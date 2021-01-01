« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October  (Read 968 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,130
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« on: Yesterday at 07:32:56 am »
SATURDAY 2ND OCTOBER

Manchester United V Everton 12:30 BT Sport
Burnley V Norwich City 15:00
Chelsea V Southampton 15:00
Leeds United V Watford 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United 15:00
Brighton & Hove Albion V Arsenal 17:30 Sky Sports

SUNDAY 3RD OCTOBER

Crystal Palace V Leicester City 14:00 Sky Sports
Tottenham Hotspur V Aston Villa 14:00
West Ham United V Brentford 14:00
Liverpool V Manchester City 16:30 SkySports
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,130
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:34:50 am »
6 points for Merseyside would be a great weekend
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,232
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:09:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:34:50 am
6 points for Merseyside would be a great weekend

twould
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:59:51 am »
Id have thought Leeds need to beat Watford given their start to the season.
United arent guaranteed to beat Everton if their last 3/4 games are repeated.
Can Southampton get anything at Chelsea..I doubt it.
Spurs v Villa is hard to predict.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:34:50 am
6 points for Merseyside would be a great weekend
Indeed Barney.
There's few Saturday mornings when you'll time your daily run around an Everton game and your emotional investment in a blue shite victory becomes more important than your bacon on toast.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,233
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:24:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:20:17 pm
Indeed Barney.
There's few Saturday mornings when you'll time your daily run around an Everton game and your emotional investment in a blue shite victory becomes more important than your bacon on toast.

Hard one tomorrow, I always want the shite to lose unless they are playing a genuine challenger to us. Seeing as the other lot are shite, then I'd be wanting them to lose, but I always want the Mancs to lose too. However, Rafa giving that gimp a footballing lesson would be a joy. Such a conundrum
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,229
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm »
Everton are without Calvert Lewin and Richarlison, they are getting absolutely nothing tomorrow.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,344
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm
Everton are without Calvert Lewin and Richarlison, they are getting absolutely nothing tomorrow.

Rafa is such a superior manager to OGS that while I agree they probably won't get anything I won't be shocked upon waking up to find they got a draw or better.

Here's the NBC schedule for this weekend:

Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:06:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:24:40 pm
Hard one tomorrow, I always want the shite to lose unless they are playing a genuine challenger to us. Seeing as the other lot are shite, then I'd be wanting them to lose, but I always want the Mancs to lose too. However, Rafa giving that gimp a footballing lesson would be a joy. Such a conundrum
It's funny how us Reds differ with our dilemma's Rob :)

No way am I in the Rafa do well with them shite. But a BS win is a double win for a unique occasion, well for me anyway, because we differ. I despise Man U probably more that the Ev, the BS aren't troubling us at all for a league place this year. And there's a one in six chances this season when we can genuinely be pleased for Rafa.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,494
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:29:37 pm »
Manchester United V Everton 2-2
Burnley V Norwich City 3-0
Chelsea V Southampton 0-1
Leeds United V Watford 1-0
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United 1-0
Brighton & Hove Albion V Arsenal 1-1

Crystal Palace V Leicester City 2-0
Tottenham Hotspur V Aston Villa 1-1
West Ham United V Brentford 2-4
Liverpool V Manchester City 3-0
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,301
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:08:56 am »
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,206
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:27:57 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm
Everton are without Calvert Lewin and Richarlison, they are getting absolutely nothing tomorrow.

Townsend has got 1 worldie left to use up this season, might be a good time to use it
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:14:21 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:32:56 am
SATURDAY 2ND OCTOBER

Manchester United V Everton 12:30 BT Sport
Burnley V Norwich City 15:00
Chelsea V Southampton 15:00
Leeds United V Watford 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United 15:00
Brighton & Hove Albion V Arsenal 17:30 Sky Sports

SUNDAY 3RD OCTOBER

Crystal Palace V Leicester City 14:00 Sky Sports
Tottenham Hotspur V Aston Villa 14:00
West Ham United V Brentford 14:00
Liverpool V Manchester City 16:30 SkySports
Early days, but the losers in the bolded three games will be in a pretty rotten position. 4 of those 6 teams are yet to get a single win.
West Ham v Brentford might be a good game.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:15:03 am »
Anyone know why the utd v Everton game is a 12:30 kick off? I could have sworn I read reports that teams that play in Europe on the Wednesday night will no longer have games that kick off at 12:30 the following Saturday. I take it the reports were nonsense?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,584
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:27:33 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm
Everton are without Calvert Lewin and Richarlison, they are getting absolutely nothing tomorrow.

Agree.  I can't see them getting a result without either of those two.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:31:48 am »
Ronaldo on the bench.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,364
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:33:08 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:31:48 am
Ronaldo on the bench.

He'll come on late to win it for them, paper over a few more cracks, and the circus will continue.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,053
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:33:51 am »
State of that Everton bench.
Logged
AHA!

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,584
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:34:54 am »
Come on Rafa  ;D
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,891
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:40:55 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:33:51 am
State of that Everton bench.

Just about to post the same.

Rafa must be having flash backs to the benches he had in his last days with us.

But come on Rafa!
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:46:41 am »
The money these two have spent then you see them two sides, yikes!!
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,407
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:52:52 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 11:33:08 am
He'll come on late to win it for them, paper over a few more cracks, and the circus will continue.

Probably not needed  today
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:54:35 am »
Ronaldo to score 90th minute penalty to win it for them
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,037
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm
Everton are without Calvert Lewin and Richarlison, they are getting absolutely nothing tomorrow.

What is it lately about United facing off against teams that are missing key players? There is always fucking  something that is going their way! Thanks goodness there's nobody at the club competent enough to exploit it properly.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 