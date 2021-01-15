« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #440 on: Today at 03:50:06 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:46:35 pm
Cockernee Del Boy Schwar dee Veev Banter that

Mange tout, mange tout
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #441 on: Today at 03:51:08 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #442 on: Today at 03:53:33 pm
My God Chelsea are boring to watch.

Get the first goal and then 9 men behind the ball and lump it to Lakaku.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #443 on: Today at 03:55:15 pm
This is the first time Everton have taken points off Utd in 23 years.

When playing the early game on a Saturday in October.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #444 on: Today at 04:01:26 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:46:23 pm
Chelsea disallowed goal.
just seen it, surprised it was overturned, they don't usually overturn ones like that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #445 on: Today at 04:03:17 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:53:33 pm
My God Chelsea are boring to watch.

Get the first goal and then 9 men behind the ball and lump it to Lakaku.
why you watching then?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #446 on: Today at 04:05:26 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:03:17 pm
why you watching then?

bit weird - people like watching football
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #447 on: Today at 04:11:55 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:05:26 pm
bit weird - people like watching football

Actually choosing to watch Chelsea when there are about 10 other games in various leagues going on at the same time might be considered weirder  :P
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #448 on: Today at 04:13:11 pm
Southampton could get a goal here you know. Chelsea dont look all that safe at the back. Mind you it should be before Chelsea score another.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #449 on: Today at 04:14:33 pm
Burnley are such a bunch of fucking cloggers. 5 yellow cards in 50 minutes.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #450 on: Today at 04:15:37 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:14:33 pm
Burnley are such a bunch of fucking cloggers. 5 yellow cards in 50 minutes.

Want their relegation badly

That 3rd place is up for grabs
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #451 on: Today at 04:16:21 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:14:33 pm
Burnley are such a bunch of fucking cloggers. 5 yellow cards in 50 minutes.

Apart from the yellow cards, nothing new there then.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #452 on: Today at 04:18:39 pm
Penalty for Saints.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #453 on: Today at 04:19:16 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:25:19 pm
seems like you care

Thank you for illustrating the point.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #454 on: Today at 04:19:35 pm
Now convert the pen you twats
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #455 on: Today at 04:19:37 pm
1-1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #456 on: Today at 04:20:00 pm
woops
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #457 on: Today at 04:20:24 pm
Drilled it!

:wellin
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #458 on: Today at 04:21:23 pm
bit like the Utd game. Now stay even!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #459 on: Today at 04:21:50 pm
I have a feeling Saints will now go ahead and win this . Als0 - Livramento is a good player.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #460 on: Today at 04:23:10 pm
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Today at 04:21:50 pm
I have a feeling Saints will now go ahead and win this . Als0 - Livramento is a good player.

No chance they're shite
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #461 on: Today at 04:24:09 pm
Southampton have been battering them since the second half kicked half.

Liable to change of course.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #462 on: Today at 04:26:32 pm
I hate Mount. Hes a good player.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #463 on: Today at 04:28:56 pm
Soton under lots of pressure now. This isnt going to end well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #464 on: Today at 04:31:13 pm
Wow what a save Soton
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #465 on: Today at 04:32:45 pm
Cracking save that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #466 on: Today at 04:32:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:31:13 pm
Wow what a save Soton
massive save that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #467 on: Today at 04:33:18 pm
Any links to the Chelsea game?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #468 on: Today at 04:34:15 pm
Oh thats a red card lucky lucky ward prowse
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #469 on: Today at 04:34:24 pm
Eek! Sliver away from a red

Could yet be.. VAR check



Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #470 on: Today at 04:35:02 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #471 on: Today at 04:35:16 pm
Gonna send him off probably.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #472 on: Today at 04:35:19 pm
This will be a red.

And so much for the draw.

Chelsea to score in the next 5 mins.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #473 on: Today at 04:35:34 pm
Yeah, was well out of control
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #474 on: Today at 04:35:54 pm
Never ever a red for me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #475 on: Today at 04:35:56 pm
red all day. out of control and freaking ankle breaker.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #476 on: Today at 04:36:46 pm
It's a red to be fair - sliding in, studs clearly showing, missed the ball completely
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #477 on: Today at 04:37:24 pm
There will be 6 mins of extra time too.

Chelsea has fuckig all day long to win this.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #478 on: Today at 04:37:25 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #479 on: Today at 04:38:43 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:33:18 pm
Any links to the Chelsea game?
You're not allowed to watch it, its weird  ;D
