:10:49 am »
Well Jurgen didn't like this. Didn't make it passed episode 1  :D
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,116
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #128 on: October 30, 2021, 11:45:20 am »
Quote from: amir87 on October 30, 2021, 03:10:49 am
Well Jurgen didn't like this. Didn't make it passed episode 1  :D


Cos it was too brutal. The first game did it for him!

Its actually sweet that he doesnt like shows like that  :P
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,035
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #129 on: October 30, 2021, 02:32:13 pm »
Saw a girl in Tescos last night wearing 240 trackies.

(not an amount of trackies)
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,960
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #130 on: October 31, 2021, 10:05:04 pm »
Finished it, superb tele that. Episode 6 being the highlight for me, it got dusty in ours when that was on.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,098
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #131 on: October 31, 2021, 10:26:44 pm »
Up to episode 5 - getting a bit fighty and bitey!

Finding it really enjoyable with the missus
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,030
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #132 on: November 1, 2021, 09:32:29 am »
Quote from: blert596 on October 30, 2021, 02:32:13 pm
Saw a girl in Tescos last night wearing 240 trackies.

(not an amount of trackies)


My youngest had the 067 tracky and t-shirt as her costume for our eldest's 18th party (fancy dress) and Halloween. Amazing how quickly the merch came out.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,593
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #133 on: November 1, 2021, 01:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  1, 2021, 09:32:29 am

My youngest had the 067 tracky and t-shirt as her costume for our eldest's 18th party (fancy dress) and Halloween. Amazing how quickly the merch came out.

I suppose with the Squid Game merch there aren't too many copyright infringement barriers?

A tracky with a number on or a fencing mask with a shape stencilled on the front.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,963
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #134 on: November 1, 2021, 02:32:14 pm »
Just binged this over yesterday and today, episode 6 the highlight like others have said. Left with some questions at the end though!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,030
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #135 on: November 1, 2021, 03:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November  1, 2021, 01:23:53 pm
I suppose with the Squid Game merch there aren't too many copyright infringement barriers?

A tracky with a number on or a fencing mask with a shape stencilled on the front.


Oh, I get that - but she ordered the outfit on about 2nd October, after it only started airing in late-Sept.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,098
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #136 on: November 4, 2021, 10:18:12 pm »
Finished it today.

Really good. Looking forward to series 2.

Few twists in there too!
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,501
  • Indefatigability
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #137 on: November 5, 2021, 11:50:53 am »
Interview in the Guardian with the creator indicated that a second series isn't imminent. However, it's very likely given the popularity of the first.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,453
  • feck off
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #138 on: November 5, 2021, 12:01:59 pm »
I don't really want them to make another series.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,501
  • Indefatigability
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #139 on: November 5, 2021, 12:23:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November  5, 2021, 12:01:59 pm
I don't really want them to make another series.

Logged

Offline ScottishKopite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • YNWA
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #140 on: November 5, 2021, 04:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November  5, 2021, 11:50:53 am
Interview in the Guardian with the creator indicated that a second series isn't imminent. However, it's very likely given the popularity of the first.

Think the first series took 10 years from first plans and ideas to it being released.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,445
  • Dutch Class
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #141 on: November 6, 2021, 04:43:23 pm »
Great series. No need for a sequel
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,665
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #142 on: November 7, 2021, 01:33:24 am »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on October 26, 2021, 12:11:49 pm
Spoiler
Yeh but it was never explained how his brother went from being a winner (and leaving his brother and mother in basic poverty even with millions) to actually running the games.
[close]

If there is a second season...
Spoiler
I wonder if we might see Gi-hun embark on the path to becoming the new Front Man, which might in turn explain why the cop's brother went from being a champion, and prior to that maybe as sympathetic as Gi-hun, to the overseer of such murderous cruelty. The fact that the cop's family obviously never saw a won of the prizemoney and the brother was still living in a boarding house suggests that he, like Gi-hun, couldn't bring himself to enjoy the blood money. So the parallels have already been established.
[close]
« Last Edit: November 7, 2021, 01:36:31 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,501
  • Indefatigability
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #143 on: November 7, 2021, 06:35:25 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on November  7, 2021, 01:33:24 am
If there is a second season...
Spoiler
I wonder if we might see Gi-hun embark on the path to becoming the new Front Man, which might in turn explain why the cop's brother went from being a champion, and prior to that maybe as sympathetic as Gi-hun, to the overseer of such murderous cruelty. The fact that the cop's family obviously never saw a won of the prizemoney and the brother was still living in a boarding house suggests that he, like Gi-hun, couldn't bring himself to enjoy the blood money. So the parallels have already been established.
[close]

Interesting angle.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,501
  • Indefatigability
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #144 on: November 10, 2021, 10:48:05 am »
Second series in the offing according to several accounts on Twitter.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #145 on: November 10, 2021, 11:21:24 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 10, 2021, 10:48:05 am
Second series in the offing according to several accounts on Twitter.

