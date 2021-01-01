« previous next »
Author Topic: Sarah Everard

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 05:24:34 pm »
With Dick though its not just this case, she's been in charge of a litany of disasters for the Met and her incompetence has shown from the day she was appointed. She's been useless and needs to go.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 05:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:21:08 pm
Agree with all that.


I think in this specific case the rapists immediate superiors need to be blamed more than Dick.
Im not defending her but those who worked more closely with him are more to blame than someone who is in charge of the entire met

Do you know what institutional means?
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 05:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:21:08 pm
Agree with all that.


I think in this specific case the rapists immediate superiors need to be blamed more than Dick.
Im not defending her but those who worked more closely with him are more to blame than someone who is in charge of the entire met

Nah - the buck stops with her.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 05:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:31:39 pm
Nah - the buck stops with her.

It does, but he's right in that those who worked with him have to take a lot of them blame. Its one thing in a normal workplace to label someone rapist, but the coppers should act. Coppers will turn on their own at times, I used to know a Merseyside copper and he told us a tale of one PC that was hated, they did a house raid and he was basically left to get battered by some huge fella in a bedroom.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 05:39:23 pm »
Met officers investigated over Couzens WhatsApp group are still on duty

Exclusive: under-fire force places two police officers on restricted duties, while other forces suspend officers

Quote
Two Metropolitan police officers allegedly involved in a chat group that included Wayne Couzens that swapped alleged misogynistic and racist messages have been left on duty after being placed under criminal investigation, the Guardian has learned.

The two Met officers are said to have been part of a WhatsApp group involving constables from three forces that is under investigation after Couzenss phone was seized following his arrest for the murder of Sarah Everard in March.

The Mets decision contrasts with the actions of the other forces, which decided to suspend their officers  who faced less serious allegations  removing them from their workplaces while the investigation continues.

Two former police chiefs criticised the decision, which has emerged as the Met reels from revelations about how Couzens abused his position toabduct and kill Everard.

Sue Fish, a former chief constable of Nottinghamshire, said: That beggars belief. It sends the most appalling message. That clearly demonstrates the Met does not get it  does not get the seriousness.

The Met said its officers, who are under investigation, had been placed on restricted duties.

In all, two constables and a former officer with the Met are under criminal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the message group. Another Met officer is under investigation for potential disciplinary and gross misconduct offences, as are an officer with the Norfolk force and one with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, which Couzens served with until he transferred to the Met in 2018.

Messages on the WhatsApp group involving police officers included alleged offensive and abusive terms about women. Messages recovered so far by investigators began in March 2019, two years before Couzens murdered Everard.

Brian Paddick, a former Met deputy assistant commissioner and now the Liberal Democrats home affairs spokesperson in the House of Lords, said his former force risked appearing not to take the issues seriously enough.

If I were still in the Met, I would be looking for every opportunity to reassure women in particular that we take this very seriously, and that does not appear to be the message the Met is sending at the moment, he said.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said: Were fully cooperating with the Independent Office for Police Conduct in the course of their investigation. We can confirm the officer has been suspended from duty while the allegations are under investigation.

The Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) confirmed that one of its officers was subject to an IOPC investigation in relation to being part of the group.

The officer in question was suspended from duty in August as soon as we were informed of the IOPC investigation. The CNC took the decision that as these allegations related to the conduct of this officer, it was appropriate to suspend him from duty. There is no distinction between a criminal investigation or one centred solely on conduct, each case is dealt with on a subjective case-by-case basis.

The IOPC said of its investigation: They are being investigated for gross misconduct for allegedly sending messages of a discriminatory and/or inappropriate nature, and for allegedly failing to challenge the messages sent by the others.

Two of the MPS [Met] officers and the former MPS officer have also been notified that they are being criminally investigated for improper use of the public electronic communications network under section 127 of the Communications Act.

Fish said the Met had to do more to rebuild trust with the public, which she said was shattered.

The CNC said it had found no evidence that Couzens was nicknamed the rapist by colleagues in the force. A spokesperson said: The CNC has no record of any concerns about his conduct raised by colleagues and no recorded complaints or allegations made against him. To date I dont believe either the CNC or the Met have been able to find any confirmation that this was indeed a name used to describe him by colleagues.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/01/met-officers-investigated-over-couzens-whatsapp-group-are-still-on-duty
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 05:40:33 pm »
Im absolutely sickened by all of it, and sick to death of being scared.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 05:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:39:23 pm
Met officers investigated over Couzens WhatsApp group are still on duty

Exclusive: under-fire force places two police officers on restricted duties, while other forces suspend officers

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/01/met-officers-investigated-over-couzens-whatsapp-group-are-still-on-duty

This is why the buck stops with Dick because even if their superiors put them on restricted duties she should be smashing the doors down and telling them to suspend them fully whilst under investigation. There's no way either of those officers should be working right now!
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 05:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:21:08 pm
Agree with all that.


