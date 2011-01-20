« previous next »
gjr1

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #600 on: Today at 02:18:06 pm
Toney is far too good for Brentford.

Hes going to be at a big club very soon




rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #601 on: Today at 02:18:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:28:04 pm
Leeds fan channels proudly posting their homophobic chants yesterday:

https://twitter.com/AllLeedsTV/status/1444412977566859268

From reading up about it, its the usual tit for tat shite. Other teams fans sing about Saville being from Leeds, so they give it back. With Watford, Elton John is the obvious figure for them to pick.


IgorBobbins

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #602 on: Today at 02:19:27 pm
Tielemans has been awful so far - given the ball away about 4 times. Every time I see him hes bang average, and yet there are loads on here who would be happy for us to spend £60m+ on him. I dont get it  :D


gjr1

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #603 on: Today at 02:23:02 pm
Great ball from Toney




gjr1

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #604 on: Today at 02:23:26 pm
Brentford 1-0 up at west ham




King Kenny 7

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #605 on: Today at 02:23:52 pm
Good goal Brentford.  :)


sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #606 on: Today at 02:24:12 pm
Brentford are a bloody good side.


Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #607 on: Today at 02:24:14 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 02:19:27 pm
Tielemans has been awful so far - given the ball away about 4 times. Every time I see him hes bang average, and yet there are loads on here who would be happy for us to spend £60m+ on him. I dont get it  :D

I view him as a worse version of Gini in that he plays to the level the team is playing at.  If the team is playing well then he looks good, if not the he looks poor.  Spending huge money on him would be a huge risk for me.


gjr1

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #608 on: Today at 02:25:36 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:24:12 pm
Brentford are a bloody good side.

A good point we got last week




sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #609 on: Today at 02:27:26 pm
1-0 Spurs.


Adeemo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #610 on: Today at 02:30:07 pm
Zaha is such a frustrating player, constantly ignoring his overlapping fullback because he thinks hes so much better than his team mates.



Red Bird

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #611 on: Today at 02:32:23 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 02:25:36 pm
A good point we got last week
Brentford is a fine side and that was a good goal but I still see that as two dropped points by us last week.


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #612 on: Today at 02:33:10 pm
Leicester 1 up




Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #613 on: Today at 02:33:38 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 02:25:36 pm
A good point we got last week

Said nobody.


Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #614 on: Today at 02:35:50 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:24:14 pm
I view him as a worse version of Gini in that he plays to the level the team is playing at.  If the team is playing well then he looks good, if not the he looks poor.  Spending huge money on him would be a huge risk for me.

Midfielders who look to go forward is the area where we are strong with youngsters. If we need to sign a CM, we should look for one at the back end.






gjr1

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #615 on: Today at 02:35:58 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:33:38 pm
Said nobody.

Are you calling me a nobody lol???




fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #616 on: Today at 02:39:29 pm
Chat shit get banged



Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #617 on: Today at 02:39:39 pm
0-2 Leicester,Vardy after some comical defending


fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #618 on: Today at 02:48:35 pm
Lookmans played well today with Castagne, looks a good partnership



Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #619 on: Today at 02:49:37 pm
How much did Aston Villa spend to essentially become no better, if not worse, than they were last season?


Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #620 on: Today at 02:49:54 pm
Vieira's crew are going to be erratic. Could be shit, could be amazing. Have to wait and see what you get on the day.


fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #621 on: Today at 02:53:10 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:49:37 pm
How much did Aston Villa spend to essentially become no better, if not worse, than they were last season?

Always thought it was likely. Signing loads of players to replace your talisman rarely works.



Dench57

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #622 on: Today at 02:55:05 pm




ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #623 on: Today at 03:11:09 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 02:18:06 pm
Toney is far too good for Brentford.

Hes going to be at a big club very soon

I've had him on the wish list to replace Lacazette for a year or so. He's a real handful.


Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #624 on: Today at 03:20:06 pm
How is Matty Cash a Premier League footballer?


Bread

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #625 on: Today at 03:21:15 pm
Kasper Schmeichel up there with Bruno Fernandes as the biggest moaner in the league, what could be possibly be complaining about there?


FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #626 on: Today at 03:21:41 pm
Palace back in it, could easily be level way they started the 2nd half


BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #627 on: Today at 03:22:07 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:20:06 pm
How is Matty Cash a Premier League footballer?

Money talks.


sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #628 on: Today at 03:24:56 pm
Villa equalise.


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #629 on: Today at 03:25:46 pm
better not be a VAR review. that was perfect.


Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #630 on: Today at 03:27:58 pm
It's a weird one, Spurs have created chances and should have been 2-0 up but they've been crap. Think if someone wins it it'll be Villa.


smicer

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,651
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #631 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:27:58 pm
It's a weird one, Spurs have created chances and should have been 2-0 up but they've been crap. Think if someone wins it it'll be Villa.

🤣
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,157
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #632 on: Today at 03:28:48 pm »
 ::)

Couldn't they wait longer to score after I said that.  >:(
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,081
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #633 on: Today at 03:29:08 pm »
2-1 Spurs
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,157
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #634 on: Today at 03:29:32 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,225
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #635 on: Today at 03:30:49 pm »
Palace 2-2 Leicester, Schlupp. Oh Brendan.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #636 on: Today at 03:31:39 pm »
Leicester really under the kosh.
Logged
