Author Topic: Sarah Everard  (Read 2881 times)

Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 05:32:58 pm »
Given a whole life sentence. Still doesn't feel like enough. I'm heartbroken for the family.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 05:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 10:17:27 am
Are we having the same energy for Sabina Nessa or nah?

Very lazy whataboutery to be honest. RIP to both Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa

Offline TSC

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 05:44:37 pm »
The thread was started for 2 reasons.

1. The heinous details came out yesterday.
2. I recall an original thread started poignantly by Snail when this incident happened which was locked after a relatively short period for various reasons which was disappointing.

This incident is shocking because it involves an appalling abuse of power by someone who, due to the nature of his vocation, meant that initially the victim likely felt safe and reassured.  Reality will have only started to bite once it became apparent this monster was driving out of the capital and not to a police station.

Underpinning the central issue is of course violence against women.  The colour or creed of the victim is irrelevant.  It is the gender that matters and how safe women feel.  Stats alone are frightening, from low sexual assault convictions and obviously numbers murdered.

A few whataboutery type posts about other victims.  Theyre all victims of heinous crimes.  Just within the last 2 weeks alone we had Terri Harris and 3 kids murdered at home and of course Sabina Nessa.

All horrific.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 06:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:32:58 pm
Given a whole life sentence. Still doesn't feel like enough. I'm heartbroken for the family.

It's the maximum you can get - as in, never coming out of prison.  The End.

It's a rare sentence to give out, and only around 60 prisoners are serving them.  It's usually reserved for multiple murderers, child killers and / or terrorists.

The fact that he was a serving police officer who used his position to carry out these terrible crimes is a substantial factor in him receiving this sentence, I would suggest.


Brady and Hindley, the Wests and Sutcliffe, all got whole life terms for example.
Offline rob1966

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 06:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:23:45 pm
Is it normal practise for a solitary police officer to be arresting someone? I suppose it's not ideal but under certain circumstances it may be unavoidable. Maybe it would be an idea to make public the criteria, because even though this is a unique case as far as I know, public confidence will be shaken by this.

Yes its normal practice as far as I know, think of a traffic stop and breathalyser fail, you're immediately arrested. Also, with all the cuts in numbers, I'm used to seeing lone officers in cars, I see officers of both sexes patrolling on their own. I suppose that they will call for backup or a van to transport a prisoner, but there will be instances where they will have to arrest someone when alone.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 06:27:41 pm »
Eye for an eye. He should currently be wearing a rope around his neck, not breathing and eating in a comfortable little cell with protection he doesn't deserve.
Offline Millie

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:41:08 pm »
This crime is heinous but not liking the shouts for the death penalty.  Don't want that bringing back ever.
Offline Welshred

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 07:06:40 pm »
The death penalty costs more money through the public purse than a whole life sentence does, Amnesty International US say the cost of the death penalty is 70% more expensive than full life sentences, link here. The Supreme Court has stats that say the death penalty costs a state like Kansas $300,000 dollars more than than not seeking the death penalty and Florida spends $51m a year above life in prison without parole amongst others, link here.


Let the c*nts rot in jail rather than having to put the families through appeal after appeal after appeal to avoid the deaths that inevitably occur and they die in prison anyway, they aren't worth the extra spend from taxpayers.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 07:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 06:41:08 pm
This crime is heinous but not liking the shouts for the death penalty.  Don't want that bringing back ever.

Agreed. It's completely understandable to be angry but it's important not to break your principles over individual situations, regardless of how horrific it is.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 07:10:18 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 06:27:41 pm
Eye for an eye. He should currently be wearing a rope around his neck, not breathing and eating in a comfortable little cell with protection he doesn't deserve.

Were not that sort of country, at least not yet. This will be a punishment. Killing somebody for the braying hoard wont make that poor girls family feel better.  Fuck, me, eye for an eye ?
Offline rob1966

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 06:41:08 pm
This crime is heinous but not liking the shouts for the death penalty.  Don't want that bringing back ever.

