Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #120 on: Today at 09:08:55 am
This home game has sort of usurped United at home for me in regards of getting all nervous pre match and my hatred of the opposition .
Just consider last seasons loss as an anomaly given no fans and errors in the game. Fully confident normal service will be resumed today. 2-0 to the reds.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #121 on: Today at 09:13:32 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:11:22 am
Twat them in the bastard

With a bazooka.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #122 on: Today at 10:09:46 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:08:55 am
This home game has sort of usurped United at home for me in regards of getting all nervous pre match and my hatred of the opposition .
Just consider last seasons loss as an anomaly given no fans and errors in the game. Fully confident normal service will be resumed today. 2-0 to the reds.
Ironic that they finally turned up in an empty Anfield.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #123 on: Today at 10:39:30 am
Fully expecting a win today. I think we'll press them high up the pitch and they'll crumble. My only concern is our defence all holding the same line, but even then I think the team and the crowd can put them under so much pressure they wont have time to think.

Another Pep melt down would be a nice bonus.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #124 on: Today at 10:46:26 am
Confident about this one, 2-0 or 3-0 to the reds.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #125 on: Today at 10:54:41 am
I cant see anything else other than a Liverpool win providing the players and fans are on form.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #126 on: Today at 11:10:54 am
Please, just win.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #127 on: Today at 11:12:04 am
Haven't paid much attention to these lot recently. They're so so dull. I prefer watching Utd even though they're dogshit tactically.
Has sterling been completely frozen out in favour of H from steps now? I'd feel a tad more worried if Sterling started on the left, although I'd still back Milner with the support of Henderson and the crowd to get the best of him. 


2-1 reds. Salah and Jones.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #128 on: Today at 11:50:26 am
Sterling will get his usual reception but that little shit Bernardo Silva deserves similar after the stuff he came out with and remember his non participation in the guard of honour last year? Only one not to applaud the Champions! Make sure he knows that today!
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #129 on: Today at 11:59:28 am
The Anfield crowd make a huge difference here.  City will know theyre up against it
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:03:45 pm
Feeling good about this - let the twattage commence!!
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #131 on: Today at 12:04:10 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 11:12:04 am
Haven't paid much attention to these lot recently. They're so so dull. I prefer watching Utd even though they're dogshit tactically.
Has sterling been completely frozen out in favour of H from steps now? I'd feel a tad more worried if Sterling started on the left, although I'd still back Milner with the support of Henderson and the crowd to get the best of him. 


2-1 redstart. Salah and Jones.
Thats because as painful as it is to admit, UTD are a proper football club, City are not!!
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #132 on: Today at 12:23:07 pm
Yeah there needs to be a proper atmosphere today. European night style. Everyone be horrible bastards.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #133 on: Today at 12:31:44 pm
I cant wait for this, we were robbed by Covid, this season is what 2020 should of been. We are going to see a masterclass from the fans and team today. We are snide fuckers, we play with 12 men. We were shite when it was 11 v 11, fans back, good times again.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #134 on: Today at 01:03:16 pm
Fans, players and management need to be on top form today. They might not quite be the force of old, but they still have the players to hurt us. Just need to ensure that we remain professional and focussed.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #135 on: Today at 01:04:21 pm
The brass balls on pep still going on about the bus 3 years later after the Mancs had a full blown riot/stadium/pitch invasion in the middle of a pandemic egged on on live tv by the Rat and then completely ignored by the brass.

Truth is they are lucky a handful of idiots went too far because they are still shitting their drawers from that reception, which apart from the couple of mandatory morons was just brilliant and more than enough to show the mercenary's inside the bus what having fans who care looks like. That has to be stamped out at all costs by City in case any of them mercs start to think " Hey, maybe there's more than just money to this business". Highly unlikely i know, but not a risk they want to run.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #136 on: Today at 01:11:24 pm
Thanks for the OP Raid.

I'm not going today, I wanted my mate to take his 11 year old. The atmosphere for these games is a different level. Particularly when City have possession.

How is Pep going to approach it? Will he fancy having a go at us or is it likely he'll understand they'll concede the ball knowing they can cut teams apart occasionally. Whatever happens they always get their spell of domination, those are horrible moments of the game.

Does everyone think the team picks itself with Milner at RB, Fabinho, Hendo & Jones and the only question being will it be Bobby or Jota?

Nervous but I can't wait. A hattrick from Mo for Sir Roger please.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #137 on: Today at 01:15:01 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:38:04 am
Had a quick glance on their forum. What an angry,  insecure bunch. Want to be lauded for their "achievements" over the last decade as if it's something to be heralded.
 :lmao

First goal will be crucial i feel.
The other "bitter, blue bastards".
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #138 on: Today at 01:20:33 pm
Been working in Salford this morning and on the way back seen a group of the scruffy urchins getting on a mini bus at the pub near the hospital. Was tempted to give a friendly wave.

On to the game. Think well be up for this and will send out a message with our intensity today, both with the team and the crowd.

Off to do my bit supporting the local pubs before getting in the ground by 4.

Come on you mighty reds.

