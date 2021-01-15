Cockernee Del Boy Schwar dee Veev Banter that
Mange tout, mange tout
Chelsea disallowed goal.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
My God Chelsea are boring to watch.Get the first goal and then 9 men behind the ball and lump it to Lakaku.
why you watching then?
bit weird - people like watching football
Burnley are such a bunch of fucking cloggers. 5 yellow cards in 50 minutes.
seems like you care
I have a feeling Saints will now go ahead and win this . Als0 - Livramento is a good player.
Wow what a save Soton
Any links to the Chelsea game?
Never ever a red for me
