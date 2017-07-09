Team picks itself really:
Ali, Milner, Matip, VVD, Robbo, Fab, Jones, Hendo, Salah, Mane, Bobby.
I'm not going to lie, I hate these games as city are a great side however, a full packed Anfield plus the fact we are scoring for fun, we can win this.
Big blow without TAA and Thiago but I believe Milner can do a job on Grealish from a defensive aspect however on the counter we will miss TAA's passing which is not good..
Nice option to bring Jota on at 60mins if we need a goal.
2-1
Salah and Jota, Mahrez for them.