I think in this specific case the rapists immediate superiors need to be blamed more than Dick.
Im not defending her but those who worked more closely with him are more to blame than someone who is in charge of the entire met

If it's a culture problem then that's set from the top of the organisation, isn't it? Lead is set there. If you're not fussed then it continues because people see it in your words and how you deal with things, if you are wanting something to change then you set the example to change it and enable others below you to follow through on it. Don't know. It's just one part of it, isn't it? Although I suppose that can be applied across society, especially to men with regards to violence against women.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 05:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:31:39 pm
Nah - the buck stops with her.

it's the whole culture of the police that starts at the top. It's not just this incidence, that's the point. There is a wide culture of misogyny and racism in the police which has consequences for how we are policed, what crimes are prosecuted and taken seriously and how victims are treated. She should resign. I mean she should never have been appointed in the first place given her role in the Jean Charles De Menezes killing but that's a whole other issue.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 06:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 05:43:50 pm
If it's a culture problem then that's set from the top of the organisation, isn't it? Lead is set there. If you're not fussed then it continues because people see it in your words and how you deal with things, if you are wanting something to change then you set the example to change it and enable others below you to follow through on it. Don't know. It's just one part of it, isn't it? Although I suppose that can be applied across society, especially to men with regards to violence against women.

But his immediate superiors will know all about him. Dick wouldnt have

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 07:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:44:43 pm
But his immediate superiors will know all about him. Dick wouldnt have



If thats the case then thats an internal problem within the Met.  As with any organisation the CEO has ultimate accountability and responsibility.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:00:08 pm
If thats the case then thats an internal problem within the Met.  As with any organisation the CEO has ultimate accountability and responsibility.

I doubt our CEO knows me from Adam nor gives a shit about dealing with any disciplinary action I might need, that is what he pays my director for.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 08:26:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm
I doubt our CEO knows me from Adam nor gives a shit about dealing with any disciplinary action I might need, that is what he pays my director for.

That's delegation of responsibility not abdication. If there was major organisational malpractice, cultural issues, illegal activity etc. your CEO would go, possibly to jail. Dick has overseen this and many disasters so should be booted out of her job - only a few months ago she was in denial about any kind of racism in her ranks and now all this including assaulting women attending a peaceful vigil, its gobsmacking! But its the weekend so Johnson will already be on the bottle for the weekend, Patel will probably have a immigration story for tomorrows press...
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 08:32:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm
I doubt our CEO knows me from Adam nor gives a shit about dealing with any disciplinary action I might need, that is what he pays my director for.

Was going to say the same thing, my CEO is in London, monitoring my behaviour will be down to the director of our office
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:32:25 pm
Was going to say the same thing, my CEO is in London, monitoring my behaviour will be down to the director of our office

Yes, but if theres awful behaviour in every office and a pattern of it, then it becomes the CEOs problem.

And even if it is just an isolated thing - you do something that becomes the biggest story in the country, and your company has seven months to prepare a response - the CEO is very much involved.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 11:17:16 pm »
yes your CEO might not know either of you but I bet if someone in your department raped and murdered someone and then the media was talking about the rest of you in that department were on a whatsapp group with the murderer exchanging those kind of messages, I'm pretty sure the CEO would knocking down the door of your director for not suspending any of you.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 11:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:44:43 pm
But his immediate superiors will know all about him. Dick wouldnt have

Fucks sake
How many fuck ups and coverups does it take for Patel to say youre shit, youre sacked,
But then Dick knows where the Russian inquiry, Johnson shagging Arcuri inquiry, the Leave inquiry and all the other inquiries are up to
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm
Yes, but if theres awful behaviour in every office and a pattern of it, then it becomes the CEOs problem.

And even if it is just an isolated thing - you do something that becomes the biggest story in the country, and your company has seven months to prepare a response - the CEO is very much involved.
Dick denied the report which said the Met was corrupt despite it reporting she refused to co-operate
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 11:25:43 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm
Dick denied the report which said the Met was corrupt despite it reporting she refused to co-operate

Shes one of the most obviously corrupt figures in public life. Honestly baffling how she has cross party support to stay in post.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm »
I think the govt always like to have plenty of dirt on the Commissioner to ensure that certain outcomes are beneficial. I was going to say that they have plenty of shit on Dick, but thought it best not to.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 11:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:25:43 pm
Shes one of the most obviously corrupt figures in public life. Honestly baffling how she has cross party support to stay in post.

