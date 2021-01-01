« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sarah Everard  (Read 4686 times)

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,629
  • JFT96
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #200 on: Today at 05:24:34 pm »
With Dick though its not just this case, she's been in charge of a litany of disasters for the Met and her incompetence has shown from the day she was appointed. She's been useless and needs to go.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,581
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #201 on: Today at 05:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:21:08 pm
Agree with all that.


I think in this specific case the rapists immediate superiors need to be blamed more than Dick.
Im not defending her but those who worked more closely with him are more to blame than someone who is in charge of the entire met

Do you know what institutional means?
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,184
  • IFWT
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #202 on: Today at 05:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:21:08 pm
Agree with all that.


I think in this specific case the rapists immediate superiors need to be blamed more than Dick.
Im not defending her but those who worked more closely with him are more to blame than someone who is in charge of the entire met

Nah - the buck stops with her.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,218
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #203 on: Today at 05:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:31:39 pm
Nah - the buck stops with her.

It does, but he's right in that those who worked with him have to take a lot of them blame. Its one thing in a normal workplace to label someone rapist, but the coppers should act. Coppers will turn on their own at times, I used to know a Merseyside copper and he told us a tale of one PC that was hated, they did a house raid and he was basically left to get battered by some huge fella in a bedroom.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,581
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #204 on: Today at 05:39:23 pm »
Met officers investigated over Couzens WhatsApp group are still on duty

Exclusive: under-fire force places two police officers on restricted duties, while other forces suspend officers

Quote
Two Metropolitan police officers allegedly involved in a chat group that included Wayne Couzens that swapped alleged misogynistic and racist messages have been left on duty after being placed under criminal investigation, the Guardian has learned.

The two Met officers are said to have been part of a WhatsApp group involving constables from three forces that is under investigation after Couzenss phone was seized following his arrest for the murder of Sarah Everard in March.

The Mets decision contrasts with the actions of the other forces, which decided to suspend their officers  who faced less serious allegations  removing them from their workplaces while the investigation continues.

Two former police chiefs criticised the decision, which has emerged as the Met reels from revelations about how Couzens abused his position toabduct and kill Everard.

Sue Fish, a former chief constable of Nottinghamshire, said: That beggars belief. It sends the most appalling message. That clearly demonstrates the Met does not get it  does not get the seriousness.

The Met said its officers, who are under investigation, had been placed on restricted duties.

In all, two constables and a former officer with the Met are under criminal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the message group. Another Met officer is under investigation for potential disciplinary and gross misconduct offences, as are an officer with the Norfolk force and one with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, which Couzens served with until he transferred to the Met in 2018.

Messages on the WhatsApp group involving police officers included alleged offensive and abusive terms about women. Messages recovered so far by investigators began in March 2019, two years before Couzens murdered Everard.

Brian Paddick, a former Met deputy assistant commissioner and now the Liberal Democrats home affairs spokesperson in the House of Lords, said his former force risked appearing not to take the issues seriously enough.

If I were still in the Met, I would be looking for every opportunity to reassure women in particular that we take this very seriously, and that does not appear to be the message the Met is sending at the moment, he said.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said: Were fully cooperating with the Independent Office for Police Conduct in the course of their investigation. We can confirm the officer has been suspended from duty while the allegations are under investigation.

The Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) confirmed that one of its officers was subject to an IOPC investigation in relation to being part of the group.

The officer in question was suspended from duty in August as soon as we were informed of the IOPC investigation. The CNC took the decision that as these allegations related to the conduct of this officer, it was appropriate to suspend him from duty. There is no distinction between a criminal investigation or one centred solely on conduct, each case is dealt with on a subjective case-by-case basis.

The IOPC said of its investigation: They are being investigated for gross misconduct for allegedly sending messages of a discriminatory and/or inappropriate nature, and for allegedly failing to challenge the messages sent by the others.

Two of the MPS [Met] officers and the former MPS officer have also been notified that they are being criminally investigated for improper use of the public electronic communications network under section 127 of the Communications Act.

Fish said the Met had to do more to rebuild trust with the public, which she said was shattered.

The CNC said it had found no evidence that Couzens was nicknamed the rapist by colleagues in the force. A spokesperson said: The CNC has no record of any concerns about his conduct raised by colleagues and no recorded complaints or allegations made against him. To date I dont believe either the CNC or the Met have been able to find any confirmation that this was indeed a name used to describe him by colleagues.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/01/met-officers-investigated-over-couzens-whatsapp-group-are-still-on-duty
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,705
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #205 on: Today at 05:40:33 pm »
Im absolutely sickened by all of it, and sick to death of being scared.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,629
  • JFT96
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:39:23 pm
Met officers investigated over Couzens WhatsApp group are still on duty

Exclusive: under-fire force places two police officers on restricted duties, while other forces suspend officers

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/01/met-officers-investigated-over-couzens-whatsapp-group-are-still-on-duty

This is why the buck stops with Dick because even if their superiors put them on restricted duties she should be smashing the doors down and telling them to suspend them fully whilst under investigation. There's no way either of those officers should be working right now!
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,403
  • Justice.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #207 on: Today at 05:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:21:08 pm
Agree with all that.


I think in this specific case the rapists immediate superiors need to be blamed more than Dick.
Im not defending her but those who worked more closely with him are more to blame than someone who is in charge of the entire met

If it's a culture problem then that's set from the top of the organisation, isn't it? Lead is set there. If you're not fussed then it continues because people see it in your words and how you deal with things, if you are wanting something to change then you set the example to change it and enable others below you to follow through on it. Don't know. It's just one part of it, isn't it? Although I suppose that can be applied across society, especially to men with regards to violence against women.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #208 on: Today at 05:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:31:39 pm
Nah - the buck stops with her.

it's the whole culture of the police that starts at the top. It's not just this incidence, that's the point. There is a wide culture of misogyny and racism in the police which has consequences for how we are policed, what crimes are prosecuted and taken seriously and how victims are treated. She should resign. I mean she should never have been appointed in the first place given her role in the Jean Charles De Menezes killing but that's a whole other issue.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #209 on: Today at 06:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:43:50 pm
If it's a culture problem then that's set from the top of the organisation, isn't it? Lead is set there. If you're not fussed then it continues because people see it in your words and how you deal with things, if you are wanting something to change then you set the example to change it and enable others below you to follow through on it. Don't know. It's just one part of it, isn't it? Although I suppose that can be applied across society, especially to men with regards to violence against women.

But his immediate superiors will know all about him. Dick wouldnt have

Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:44:43 pm
But his immediate superiors will know all about him. Dick wouldnt have



If thats the case then thats an internal problem within the Met.  As with any organisation the CEO has ultimate accountability and responsibility.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 