For him I'd make am exception, but no, don't want it bringing back. Far too many innocent people, mainly black males, are either on Death Row in the States or have been wrongly executed. Barry Bulsara, Sion Jenkins, Stefan Kizsko are 3 off the top of my head who would all have been on Death Row in the UK, Kizsko would almost certainly have been executed and the real killer of Lesley Molseed would have gotten away with it.
Offline rob1966

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:25:39 pm »
Another police officer who has used his position to commit heinous acts?

A 59 yr old ex Gendarme has confessed in a suicide note to being a serial killer who raped and murdered in Paris in the 80's and 90's and killed an 11 yr old girl.

French confession may end 35-year hunt for serial killer

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-58749596

For decades the crimes of a notorious serial killer have haunted the Paris crime squad.

But now a former military police officer is said to have confessed to being the man known as Le Grêlé - the pockmarked man - before he died.

In a suicide note, the man, named by French media as François V, said he was the killer whose crimes shocked Paris in the 1980s and 1990s.

The killer is suspected of being behind several murders and rapes.

DNA tests are yet to confirm that the man is Le Grêlé, but the dead suspect's confession could mark the end of one of France's most notorious uncracked cases.

The killer was given nickname in reference to his face, pockmarked by acne.

Among the infamous crimes attributed to him was the murder of 11-year-old Cécile Bloch. She was reported missing after failing to show up to school in the town of Fontainebleau in 1986.

Her body was later found in the basement of the apartment building she lived in, and the case sent shockwaves across France.

Cécile's half-brother passed a man in the elevator on the morning of the crime, and helped police to draw their sketch of the suspect.

DNA evidence linked her killer to other murders and rapes.

While the crimes date back decades, progress was made on the case only recently.

Reports say François V had been summoned for questioning in relation to the case and to give a DNA sample, but he did not show up.

His body was found on Wednesday at a seaside resort near the southern city of Montpellier.

While few details have been confirmed, Le Parisien newspaper reported that François V was a 59-year-old former gendarme - a policeman attached to the French military.

In his final message he said he was "not well in life" at the time of the killings, according to Le Parisien.

Cécile Bloch's half-brother has previously spoken about how the case has haunted him. "I manage to live, but I have a great feeling of injustice, irreparable," he told the Sud Ouest newspaper in 2015.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 08:28:00 pm »
Don't think its an indictment of RAWK but definitely a conversation to be had around respective media portrayal.

Two utterly horrific incidents but the Nessa story had relatively low level/side coverage in comparison its something that then drips down I.e if the media dont really cover it then regular people are less likely to discuss it, forum or otherwise.

I remember being quite baffled when the news about Nessa came out - a woman murdered at dusk walking in a London park and it barely made front page BBC news (it has now done in the last few days). Whereas the Everard story was already huge before it transpired shes been abducted by a cop. It might seem like virtue signalling (whatever the fuck that is) to some but its something that PoC will recognise consistently. There were two PoC stabbed to death in broad daylight in a London park last year too in some kind of satanic ritual... yet youd have to dig to even find that story. The poster makes a valid point and suggesting hes being a victim shows youre a bit of a tit really.

As for the cop from Kent, what drives someone to such a depraved act? Throw away the key.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:40:04 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:28:00 pm
Don't think its an indictment of RAWK but definitely a conversation to be had around respective media portrayal.

...

 The poster makes a valid point and suggesting hes being a victim shows youre a bit of a tit really.


The points that he has made have validity and the debate about the media portrayal / wider societal issues of racial bias is important. The issue isn't making the points and, for me, never was. It was being asked to do so (repeatedly) in a separate thread where that could be the focus of the conversation, either any existing thread about racial issues, or a new thread about violence against women. He was asked this on a number of occasions by a number of posters, so that this thread could focus on the issue of this particular case, and either violence against women generally or the issue of police corruption/complacency/trust.

The first comment he made wasn't even along the lines of "this was deplorable, violence against women is awful, sympathy for the victim, thoughts for the families, etc". It was immediately "why don't you care about about other victims"? In a thread discussing an individual's rape and murder, that's pretty cold and came across very badly. The argument that followed, on an issue which is plainly emotive, was entirely avoidable.