She knows where the bodies are buried
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #221 on: Today at 12:36:01 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:20:14 pm
Fucks sake
How many fuck ups and coverups does it take for Patel to say youre shit, youre sacked,
But then Dick knows where the Russian inquiry, Johnson shagging Arcuri inquiry, the Leave inquiry and all the other inquiries are up to

Thats why I said "in this specific incident"
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #222 on: Today at 01:13:46 am »
So until yesterday I pretty much confine myself to the tickets forum on here. I was monitoring the ticket threads and came over to have a look. And I really don't know if I should post this after the weirdly circular arguments...

I'm in rage. I'm not sure any of you get it. Maybe just Sian....

A police man, someone I'm supposed to trust, made a woman effectively walk into her own rape and death.

I would have done exactly what she did. Once he stopped her, because of his warrant card, there was no way out. Some of you don't get that.

It's horrific. To think of the moments after, the realisation. She didn't run, why would she. She didn't scream, why would she. She is me.

He was enabled by the attitude of his colleagues and the whole police service. Who didn't out him because, why would they, police omerta. And you dear reader who thinks it's just one scumbag.

Tonight I had a conversation I have never had before with my Mum. She always taught me to be fiercely independent. I am. 

She never spoke about the time she reported a repeated 'flasher' on her journey to work when she was pregnant with my brother. That 40 years ago, she reported to the police. Their reaction 'didn't you like it' their action, to tell the man all about the woman who reported it so she could never go that way to work again. That made her believe it's easier to say nothing. She never spoke about the time a friend of my Dad's tried to rape her while his kid was in the car outside. She never told my Dad because she didn't think he would believe her.

I never told her about the time I got followed by a flasher at university and was just so scared I ran away and never reported it because I didn't think anyone would care. I never told her about the time a work colleague felt it was OK to come to the pub and put his hand all over me under the  table as I sat their with my friends unable to move in fear and shame. Or about when he apologised the next day for 'upsetting me' not his own action but then threatened me with his seniority. I never told her about being forced into sex by partners who should know better, because that's just the way it is, right? I never told her about being followed home by a man because he 'thought I was pretty'. I never told her about the proposition from the taxi driver on the way home, when he knew my address and I had no way to get out of the car because I was drunk and no one would believe me.

There are more stories just between me and my Mum that we have never spoken of, because it's too much. Forty years apart. The worst thing she said to me tonight is  'nothing has changed'. 




Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #223 on: Today at 01:22:59 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:13:46 am
So until yesterday I pretty much confine myself to the tickets forum on here. I was monitoring the ticket threads and came over to have a look. And I really don't know if I should post this after the weirdly circular arguments...

I'm in rage. I'm not sure any of you get it. Maybe just Sian....

A police man, someone I'm supposed to trust, made a woman effectively walk into her own rape and death.

I would have done exactly what she did. Once he stopped her, because of his warrant card, there was no way out. Some of you don't get that.

It's horrific. To think of the moments after, the realisation. She didn't run, why would she. She didn't scream, why would she. She is me.

He was enabled by the attitude of his colleagues and the whole police service. Who didn't out him because, why would they, police omerta. And you dear reader who thinks it's just one scumbag.

Tonight I had a conversation I have never had before with my Mum. She always taught me to be fiercely independent. I am. 

She never spoke about the time she reported a repeated 'flasher' on her journey to work when she was pregnant with my brother. That 40 years ago, she reported to the police. Their reaction 'didn't you like it' their action, to tell the man all about the woman who reported it so she could never go that way to work again. That made her believe it's easier to say nothing. She never spoke about the time a friend of my Dad's tried to rape her while his kid was in the car outside. She never told my Dad because she didn't think he would believe her.

I never told her about the time I got followed by a flasher at university and was just so scared I ran away and never reported it because I didn't think anyone would care. I never told her about the time a work colleague felt it was OK to come to the pub and put his hand all over me under the  table as I sat their with my friends unable to move in fear and shame. Or about when he apologised the next day for 'upsetting me' not his own action but then threatened me with his seniority. I never told her about being forced into sex by partners who should know better, because that's just the way it is, right? I never told her about being followed home by a man because he 'thought I was pretty'. I never told her about the proposition from the taxi driver on the way home, when he knew my address and I had no way to get out of the car because I was drunk and no one would believe me.

