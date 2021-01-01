« previous next »
Offline Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #520 on: Today at 05:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:49:35 pm
Hassenhuttl won't last the season

Does he still wear those Skellington gloves? As a player I would imagine that you'd be thinking that the club is in safe hands looking at your manager on the touchline.



Offline Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #521 on: Today at 05:41:17 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:30:22 pm
Theres something hugely irritating about Arteta

His hair?



Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #522 on: Today at 05:45:20 pm »
Commentary's gone. It's great.


Online rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #523 on: Today at 05:45:36 pm »
Commentary off

Please stay like this

Forever on every game




Online FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #524 on: Today at 05:46:32 pm »
;D was just about to post I hope this happens tomorrow
Online rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #525 on: Today at 05:47:55 pm »
Fuck sake theyre back

Weve surely got to be given the choice




Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #526 on: Today at 05:49:14 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:47:55 pm
Fuck sake theyre back

Weve surely got to be given the choice

Yeah, why don't they?


Online FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #527 on: Today at 05:50:02 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:47:55 pm
Fuck sake theyre back

Weve surely got to be given the choice

Isn't it an option on proper sky?

I wouldn't know, always had it on the jarg box so never paid a penny
Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #528 on: Today at 05:51:06 pm »
Ramsdale being Ramsdale.


Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #529 on: Today at 05:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:51:06 pm
Ramsdale being Ramsdale.
Thats 30m Ramsdale to you
Online Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #530 on: Today at 05:52:10 pm »
Is Ramsdale the only keeper in the Prem worse than Pickford?


Online rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #531 on: Today at 05:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:49:14 pm
Yeah, why don't they?

Because the writing would appear on the wall for all punditry

The likes of Alan Smith would go unemployed overnight. Thats all he does





Online Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #532 on: Today at 05:53:00 pm »
Ramsdale is such a bad keeper - I still have no idea why they went for him to replace Leno who is eons better.  SHould be 1-0 entirely due to his mistake there, very very lucky Arsenal
Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #533 on: Today at 05:54:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:52:20 pm
Because the writing would appear on the wall for all punditry

The likes of Alan Smith would go unemployed overnight. Thats all he does



It'd save the likes of Sky, BT and the BBC a lot of money though.


Online rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #534 on: Today at 05:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:54:55 pm
It'd save the likes of Sky, BT and the BBC a lot of money though.

Would

Im Sure there have been many awkward meetings on the subject




Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #535 on: Today at 05:58:09 pm »
What a goal that would have been.


Online tubby pls.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #536 on: Today at 05:59:06 pm »
Lovely stuff from Brighton there.


Online rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #537 on: Today at 05:59:09 pm »
Fucking hell thats shit




Online skipper757

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #538 on: Today at 05:59:29 pm »
Was that Dunk with a TAA-like cross?

Burn shouldve scored.


Online sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #539 on: Today at 05:59:36 pm »
Arsenal still aren't very good. It was pointless judging them on last week because Spurs were utterly dire.
Online cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #540 on: Today at 06:01:18 pm »
Arsenal getting completely outplayed but last seaon's Brighton are back, can't finish their chances
Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #541 on: Today at 06:01:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:59:36 pm
Arsenal still aren't very good. It was pointless judging them on last week because Spurs were utterly dire.

I don't know, wins against Norwich and Burnley really showed how Arsenal had stepped up a level in recent weeks.


Online rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #542 on: Today at 06:01:50 pm »
Brighton in not finishing their dinner shocker




Online Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #543 on: Today at 06:01:55 pm »
Would like to see Brighton win here.
Online jonkrux

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #544 on: Today at 06:02:00 pm »
Burn didn't even need to jump. Should be 1-0 Brighton
Online OkieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #545 on: Today at 06:02:41 pm »
We will absolutely smash Arsenal.
Online jonkrux

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #546 on: Today at 06:03:33 pm »
Arsenal look atrocious
Online rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #547 on: Today at 06:04:42 pm »
This is as bad as it gets in the last 3rd from
Brighton

Should be 2/3-0




Online Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #548 on: Today at 06:05:09 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:01:18 pm
Arsenal getting completely outplayed but last seaon's Brighton are back, can't finish their chances

They make our finishing look lethal by comparison.


Online koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #549 on: Today at 06:05:34 pm »
Brighton gunna get sucker punched here
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,591
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #550 on: Today at 06:06:34 pm »
Parteys free kick joining Fernandes and Adams penalties in orbit.
King Kenny.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,369
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #551 on: Today at 06:06:53 pm »
Why do these footballers think theyre going to wrap their foot round it in this weather ?

I bet they cant believe the ball going 20 feet over
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #552 on: Today at 06:06:57 pm »
Still can't understand the hype train of Arteta now being a special manager and the next Arsene Wenger after beating Spurs. Everything else other than half of that match shows him to be out of his depth like Ole. Utterly bizarre
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,369
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #553 on: Today at 06:10:36 pm »
The travesty that wouldve been
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,958
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #554 on: Today at 06:11:11 pm »
An impressively shit half from arsenal
I for one welcome our new insect overloads
