I've no problem at all with Rafa putting a little lipstick on the everton pig. Long as we beat em and they take points off our top four rivals and also the Mancs, its all good.



Hes already done what he does in terms of finding nuggets in the window that can flesh out a squad on the cheap, i always go back to Manquillo that he must have signed about 4 times already, not flashy nobody else wants him but he gets up and down and puts in a shift and doesnt make many mistakes on d, hes kinda like a ref who had a good game you just dont really notice him. when the budgets tight, guys like that very important.



Here he brought in a washed up Townsend for free whos suddenly not washed up, Grey for a coupon and 2 farthings who looks the player he was supposed to be when he was coming through 5 years ago, and Rondon who i think is his new Manquillo, might net him 6-10 goals and work perfectly for resting his other strikers. Hes brilliant at that kind of thing, stretching a budget beyond where it should go.



Generally still want them to lose and im sure they will oblige frequently but if they can help us out in any way with rafa doing his thing, so much the better.