There are more stories just between me and my Mum that we have never spoken of, because it's too much. Forty years apart. The worst thing she said to me tonight is  'nothing has changed'.
I get it, and I'm sure many others here do too. I'm also glad you posted.

It's a sobering post, and (sadly) very similar to Sian's post a while back.

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #224 on: Today at 05:11:19 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:13:46 am
So until yesterday I pretty much confine myself to the tickets forum on here. I was monitoring the ticket threads and came over to have a look. And I really don't know if I should post this after the weirdly circular arguments...

I'm in rage. I'm not sure any of you get it. Maybe just Sian....

A police man, someone I'm supposed to trust, made a woman effectively walk into her own rape and death.

I would have done exactly what she did. Once he stopped her, because of his warrant card, there was no way out. Some of you don't get that.

It's horrific. To think of the moments after, the realisation. She didn't run, why would she. She didn't scream, why would she. She is me.

He was enabled by the attitude of his colleagues and the whole police service. Who didn't out him because, why would they, police omerta. And you dear reader who thinks it's just one scumbag.

Tonight I had a conversation I have never had before with my Mum. She always taught me to be fiercely independent. I am. 

She never spoke about the time she reported a repeated 'flasher' on her journey to work when she was pregnant with my brother. That 40 years ago, she reported to the police. Their reaction 'didn't you like it' their action, to tell the man all about the woman who reported it so she could never go that way to work again. That made her believe it's easier to say nothing. She never spoke about the time a friend of my Dad's tried to rape her while his kid was in the car outside. She never told my Dad because she didn't think he would believe her.

I never told her about the time I got followed by a flasher at university and was just so scared I ran away and never reported it because I didn't think anyone would care. I never told her about the time a work colleague felt it was OK to come to the pub and put his hand all over me under the  table as I sat their with my friends unable to move in fear and shame. Or about when he apologised the next day for 'upsetting me' not his own action but then threatened me with his seniority. I never told her about being forced into sex by partners who should know better, because that's just the way it is, right? I never told her about being followed home by a man because he 'thought I was pretty'. I never told her about the proposition from the taxi driver on the way home, when he knew my address and I had no way to get out of the car because I was drunk and no one would believe me.

There are more stories just between me and my Mum that we have never spoken of, because it's too much. Forty years apart. The worst thing she said to me tonight is  'nothing has changed'. 






Terrifying to think a lot of women I know have this same story.

Even more terrifying to think that I, without knowing it may be intimadating women etc when I don't realise, because of the actions  of men that had more sinister motives.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #225 on: Today at 05:19:52 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:13:46 am
So until yesterday I pretty much confine myself to the tickets forum on here. I was monitoring the ticket threads and came over to have a look. And I really don't know if I should post this after the weirdly circular arguments...

I'm in rage. I'm not sure any of you get it. Maybe just Sian....

A police man, someone I'm supposed to trust, made a woman effectively walk into her own rape and death.

I would have done exactly what she did. Once he stopped her, because of his warrant card, there was no way out. Some of you don't get that.

It's horrific. To think of the moments after, the realisation. She didn't run, why would she. She didn't scream, why would she. She is me.

He was enabled by the attitude of his colleagues and the whole police service. Who didn't out him because, why would they, police omerta. And you dear reader who thinks it's just one scumbag.

Tonight I had a conversation I have never had before with my Mum. She always taught me to be fiercely independent. I am. 

She never spoke about the time she reported a repeated 'flasher' on her journey to work when she was pregnant with my brother. That 40 years ago, she reported to the police. Their reaction 'didn't you like it' their action, to tell the man all about the woman who reported it so she could never go that way to work again. That made her believe it's easier to say nothing. She never spoke about the time a friend of my Dad's tried to rape her while his kid was in the car outside. She never told my Dad because she didn't think he would believe her.

I never told her about the time I got followed by a flasher at university and was just so scared I ran away and never reported it because I didn't think anyone would care. I never told her about the time a work colleague felt it was OK to come to the pub and put his hand all over me under the  table as I sat their with my friends unable to move in fear and shame. Or about when he apologised the next day for 'upsetting me' not his own action but then threatened me with his seniority. I never told her about being forced into sex by partners who should know better, because that's just the way it is, right? I never told her about being followed home by a man because he 'thought I was pretty'. I never told her about the proposition from the taxi driver on the way home, when he knew my address and I had no way to get out of the car because I was drunk and no one would believe me.

There are more stories just between me and my Mum that we have never spoken of, because it's too much. Forty years apart. The worst thing she said to me tonight is  'nothing has changed'. 






I very much get it.  I can tell some  very similar stories. Your Mum is very much correct, nothing has changed.