So again, if people want to have this conversation then they absolutely should. I really can't stress that enough, as it's important that RAWK's members can discuss these issues. Just not in this thread, on a day when the focus is very much on the sentencing of an evil individual, and trying to pay respect to someone who must have gone through hell.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:28:00 pm
Don't think its an indictment of RAWK but definitely a conversation to be had around respective media portrayal.

Two utterly horrific incidents but the Nessa story had relatively low level/side coverage in comparison its something that then drips down I.e if the media dont really cover it then regular people are less likely to discuss it, forum or otherwise.

I remember being quite baffled when the news about Nessa came out - a woman murdered at dusk walking in a London park and it barely made front page BBC news (it has now done in the last few days). Whereas the Everard story was already huge before it transpired shes been abducted by a cop. It might seem like virtue signalling (whatever the fuck that is) to some but its something that PoC will recognise consistently. There were two PoC stabbed to death in broad daylight in a London park last year too in some kind of satanic ritual... yet youd have to dig to even find that story. The poster makes a valid point and suggesting hes being a victim shows youre a bit of a tit really.

As for the cop from Kent, what drives someone to such a depraved act? Throw away the key.

The Nessa crime was reported from day one on the BBC, even before they announced her name;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-58585499

The BBC has kept up to date on this crime on a daily basis and I think any allegations of racism are wrong.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm
The Nessa crime was reported from day one on the BBC, even before they announced her name;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-58585499

The BBC has kept up to date on this crime on a daily basis and I think any allegations of racism are wrong.

I was just about to say the same, the Nessa murder has been on the news on a fair bit, maybe not as much as the Sarah Everard murder but its hardly been sept under carpet either. Dare I say it, it probably also depends what else is going on at the time as to how much coverage a particular crime like this gets. But I will also say as a person of colour myself that the coverage is never quite same.
Offline stevensr123

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 10:33:58 pm »
Why are people calling for all these changes to the police force over one cop?its not like you have police officers going out and murdering women left and right. The simple fact is, even if that monster wasnt a cop he could have easily bought handcuffs and a fake identification card. I find the fact he was a police officer completely irrelevant.

The twat has a loving family, a wife, mates etc yet people think some blanket laws and rules would have picked up the fact he might be a future killer? The fact he was able to hide these thoughts from his closest people in life, makes me think some stranger filling in a form wouldnt have worked.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:33:58 pm
Why are people calling for all these changes to the police force over one cop?its not like you have police officers going out and murdering women left and right. The simple fact is, even if that monster wasnt a cop he could have easily bought handcuffs and a fake identification card. I find the fact he was a police officer completely irrelevant.

The twat has a loving family, a wife, mates etc yet people think some blanket laws and rules would have picked up the fact he might be a future killer? The fact he was able to hide these thoughts from his closest people in life, makes me think some stranger filling in a form wouldnt have worked.


I dont think its as simple as that. I agree we shouldnt condemn every officer or the entire force over one monster, but there were reports of some behaviour prior to him committing this murder (exposing or flashing himself on more then one occasion) that should have been picked up or investigated further and if they were could have identified that this guy had some pretty serious problems.
Offline scatman

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm »
The Nessa story has definitely been on the news a lot (rightly so), there was a huge vigil attended by people from all across London, so has the murder of the 2 sisters in Fryent Park which was referred to in the post above. I don't even live in the UK and knew about the 2 sisters in Fryent Park, hell I even remember the name of the park. In fact I recently read a long read on the BBC about it as well as multiple stories about the killer that were all on the BBC front page.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:48:49 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:33:58 pm
Why are people calling for all these changes to the police force over one cop?its not like you have police officers going out and murdering women left and right. The simple fact is, even if that monster wasnt a cop he could have easily bought handcuffs and a fake identification card. I find the fact he was a police officer completely irrelevant.

The twat has a loving family, a wife, mates etc yet people think some blanket laws and rules would have picked up the fact he might be a future killer? The fact he was able to hide these thoughts from his closest people in life, makes me think some stranger filling in a form wouldnt have worked.