The amount of money the first one made for Netflix, plus all the associated merchandise, it was never not going to be. It will be flogged and flogged well past the point the horse was well and truly dead.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #146 on: November 20, 2023, 03:33:34 pm »
Just seen the Netflix trailer for the reality show version of this. 456 contestants and a prize of $4.56m.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,974
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #147 on: November 20, 2023, 04:11:10 pm »

Not quite the same when they dont actually die though. Not that Im advocating that of course
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,662
  • Trada
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #148 on: November 20, 2023, 04:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on November 20, 2023, 04:11:10 pm
Not quite the same when they dont actually die though. Not that Im advocating that of course

From the trailer it looks like they get shot with a paintball or have some kind of pad that goes off.

Shame they are releasing one a week and not all at the same time.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,492
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #149 on: November 20, 2023, 05:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on November 20, 2023, 04:11:10 pm
Not quite the same when they dont actually die though. Not that Im advocating that of course
:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,453
  • feck off
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #150 on: November 20, 2023, 05:49:27 pm »
from what I read some of them weren't really treated all that well, but nobody actually snuffed it.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,253
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #151 on: November 21, 2023, 11:06:48 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on November 20, 2023, 04:11:10 pm
Not quite the same when they dont actually die though. Not that Im advocating that of course

I'm sure they could have found 456 people we'd not miss ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,662
  • Trada
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 08:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Trada on November 20, 2023, 04:27:13 pm
From the trailer it looks like they get shot with a paintball or have some kind of pad that goes off.

Shame they are releasing one a week and not all at the same time.

I was wrong about that it's not weekly they are releasing 5 episodes today at some point
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,927
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 08:56:03 pm »
I just watched the first one. Id didnt really get interesting until the last five minutes or so. Its definitely not something Id watch if not for the original show.

Ill probably keep watching, one because its so short, and two its nice to see the original sets perfectly replicated.
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,850
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 11:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:56:03 pm
I just watched the first one. Id didnt really get interesting until the last five minutes or so. Its definitely not something Id watch if not for the original show.

Ill probably keep watching, one because its so short, and two its nice to see the original sets perfectly replicated.
454 Americans, an Aussie and of course a scouser! Enjoyed the first episode, didnt expect it to be as similar to the show in terms of how they treat the contestants!
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,927
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #155 on: Today at 12:54:26 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:36:02 pm
454 Americans, an Aussie and of course a scouser! Enjoyed the first episode, didnt expect it to be as similar to the show in terms of how they treat the contestants!

You forgot the greedy Frenchman :D
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,466
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #156 on: Today at 01:00:06 am »
Watched the first episode. Its decent.

The second episode is pissing me off though.

Spoiler
the fuck are people getting eliminated for? After the first 4 contestants fail to pick a shape the next 4 just decide to not pick and sacrifice themselves because they didnt want to piss people off?

Why not do a rock paper scissors contest, let fate decide. So stupid.
[close]
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,927
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #157 on: Today at 02:52:07 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:00:06 am
Watched the first episode. Its decent.

The second episode is pissing me off though.

Spoiler
the fuck are people getting eliminated for? After the first 4 contestants fail to pick a shape the next 4 just decide to not pick and sacrifice themselves because they didnt want to piss people off?

Why not do a rock paper scissors contest, let fate decide. So stupid.
[close]


Spoiler
haha, had exactly the thought. 1 against 3, 2 against 4, losers have a playoff, winners have a playoff. But the idiots preferred having a tantrum and losing any chance
[close]
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,466
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #158 on: Today at 03:11:33 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 02:52:07 am

Spoiler
haha, had exactly the thought. 1 against 3, 2 against 4, losers have a playoff, winners have a playoff. But the idiots preferred having a tantrum and losing any chance
[close]

Spoiler
pretty much my thought word for word, format of the tournament and everything. Really frustrating.
[close]

Really enjoying the later episodes though. Things get really interesting.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,466
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Squid Game - Netflix
« Reply #159 on: Today at 04:10:27 am »
Spoiler
winning this money would instantly change my life 360 degrees!

I instantly hate this woman
[close]
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 