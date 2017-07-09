« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports  (Read 3903 times)

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:29:21 am »
Wonder what his front three will be? Will he play a striker or 6 midfielders?

Important to start bright and fast.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:15:23 am »
Thanks OP

There is a healthy respect between the players/managers and I love watching these games...they are fascinating
Even though we have seen some mad scorelines between us most of the games are pretty tight due to the quality of both teams. Hardly any room for errors

Score is hard to predict. We should not be losing this at Anfield, I think we will sneak it but a draw would not be the worst
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:17:08 am »
If Joe Gomez want's to scare Sterling, just show him this.  ;D

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:17:58 am »
Need to replicate 2018 CL QF and blow them away in the first 30 mins.

Followed by some dodgy reffing decision to trigger another TWICE!-like meltdown by Guardiola.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:20:35 am »
Any news of a coach welcome? Times, etc?
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:21:06 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:20:35 am
Any news of a coach welcome? Times, etc?

getting the Kopparbergs in?
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017


Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:23:26 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:00:11 am
Into these scruffs, shame for Pep that his first choice Greater Manchester ref is unavailable. Still he's got his second choice Greater Manchester ref available.

It's absolutely scandalous this is constantly allowed to happen
Scandalous, but only to our fans who see our games constantly affected by manu supporting or just scouse hating refs from manchester.
 I'm sure the players and Jurgen have noticed but there must be be some protocols at the club level to prevent them mentioning it.
 I think the media have noticed it but they tend to condone it by mentioning that Mike Dean is a scouse(when he isn't) or by bulling up the said refs to head off any criticism of the system.
 Nobody else cares, and if they have noticed it they probably welcome it.
 In the meantime we are held hostage by a group of self employed contractors who have no controls and don't answer to anybody.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:23:55 am »
Team picks itself really:

Ali, Milner, Matip, VVD, Robbo, Fab, Jones, Hendo, Salah, Mane, Bobby.

I'm not going to lie, I hate these games as city are a great side however, a full packed Anfield plus the fact we are scoring for fun, we can win this.

Big blow without TAA and Thiago but I believe Milner can do a job on Grealish from a defensive aspect however on the counter we will miss TAA's passing which is not good..

Nice option to bring Jota on at 60mins if we need a goal.

2-1

Salah and Jota, Mahrez for them.