He could probably have faked it. But he didnt. He is a paid public servant we are all supposed to trust. He did what he did because he was confident he could get away with it. It absolutely isnt just one cop

Surely we all know someone whos had a horrific experience with the police. I got punched repeatedly in the head by an off duty copper after I pushed him when he groped my mate. I was told by his mate theyd have a word but if I took it further theres allsorts they could pin on me (spoiler, there isnt).

As a bloke this isnt about me. Just take a look on Twitter. Its littered with stories of women whove been abused by police whove then used their power to cover it up. Its a fucking rotten system. It is absolutely littered with disgusting, psychotic men who abuse their position with impunity. Theyre enabled by shite like Cressida Dick, corrupt and disgusting people.

Wayne Couzens is one of the worst humans whove ever lived, and he will rot in his own filth in jail - but hes not some random rotten apple - hes the one that got caught.

Cressida Dick, Norman Bettison. Theyre all the fucking same. Put them in the 30s and we know who theyd be
Offline stevensr123

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:48:49 pm
He could probably have faked it. But he didnt. He is a paid public servant we are all supposed to trust. He did what he did because he was confident he could get away with it. It absolutely isnt just one cop

Surely we all know someone whos had a horrific experience with the police. I got punched repeatedly in the head by an off duty copper after I pushed him when he groped my mate. I was told by his mate theyd have a word but if I took it further theres allsorts they could pin on me (spoiler, there isnt).

As a bloke this isnt about me. Just take a look on Twitter. Its littered with stories of women whove been abused by police whove then used their power to cover it up. Its a fucking rotten system. It is absolutely littered with disgusting, psychotic men who abuse their position with impunity. Theyre enabled by shite like Cressida Dick, corrupt and disgusting people.

Wayne Couzens is one of the worst humans whove ever lived, and he will rot in his own filth in jail - but hes not some random rotten apple - hes the one that got caught.

Cressida Dick, Norman Bettison. Theyre all the fucking same. Put them in the 30s and we know who theyd be
He is a paid public servant? So what? Las time I checked, being a public servant doesnt stop someone from being murderer, and last time I checked, the police didnt condone what he did, in fact they investigated and arrested the scum bag, no?

To suggest murder and sexual assault is rampant in the police force, and using twitter as evidence is also laughable.


Like any horrible murder, people are screaming out for change and banding about a shit load of either useless changes, or changes that are completely bonkers - to make themselves feel like that I have something meaningful. Its understandable because emotions are obviously and rightfully high.

And in terms of educating boys etc as far as Im aware there is still a debate about nature vs nurture, and If was as simple changing thr education system, Im sure many countries before would have successfully implemented such education.

I would rather more police in the streets, giving women the ability to carry protection, and much tougher sentencing ( sexual assault/ rape life sentences as a minimum).
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 11:16:41 pm »
I come across a lot of these armed coppers at work. The police in general are quite a macho bunch, but the armed cops are largely in a different league, not all of them obviously. Even the female ones are often ridiculously macho. I wonder if this particular weirdo only joined in the first place because he had this sort of abuse of power in mind.

I always thought that the psychological monitoring the police maintained on their firearms officers would have ensured that his certificate (to 'carry') would have been withdrawn because of his weird behaviour leading up to this tragedy. I know that the merest whiff of alcohol, or suspicion of marital problems would have been enough only a few years ago.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:18:36 pm »
I dont think anyone would suggest the vast majority of coppers arent decent people in it for the right reasons. But suggesting they arent absolutely infested with rotten people is, at best, naive - or, like yourself, someone more than a little too defensive about our brave police force.

Arguably for a different thread as this needs a little more decorum, but would you make the argument that policing in this (and probably every) country doesnt need root and branch reform?
Offline stevensr123

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:16:41 pm
I come across a lot of these armed coppers at work. The police in general are quite a macho bunch, but the armed cops are largely in a different league, not all of them obviously. Even the female ones are often ridiculously macho. I wonder if this particular weirdo only joined in the first place because he had this sort of abuse of power in mind.

