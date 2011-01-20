It's interesting that you mention that. During the lockdown (Well, more accurately a gap in the lockdown when it was relaxed around June) there was a big march in town - I'd nipped into town for a pint - not been there for ages and I was told there was going to be a march.



I just looked it up and it was actually the BLM march on 13th June 2020. Anyway I had a couple in the Dizzy and then went to the burnt out church to see what the script was and to support it from a distance and as you say it was just really angry people shouting "Fuck the police! Fuck the Tories! Fuck Labour!" and the like and the atmosphere seemed very hostile and didn't seem to make it clear what the aim was so I got off and went for another pint somewhere else.



I'm not sure that the group around the burnt out church were part of the main group - not even sure where they marched as I'd stayed around the Dizzy/Hardman Street part of town and didn't venture in any further.



I think i saw that protest, i was on my way somewhere but stopped for 10 mins. They were at the Anglican cathedral (think that was where the main gathering was) and it was exactly the same people and groups who were at the arms fair one so you know exactly what it was like. Well the arms fair one was much bigger (in the 000's)These are causes that you or i could lend our support to (judging by your posting history) but as you say why would you stick around for stuff like that, its counter productive if they want to gain support. However im not even sure they want as much support as possible, they just want the righteous people supporting it. And by righteous i mean people who think exactly like they do. The problem is there's just not that many people who will think exactly like they do so it never grows. The people who i know who have gone full in with it are people who are far left but another group who are folk going though pretty shitty times in their lives who this serves as an outlet for all their frustrations. Hence the anger and bitterness just gets worse over time and rationality goes out the window.