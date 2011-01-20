I'm fairly interested in Politics and I want Labour to be power.
I donate to several charities like Greenpeace, Amnesty International and the like, hoping that my small contribution can go towards making a difference.
I also respond to fund raisers when there has been a humanitarian disaster - throwing a few quid in to hopefully help improve stuff.
I have no real idea if the money I donate does help, but I hope so.
I've never been on a march and I'm not sure if they actually have an impact. I've seen some tremendous efforts made by really committed people and again I hope that it makes a difference. I hope that it changes stuff.
But I'm not convinced. I think it may depend on the Government. I've seen marches in the UK and abroad that have led to government brutality via the police or armed forces and I'm not sure if it actually sways the governments or makes a difference.
I'm a complete layman in this regard, but I know on RAWK there are plenty of politically clued-up and passionate people that have and do march. What is your take on it? Does it work? What is the main purpose? Is it a gathering or is it an important political and social tool in this day and age?
I'm genuinely interested on the take and I don't think we've talked about it before, so thought it might be an interesting subject to discuss..