I work alongside the police and have done for twenty-odd years. There are obviously some arseholes but mostly they appear quite normal - there are some that I actually like. But my colleagues and I generally agree on one thing: Even the ones we like, we don't trust.



So, I hear you ask yourselves, how can you possibly like someone you don't trust? Well it's a difficult one. Just chatting to them them, you can get to like 'em. They are not all extreme right wing bastards. I would say most are just normal right wing bastards. Some are even more normal than that and can see reason. With coppers generally, more than most people (who often go with their emotions) they need evidence, and that's good.



But they are human and can be lazy bastards just like the rest of us. The reason why none of us (well none that I have spoken to on the subject) trust them, is because when something does go wrong, they will all back each other up even if it means lying through their teeth, and even if it means you, their so called 'mate' gets hung out to dry. We don't even blame them. We generally used to think, 'well they get involved on the streets with all kinds of scum and end up in all sorts of situations, the likes of which none of us have to deal with as we push our pens around' - you can't blame them for covering for each other when they have to make split second decisions in the most horrific situations.



Well I guess that's all changed now. And I actually do expect that there is about to be an equally massive outrage as the background of this case gets exposed.



On a different issue, I did jury duty a couple of years ago, on two separate rape cases. One case involved an alleged rape that happened in a multiple occupancy house, in her bedroom on the first floor (a room only just big enough for a bed). The first floor had four bedrooms, the other three were occupied by three couples.



She knew the bloke, they had been to a works do. They had apparently first started arguing and eventually it ended up with lots of screaming and shouting. But I've never seen a police officer look so sheepish as the officer in the witness box when he had to admit that they hadn't even interviewed the other three couples to find out if they had heard any noise?!