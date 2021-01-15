« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #400 on: Today at 02:49:54 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:37:30 pm
Ferdinand face like a slapped arse. What a beautiful sight :lmao

What West Ham born and raised Ferdinand is fuming HIS team didnt win
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

macmanamanaman

  S art Arse.
  Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #401 on: Today at 02:51:41 pm
"Today is just s blip in the road"
Guess which studio character just said this?
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #402 on: Today at 02:52:07 pm
I wonder if Ronaldo will wait till hes dressed and home to text his agent
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #403 on: Today at 02:54:23 pm
"They didn't play through us"

Yeah, that's cos there's fuck all to play through
Bobinhood

  RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #404 on: Today at 02:54:32 pm
I've no problem at all with Rafa putting a little lipstick on the everton pig. Long as we beat em and they take points off our top four rivals and also the Mancs, its all good.

Hes already done what he does in terms of finding nuggets in the window that can flesh out a squad on the cheap, i always go back to Manquillo that he must have signed about 4 times already, not flashy nobody else wants him but he gets up and down and puts in a shift and doesnt make many mistakes on d, hes kinda like a ref who had a good game you just dont really notice him. when the budgets tight, guys like that very important.

Here he brought in a washed up Townsend for free whos suddenly not washed up, Grey for a coupon and 2 farthings who looks the player he was supposed to be when he was coming through 5 years ago, and Rondon who i think is his new Manquillo, might net him 6-10 goals and work perfectly for resting his other strikers. Hes brilliant at that kind of thing, stretching a budget beyond where it should go.

Generally still want them to lose and im sure they will oblige frequently but if they can help us out in any way with rafa doing his thing, so much the better.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
    My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #405 on: Today at 02:55:02 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:49:54 pm
What West Ham born and raised Ferdinand is fuming HIS team didnt win
and grew up a Liverpool fan too, like his mate Ole
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Chris~

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #406 on: Today at 02:55:26 pm
So is Saul not actually any good? Barely player and seems.to be behind Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah and Barkley already
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #407 on: Today at 02:56:22 pm
Someone needs to brush up on their sayings

Blip in the road

Understrength Everton shouldve been put to the saw
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Bobinhood

  RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #408 on: Today at 02:56:51 pm
Quote from: On Axis on Today at 02:47:02 pm


already a classic   :lmao  I roared when i saw that yesterday
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #409 on: Today at 02:56:56 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:54:23 pm
"They didn't play through us"

Yeah, that's cos there's fuck all to play through

I heard that and thought 'yeah, they did, numerous times'. Also heard him say 'you can work all week on systems' and was like, yeah you can but it doesn't like you do. At all.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Kekule

  Not fussy.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #410 on: Today at 02:58:28 pm
Solskjaer on yet again failing to keep a clean sheet. you know, we dont concede many chances

 :lmao

Hes not even living in the real world. He genuinely thinks theyre still the same side he played in and that theyre just unlucky.
Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #411 on: Today at 02:58:54 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:44:00 pm
Everton are getting absolute nowt from this game.

Wait, this worked?? ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

JackWard33

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #412 on: Today at 02:59:56 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:55:26 pm
So is Saul not actually any good? Barely player and seems.to be behind Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah and Barkley already

Was dropped from a pretty average athleti midfield then punted relentlessly all summer before moving on a loan so Im guessing not
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #413 on: Today at 03:02:09 pm
The Elf is starting to sound a bit thick

He expects a team like Everton to play through them ? Sounded proud

Dont concede many chances. Yeah actually you did
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #414 on: Today at 03:03:24 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:58:54 pm
Wait, this worked?? ;D

Did a few myself

Got called Caligula for my troubles at one point . 😂

Worth it
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #415 on: Today at 03:04:31 pm
Not sure why there were a few wanting a Toff winner

Thats too far, theyd have been nauseating

1-1 is lovely
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg
