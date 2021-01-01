If ever there was a game to put down a marker. It's far too early to say how big a win could be in terms of actually winning the title (unlike the win here a few years ago that put us 8 points clear) but it is a massive oppurtunity to prove that we mean business and to possibly make ourselves favourites.



For us yeah, but I doubt that's how the team sees it. Klopp's already said multiple times over his time at Liverpool that the aim is to win games. That's all.Where that inevitably leads to, is celebration; but first priority: Win each game.This team doesn't talk about the title or winning trophies- to a man. Even Klopp himself.I've noticed that over the years. All they want to do is win. If that leads to a trophy, then hey- we'll take it!Set your eyes on the title and you lose a bit of focus on what needs to be done now. You miss the trees for the forest.I prefer to keep the pressure off us. I've learned to look at it the same way- I don't want to win the title, I want us to win each game as it comes. Today's game should just be about winning it, not the title. It should not be about edging closer to a title or setting a marker- it should just be about winning it and moving closer to the end of the season when we can look forward to International football.Chelsea, the dissapointment.. they've gone and put the spotlight on us again.