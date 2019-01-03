« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports  (Read 1046 times)

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,581
Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« on: Yesterday at 07:21:27 pm »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Manchester City

Date: Sunday 03 October 2021

Kick Off/TV 4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event

Venue:



Officials

Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Lee Betts, Constantine Hatzidakis.
Fourth Official: Mike Dean.
VAR Official: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR Official: Marc Perry.

Form Guide - League Only

Liverpool - DWWDW
Manchester City - WDWWW

Previous Meetings
07/02/2021 - Liverpool 1-4 Man City
08/11/2020 - Man City 1-1 Liverpool
02/07/2020 - Man City 4-0 Liverpool
10/11/2019 - Liverpool 3-1 Man City
03/01/2019 - Man City 2 -1 Liverpool

Match Preview

It's fair to say they don't come much bigger than this at such an early stage in the campaign. Liverpool and oil rich Man City have thrown up some humdingers in the Klopp/Guardiola era, with the pendulum having swung one way and the other often over the course of the past few years. It's not unreasonable to say that no club plays on Guardiola's mind quite like Klopp's men, as seen on the infamous City documentary, with the Spaniard throwing up some strange tactical combinations at Anfield in his time in England.

Liverpool have enjoyed a fantastic record over Man City in the Premier League at Anfield, having only lost once since 2003 at the famous old ground. That defeat however came just a few months ago. The Reds, in a desperate moment, were torn apart late on by the visitors, having initially rallied from a goal behind. Two costly errors from Alisson saw the Reds slump to a 4-1 defeat in front of the empty stands, as title, and potentially Champions League hopes were left in tatters. It was a far cry from the joyous scenes of the previous campaigns.

That all changes on Sunday. The Red Men will enjoy the backing of their vociferous 12th man again on a late Sunday afternoon kick off. We've seen the advantage that has brought over Pep's City side in the past - a barnstorming 4-3, a Champions League quarter-final where the visitors were blown away inside 30 minutes, and a routine 3-1 on our way to delivering number 19. They've shown they can wilt in front of the Kop, and it's our job, no duty, to do it to them again, as we seek to land an early blow on them in the title race. Anyone lucky enough to have a ticket, get down there early and sing your hearts out for the duration. This one promises to be a cracker.

This Season

It's been a fine start to the season for Liverpool, an 8/10 so far. The Reds sit top of the early table and also at the top of their Champions League group. A disappointing 3-3 draw at Brentford was followed up in style in Porto, Curtis Jones inspiring the Reds to a 5-1 victory. The pack are bunched in behind, and this represents a fantastic opportunity to strike an early advantage.

Man City have been indifferent so far, but such is their ability that they still sit just one point off the lead in the early running. Low points include an opening day 1-0 defeat to Tottenham, along with a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton, a game they can be deemed fortunate to have escaped with a point in. They turned that form on it's head last weekend, with a brilliant 1-0 win at Chelsea. In this game they pushed and pressed high and allowed Chelsea little room to play out. Whether Guardiola deploys the same tactics against the Reds pressing machine remains to be seen - he's tended to be slightly more conservative and willing to go direct in recent years against us.

City played well in defeat to star studded fellow oil barons PSG in midweek, losing 2-0 to a brilliant Lionel Messi goal. They are sure to provide stern opposition once more.

Team News

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest worry for Liverpool ahead of the weekend. He missed the win at Porto with a sore groin, with James Milner likely to deputise against Jack Grealish. Harvey Elliott remains on the sidelines. Naby Keita returned to the bench at Porto and should be fit to start if needed. Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score two goals in an impressive cameo and could start ahead of Diogo Jota. Curtis Jones put in a man of the match performance in Porto and should keep his place.

Despite Guardiola's protestations to the contrary, City have a near full squad to choose from, with Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko likely to miss out. Guardiola will need to look to a £50m full back to deputise for the latter.

Predicted Line-Up

(4-3-3) Alisson, Milner, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Writers Prediction

I couldn't be looking forward to this one any more if I tried. There's a score to be settled here and a great chance to put an early marker down. Late afternoon kick-off, a baying Kop hopefully point to us flying out of the traps again. 3-1 to the Red Men, Salah with a brace and Jones with a third.

Come on you mighty Reds!

YNWA
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,166
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:43:47 pm »
Nice one mate!

Got me in the mood for another Anfield victory!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:00:24 pm »
Pep will play 6 midfielders in this one and try to control the game.  Need to get straight into them, no mercy.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,391
  • Justice.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:11:30 pm »
Nicely done OP. Is a bit mad the bar they set with the teams they've been able to put out the past few years.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:19:23 pm »
We have the better first 11 without a doubt.  2-1 win for us i feel
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:20:25 pm »
Would be a big 3 points for either team , even at this early stage in the season. More so for us obviously being at home. Any game Against city is always going to be as tough as they come,  with one of very few teams who will have more of the ball us.
With our fans , and full pressing mode on show , we can have them by the odd goal. Definitely need to be taking our chances when they come.
Milners lack of pace at right back ( if he plays there ) would be a worry.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,668
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:46:52 pm »
Just win. Still think we need to win this one but I personally am certain that we cannot afford to lose. Trent being out is a huge blow.
Logged

Online palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:58:44 pm »
Think we're due a result against this lot.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm »
High tempo start and put our stamp on the game, they have psychological issues when playing at a full house Anfield.

2-0 Salah & Jota.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,572
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:20:40 pm »
We'll have several moments, they'll have moments when they control the ball.
It'll come down to how clinical we are during those moments they're unable to stop us tearing their defense apart vs how switched on we are defensively when they switch and attack the space behind Milner and Robertson.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:26:27 am »
Nice one Raid. What a big game!
It will be Nice to see Sir Roger's banner on Sunday
Like Doc says above, it's all about concentration and finishing (and a bit of luck).
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:03:40 am »
We need to win this one - one of only two chances we get to take points off them directly and not beating either Chelsea or City at home would be a disappointing return if we want to the title - although these are obviously a great team.

Reckon he picks Jones in CM. Milner at RB.
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:46:06 am »
Score in the first 15 and its gonna be a riot  :lickin
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,461
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:40:49 am »
It's time to take our title back.





Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,047
  • Indefatigability
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:45:48 am »
Gaurdiola has a track record of second guessing the big games and getting it wrong. However, he also can get it right - City handled Chelsea really well last week in terms of the occasion.

That said, if we unleash hell then God help them.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 