Tielemans has been awful so far - given the ball away about 4 times. Every time I see him hes bang average, and yet there are loads on here who would be happy for us to spend £60m+ on him. I dont get it



I view him as a worse version of Gini in that he plays to the level the team is playing at. If the team is playing well then he looks good, if not the he looks poor. Spending huge money on him would be a huge risk for me.