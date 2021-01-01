« previous next »
Author Topic: Sarah Everard  (Read 3287 times)

Offline KillieRed

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:20:18 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:39:42 am
A very emotive subject with various opinions and views. I sat reading the details of what that bastard done yesterday morning and cried. The horror of a serving police officer, in uniform, doing what he did, it makes the blood run cold. The element of trust has literally been shattered.

I get there is lots of evidence of the police being corrupt, insular, sometimes racist, sometimes misogynistic, but there is lots of decent, honest, brave coppers. PC Keith Palmer, murdered trying to stop a terrorist, WPC's Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes, two young coppers, brutally murdered by a piece of shit wannabe gangster, PC Charlie Guenigault, awarded the George Medal for trying to stop the Borough Market Terror Attack, off-duty and unarmed. My point is the police service is not rife with badness, but like any profession, badness exists in some form.

The amount of damage this piece of shit has done is beyond measure and will probably be felt for decades to come.

RIP Sarah x

I agree: the coppers i know are generally very serious people, sometimes nerdy and quite boring. There may be a different culture in the workplace but the ones I know are good people who have gone into the job for the right reasons.
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:20:55 am »
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/met-police-sarah-everard-couzens-b1930331.html

Just "wave down a bus". Ladies and gentleman, the problem has been solved. Thank you very much Cressida Dick.

Jesus fucking Christ.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:40:35 am »
I work alongside the police and have done for twenty-odd years. There are obviously some arseholes but mostly they appear quite normal - there are some that I actually like. But my colleagues and I generally agree on one thing: Even the ones we like, we don't trust.

So, I hear you ask yourselves, how can you possibly like someone you don't trust? Well it's a difficult one. Just chatting to them them, you can get to like 'em. They are not all extreme right wing bastards. I would say most are just normal right wing bastards. Some are even more normal than that and can see reason. With coppers generally, more than most people (who often go with their emotions) they need evidence, and that's good.

But they are human and can be lazy bastards just like the rest of us. The reason why none of us (well none that I have spoken to on the subject) trust them, is because when something does go wrong, they will all back each other up even if it means lying through their teeth, and even if it means you, their so called 'mate' gets hung out to dry. We don't even blame them. We generally used to think, 'well they get involved on the streets with all kinds of scum and end up in all sorts of situations, the likes of which none of us have to deal with as we push our pens around' - you can't blame them for covering for each other when they have to make split second decisions in the most horrific situations.

Well I guess that's all changed now. And I actually do expect that there is about to be an equally massive outrage as the background of this case gets exposed.

On a different issue, I did jury duty a couple of years ago, on two separate rape cases. One case involved an alleged rape that happened in a multiple occupancy house, in her bedroom on the first floor (a room only just big enough for a bed). The first floor had four bedrooms, the other three were occupied by three couples.

She knew the bloke, they had been to a works do. They had apparently first started arguing and eventually it ended up with lots of screaming and shouting. But I've never seen a police officer look so sheepish as the officer in the witness box when he had to admit that they hadn't even interviewed the other three couples to find out if they had heard any noise?!
Online rob1966

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:41:20 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 09:20:55 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/met-police-sarah-everard-couzens-b1930331.html

Just "wave down a bus". Ladies and gentleman, the problem has been solved. Thank you very much Cressida Dick.

Jesus fucking Christ.

What fucking planet does that woman live on? Sarah was stopped by a copper, while out after visiting a friend during lockdown, she likely thought she was in serious trouble and has complied with a police officers instructions, like the rest of us would have done. Did she think she would compound things by trying to get away? Its scallies who run, not normal law abiding people.
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:49:58 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:41:20 am
What fucking planet does that woman live on? Sarah was stopped by a copper, while out after visiting a friend during lockdown, she likely thought she was in serious trouble and has complied with a police officers instructions, like the rest of us would have done. Did she think she would compound things by trying to get away? Its scallies who run, not normal law abiding people.

This is just the Met scrambling for any kind of way out of this when there isn't one.
Online 12C

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:51:28 am »
The latest from the Met

Challenge plain clothes officers
My Missus is furious. Her comments
How do you challenge an officer with a warrant card? It will be resisting arrest to most of them.

This puts the blame onto the victim and any future victim because you should have challenged him, is now the official line.

Add in the fact that Dick was claiming one bad apple when there are 17 officers under investigation for their handling of this case, and the Times is tweeting stuff about officers delaying the search/arrest of the murderer by hours allowing his phone to be deleted - this is worrying.
Online rob1966

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:51:41 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:40:35 am


I know a couple of GMP officers and a GMP PCSO, our kid knows someone quite high up in Dorset Police and as a kid one of my mates Dads was a Superintendent in Merseyside Police. All sound people, but you can see they are always switched on and you watch what you say to them. They can be right bastards, but with what they deal with on a day to day basis, I can see why. I think of the lads I grew up with and they were fucking nutters, I could never picture myself trying to arrest some of those nor seeing one of them when out with the family off duty. It takes a different breed to want to do what they do.
Online rob1966

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:54:02 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:51:28 am
The latest from the Met

Challenge plain clothes officers
My Missus is furious. Her comments
How do you challenge an officer with a warrant card? It will be resisting arrest to most of them.

This puts the blame onto the victim and any future victim because you should have challenged him, is now the official line.

Add in the fact that Dick was claiming one bad apple when there are 17 officers under investigation for their handling of this case, and the Times is tweeting stuff about officers delaying the search/arrest of the murderer by hours allowing his phone to be deleted - this is worrying.


Growing up in Kirkby, you knew to never challenge a copper if you liked being healthy. I got arrested at 15 for something trivial (to me) and the coppers were trying to goad me and my mates, we just kept our gobs shut.
