So finished it last night. Like I said before - entertaining but massively overhyped. The VIPs had some of the worse dialouge I´ve ever heard The old man was a nice twist. Although I don´t really understand exactly what that scene was trying to do? It was ovbiously meant to give some conflicting emotions, as he seemed a nice sort of fella who just wanted to remember the joy of childhood. But the moral of the story seemed to be that the mega-wealthy are just bored sociopaths? Which isn´t a particularly deep message. And of course money can´t buy you happiness.

Spoiler

I think the scene was reinforcing a pretty central point about how Korean society had become so insular and selfish. This had contributed to the Old Man becoming so cynical and apparently hating society on one level. That sort of message was reinforced with watching how many of the contestants (over several years, remember) sacrificed or turned on one another at various stages to ensure their own survival/win the money (which probably helped him lack empathy for the contestants). In the marbles task, I reasoned that part of his reminiscing about his childhood was about how, in his lifetime, Korean society had moved from being more collective in nature, to individualistic and only concerned with the welfare of oneself - his urging for him and Gi-hun to be 'gganbu' part of this reminiscing. When Gi-hun takes advantage of his apparent dementia by cheating to win and condemn him to death, his opinion is reinforced.



Or maybe I'm reading too much into it!



I think one attraction of Squid Game is that it touches on concepts and notions without delving too deep into that hand-holding explanation territory, allowing viewers to ponder their own interpretations