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #139 on: Today at 01:26:18 pm
If ever there was a game to put down a marker. It's far too early to say how big a win could be in terms of actually winning the title (unlike the win here a few years ago that put us 8 points clear) but it is a massive oppurtunity to prove that we mean business and to possibly make ourselves favourites.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #140 on: Today at 01:40:47 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:26:18 pm
If ever there was a game to put down a marker. It's far too early to say how big a win could be in terms of actually winning the title (unlike the win here a few years ago that put us 8 points clear) but it is a massive oppurtunity to prove that we mean business and to possibly make ourselves favourites.
For us yeah, but I doubt that's how the team sees it. Klopp's already said multiple times over his time at Liverpool that the aim is to win games. That's all.
Where that inevitably leads to, is celebration; but first priority: Win each game.
This team doesn't talk about the title or winning trophies- to a man. Even Klopp himself.
I've noticed that over the years. All they want to do is win. If that leads to a trophy, then hey- we'll take it!

Set your eyes on the title and you lose a bit of focus on what needs to be done now. You miss the trees for the forest.
I prefer to keep the pressure off us. I've learned to look at it the same way- I don't want to win the title, I want us to win each game as it comes. Today's game should just be about winning it, not the title. It should not be about edging closer to a title or setting a marker- it should just be about winning it and moving closer to the end of the season when we can look forward to International football.

Chelsea, the dissapointment.. they've gone and put the spotlight on us again. :(
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #141 on: Today at 02:07:02 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:26:18 pm
If ever there was a game to put down a marker. It's far too early to say how big a win could be in terms of actually winning the title (unlike the win here a few years ago that put us 8 points clear) but it is a massive oppurtunity to prove that we mean business and to possibly make ourselves favourites.

We have talked about how important having fans back is. We need to use that really and get a win today.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #142 on: Today at 02:08:00 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:40:47 pm
For us yeah, but I doubt that's how the team sees it. Klopp's already said multiple times over his time at Liverpool that the aim is to win games. That's all.
Where that inevitably leads to, is celebration; but first priority: Win each game.
This team doesn't talk about the title or winning trophies- to a man. Even Klopp himself.
I've noticed that over the years. All they want to do is win. If that leads to a trophy, then hey- we'll take it!

Set your eyes on the title and you lose a bit of focus on what needs to be done now. You miss the trees for the forest.
I prefer to keep the pressure off us. I've learned to look at it the same way- I don't want to win the title, I want to win each game as it comes.
Chelsea, the dissapointment.. they've gone and put the spotlight on us again. :(

For the other challengers more than anyone else, I'd say. City were the favourites. Chelsea had a lot of expectation after last season. Ronaldo going to United confused matters for some. Pundits were very happy to forget about our chances. They won't be doing that if we beat City today. Not that anyone associated with Liverpool should care, but if you're being talked up as one of the favourites it's usually for a very good reason.

We all know the "one game at a time" thing was used as a bit of a mantra in the title-winning season. It's a cliché (players and managers of all clubs fall back on it to an extent) but you're right to say it's served us well. However, I think it's less about having a hyper-blasé attitude towards the bigger picture (they know trophies are what is expected) and more about staying focused and not getting overwhelmed. Whatever way you cut it, this would be a very big win.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #143 on: Today at 02:09:24 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:07:02 pm
We have talked about how important having fans back is. We need to use that really and get a win today.

It's going to be raucous and a massive help, particularly if we can get the first goal imo.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #144 on: Today at 02:13:29 pm
Scored at least 3 in the last 6 and only failed to score 3 twice all season, my expected goals for today is 4

That's how you do expected goals, the clue is in the word expected
Quote
to consider probable or certain

None of that aftertiming bollocks here yer cheating c*nts ;D
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #145 on: Today at 03:05:30 pm
Work with a couple of blue txxts ...so deluded hahaha....   they will NEVER have what we have as a club....
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #146 on: Today at 03:17:42 pm
Just get the 3 points. Happy Days.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #147 on: Today at 03:19:16 pm
I think last season was a bit of an anomaly and the city players will know it, I expect a much closer game today, I think we win by 1 goal
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #148 on: Today at 03:21:41 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 03:19:16 pm
I think last season was a bit of an anomaly and the city players will know it, I expect a much closer game today, I think we win by 1 goal

Even then, with the obvious statement that they looked much the better side, the game was 1-1 with around 20 minutes to go before we gifted them two in two minutes to kill it off. We were low on confidence and there was no coming back from that. They were impressive but it was still a tight game before we imploded.

I do think this will be more like the games we saw when both sides look like they could score at a moments notice, although theres a small chance it could be a cagey 0-0 like 18/19.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #149 on: Today at 03:22:03 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 03:19:16 pm
I think last season was a bit of an anomaly and the city players will know it, I expect a much closer game today, I think we win by 1 goal

I thought the game last season was close and fairly even until the game turned on a couple of Alisson errors. And that was around the time we were on an awful run of results as well.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #150 on: Today at 03:23:12 pm
Jota starts. Firmino on the bench apparently.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #151 on: Today at 03:27:31 pm
Matchday Programme  :)

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #152 on: Today at 03:29:39 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:23:12 pm
Jota starts. Firmino on the bench apparently.

Surprised if so. Jota is fantastic but I thought Bobby would start this one
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #153 on: Today at 03:29:42 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 03:19:16 pm
I think last season was a bit of an anomaly and the city players will know it, I expect a much closer game today, I think we win by 1 goal
True, despite how much we were struggling it was only Alissons crazy mistakes that gave them the win.
Would be nice to blow them away like we did in the champions league tie.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #154 on: Today at 03:30:26 pm
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #155 on: Today at 03:31:09 pm
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #156 on: Today at 03:32:20 pm
As expected line up

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #157 on: Today at 03:32:40 pm
Thought Bobby may play but good side
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #158 on: Today at 03:32:59 pm
It's incredibly impressive how Foden has overtaken Jesus in the "most punchable face" stakes.
