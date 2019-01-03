- Liverpool vs Manchester CitySunday 03 October 2021Paul TierneyLee Betts, Constantine Hatzidakis.Mike Dean.Stuart Attwell.Marc Perry.Liverpool - DWWDWManchester City - WDWWW07/02/2021 - Liverpool 1-4 Man City08/11/2020 - Man City 1-1 Liverpool02/07/2020 - Man City 4-0 Liverpool10/11/2019 - Liverpool 3-1 Man City03/01/2019 - Man City 2 -1 LiverpoolIt's fair to say they don't come much bigger than this at such an early stage in the campaign. Liverpool and oil rich Man City have thrown up some humdingers in the Klopp/Guardiola era, with the pendulum having swung one way and the other often over the course of the past few years. It's not unreasonable to say that no club plays on Guardiola's mind quite like Klopp's men, as seen on the infamous City documentary, with the Spaniard throwing up some strange tactical combinations at Anfield in his time in England.Liverpool have enjoyed a fantastic record over Man City in the Premier League at Anfield, having only lost once since 2003 at the famous old ground. That defeat however came just a few months ago. The Reds, in a desperate moment, were torn apart late on by the visitors, having initially rallied from a goal behind. Two costly errors from Alisson saw the Reds slump to a 4-1 defeat in front of the empty stands, as title, and potentially Champions League hopes were left in tatters. It was a far cry from the joyous scenes of the previous campaigns.That all changes on Sunday. The Red Men will enjoy the backing of their vociferous 12th man again on a late Sunday afternoon kick off. We've seen the advantage that has brought over Pep's City side in the past - a barnstorming 4-3, a Champions League quarter-final where the visitors were blown away inside 30 minutes, and a routine 3-1 on our way to delivering number 19. They've shown they can wilt in front of the Kop, and it's our job, no duty, to do it to them again, as we seek to land an early blow on them in the title race. Anyone lucky enough to have a ticket, get down there early and sing your hearts out for the duration. This one promises to be a cracker.It's been a fine start to the season for Liverpool, an 8/10 so far. The Reds sit top of the early table and also at the top of their Champions League group. A disappointing 3-3 draw at Brentford was followed up in style in Porto, Curtis Jones inspiring the Reds to a 5-1 victory. The pack are bunched in behind, and this represents a fantastic opportunity to strike an early advantage.Man City have been indifferent so far, but such is their ability that they still sit just one point off the lead in the early running. Low points include an opening day 1-0 defeat to Tottenham, along with a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton, a game they can be deemed fortunate to have escaped with a point in. They turned that form on it's head last weekend, with a brilliant 1-0 win at Chelsea. In this game they pushed and pressed high and allowed Chelsea little room to play out. Whether Guardiola deploys the same tactics against the Reds pressing machine remains to be seen - he's tended to be slightly more conservative and willing to go direct in recent years against us.City played well in defeat to star studded fellow oil barons PSG in midweek, losing 2-0 to a brilliant Lionel Messi goal. They are sure to provide stern opposition once more.Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest worry for Liverpool ahead of the weekend. He missed the win at Porto with a sore groin, with James Milner likely to deputise against Jack Grealish. Harvey Elliott remains on the sidelines. Naby Keita returned to the bench at Porto and should be fit to start if needed. Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score two goals in an impressive cameo and could start ahead of Diogo Jota. Curtis Jones put in a man of the match performance in Porto and should keep his place.Despite Guardiola's protestations to the contrary, City have a near full squad to choose from, with Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko likely to miss out. Guardiola will need to look to a £50m full back to deputise for the latter.(4-3-3) Alisson, Milner, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, FirminoI couldn't be looking forward to this one any more if I tried. There's a score to be settled here and a great chance to put an early marker down. Late afternoon kick-off, a baying Kop hopefully point to us flying out of the traps again. 3-1 to the Red Men, Salah with a brace and Jones with a third.Come on you mighty Reds!YNWA