I always thought that the psychological monitoring the police maintained on their firearms officers would have ensured that his certificate (to 'carry') would have been withdrawn because of his weird behaviour leading up to this tragedy. I know that the merest whiff of alcohol, or suspicion of marital problems would have been enough only a few years ago.
but how would him being off the police force stopped this? He wasnt carrying his weapon, he wasnt using his  police car, he carried hand cuffs which anyone can buy and a badge which most people I imagine dont even read.

He was a scum bag that was out to murder someone, and sadly its extremely (if not impossible) to stop. Awful all around.
Offline lamad

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm »
Although this was the totally wrong - not to mention unfair - way to go about raising a point and this is a thread about the horrific murder of Sarah Everard (however, for a variety of reasons I would also like to expess my absolute no to the death penalty), there is a huge discussion out there about violence against women and how society handles it, so I hope it is okay to post two links. Just in case anyone is interested and hasn't seen them:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/29/the-missing-white-woman-syndrome-still-plagues-america
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/26/femicide-us-silent-epidemic
Online Levitz

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:20:53 pm
but how would him being off the police force stopped this? He wasnt carrying his weapon, he wasnt using his  police car, he carried hand cuffs which anyone can buy and a badge which most people I imagine dont even read.

He was a scum bag that was out to murder someone, and sadly its extremely (if not impossible) to stop. Awful all around.

'one bad apple' 'one scum bag'

do fuck off.

He had multiple allegations of  indecent exposure that were'n't investigated. He was know as 'rapist' by previous colleagues for his creepy behaviour around women. He shared violent misogynistic messages to his colleagues in their whatsapp group

They knew who he was and did fuck all because he was 'one of theirs'. As they do all the fucking time. The police service is institutionally racist and misogynistic, police officers abuse their power aots and get away with appalling behaviour all the fucking time. Needs fundamental fucking reform.

Google 'sexual misconduct allegations in the police'

Google 'victims of police domestic violence' and 'silenced'

Google "Kate Wilson'

and then go and find out about Jean Charles de Menezes

Then come back and tell me the problem is one bad guy.

Yours

a woman.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:10:33 am »
Unfortunately, there are police officers who should be stripped of being able to wear that uniform.  To the level of Sarah Everard's murder?  Hopefully, this evil prick is the only one there ever is again.  But there are officers who abuse their powers and are hidden from consequence by those around them, and that perpetuates a cycle that this behaviour is okay, that women can be subjugated or second-class to them.  But move that away from the police and then the wider scope is men.  That description perfectly fits men.  Not all men, but the likely person behind such behaviour is a man.  And that's what, fundamentally, needs to change.

Personally, I hate the "ACAB" chants.  They're not, there are good people whose sole purpose is to serve those around them and do good.  They have a job to do and some, perhaps most, do it impeccably.  I've grown up around people who served in Merseyside Police and they are damn good people.

Also, I'm almost completely against the death penalty, but regarding anyone who gets given a whole-life tariff after a guilty plea I'd offer them (with the family of those affected in agreement) the opportunity to be executed.  They can refuse and remain in prison, or agree (and the aggrieved family does also) and shuffle off this mortal coil and, maybe, give a sense of peace to their victims.

At the end of the day, all of this comes too late for Sarah Everard.  She did nothing wrong. And yet, because one guy's attitude towards women was so despicable, she is no longer with us.  There shouldn't ever be another Sarah Everard ever again, and I wish I could say there never will be, but I think anyone reading this would know that's extremely unlikely.

We men need to make sure we're doing everything we can to root out such attitudes.  Because we know what the end result might be, and it could be someone you know.

RIP Sarah.
Online Zeb

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #107 on: Today at 12:12:30 am »
I'm going to agree with Levitz in at least part, not to pile on anyone else's opinion.

My local police force has been failing for a very long time. Serious failures where crimes aren't even investigated - hell, aren't after logged after being reported, serious offenders not being picked up, vulnerable people (often women in domestic violence situations) not getting anything like the support and protection they should have. And the police higher ups told the world that the reports from journalists were bollocks. The politicians meant to be doing oversight couldn't be arsed and repeated the police line. And so it's gone on for years until eventually the Chief Constable felt he had to take early retirement and a new one is put in. And the cycle repeats.

So there's a culture there of arse covering, which we all know about from other things, rather than actually tackling problems which are identified. And I'm not seeing much in the way of politicians showing that they're giving appropriate oversight nor much accountability going on, let alone changes. There's something seriously wrong there. Obviously underfunding is an issue but it goes beyond that. Maybe an inquiry is the start of trying to unpick it.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:13:36 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:20:53 pm
but how would him being off the police force stopped this? He wasnt carrying his weapon, he wasnt using his  police car, he carried hand cuffs which anyone can buy and a badge which most people I imagine dont even read.

He was a scum bag that was out to murder someone, and sadly its extremely (if not impossible) to stop. Awful all around.

The issue about him being in the police force is much wider than this. Firstly, he's in a position of authority. Secondly, he's in a very rare position where he's able to obtain coercive control of someone. Police officers, as people who are paid by the public to protect them, should be held to a higher standard of behaviour than the average person. Being able to trust public servants generally, but police officers in particular, is vital, both generally in society and for women who deserve to feel safe. My other half, and any number of women voicing concerns today, now feel that if they were approached by a single male police officer they would feel more unsafe than before. That's deeply troubling.

The investigations that will follow the sentencing will hopefully get to the bottom of this. I'm not saying it's easy for the police, or any recruiter, to identify dangerous personality traits in all of their employees. But there seem to have been a lot of warning signs in this case that were missed, and it's important to know why.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:54:31 am »
The psychological aspect of these crimes and trying to understand why people do stuff like this is so difficult. How fucked up must you be to go and do something like that?

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:40:04 pm
The points that he has made have validity and the debate about the media portrayal / wider societal issues of racial bias is important. The issue isn't making the points and, for me, never was. It was being asked to do so (repeatedly) in a separate thread where that could be the focus of the conversation, either any existing thread about racial issues, or a new thread about violence against women. He was asked this on a number of occasions by a number of posters, so that this thread could focus on the issue of this particular case, and either violence against women generally or the issue of police corruption/complacency/trust.

The first comment he made wasn't even along the lines of "this was deplorable, violence against women is awful, sympathy for the victim, thoughts for the families, etc". It was immediately "why don't you care about about other victims"? In a thread discussing an individual's rape and murder, that's pretty cold and came across very badly. The argument that followed, on an issue which is plainly emotive, was entirely avoidable.

So again, if people want to have this conversation then they absolutely should. I really can't stress that enough, as it's important that RAWK's members can discuss these issues. Just not in this thread, on a day when the focus is very much on the sentencing of an evil individual, and trying to pay respect to someone who must have gone through hell.

Yeah, agreed the delivery method was tactless and accusing forum members is a bit random.

Important to recognise both crimes were awful, my thoughts are with both families but such conversations shouldnt be swept under the carpet and Id say are entirely relevant to this thread and topic.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm
The Nessa crime was reported from day one on the BBC, even before they announced her name;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-58585499

The BBC has kept up to date on this crime on a daily basis and I think any allegations of racism are wrong.

The conversations about the extent of reporting, not absence of. One was the nations premier story - one was a side story which is even evidenced by the URL of the article of you posted being situated in the London section of BBC news rather than the National section. It was very much regional reporting to begin with. I remember seeing the case discussed on Twitter and there being no corresponding story on the BBC front page last weekend.

Any allegations of racism are wrong? Im not accusing anyone of racism. Simply pointing out the clear discrepancy. Make of that what you will - but you cant deny it exists and telling someone of colour it doesnt is akin to a fat bloke advising me on a diet. Maybe its driven by editorial teams or journalists, maybe people care less but deaths of PoC never seem to garner as much interest.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-57377414

Another event where we didnt see Prince William and Kate Middleton blaze to the scene for a photo op. They probably didnt even know it happened.

Anyway thats enough of the digression.


 
Online Zeb

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #110 on: Today at 03:14:37 am »
Just on news coverage, worth keeping in mind that as soon as charges are made then press is very limited in what they can report and everyone (in the UK) is subject to the laws around making sure trials are fair. Welshred pointed this out on the first page. There are issues in which cases get widespread coverage across our press but may be worth taking a step back before making the argument on current cases. Just twopenceworth.
