Unfortunately, there are police officers who should be stripped of being able to wear that uniform. To the level of Sarah Everard's murder? Hopefully, this evil prick is the only one there ever is again. But there are officers who abuse their powers and are hidden from consequence by those around them, and that perpetuates a cycle that this behaviour is okay, that women can be subjugated or second-class to them. But move that away from the police and then the wider scope is men. That description perfectly fits men. Not all men, but the likely person behind such behaviour is a man. And that's what, fundamentally, needs to change.



Personally, I hate the "ACAB" chants. They're not, there are good people whose sole purpose is to serve those around them and do good. They have a job to do and some, perhaps most, do it impeccably. I've grown up around people who served in Merseyside Police and they are damn good people.



Also, I'm almost completely against the death penalty, but regarding anyone who gets given a whole-life tariff after a guilty plea I'd offer them (with the family of those affected in agreement) the opportunity to be executed. They can refuse and remain in prison, or agree (and the aggrieved family does also) and shuffle off this mortal coil and, maybe, give a sense of peace to their victims.



At the end of the day, all of this comes too late for Sarah Everard. She did nothing wrong. And yet, because one guy's attitude towards women was so despicable, she is no longer with us. There shouldn't ever be another Sarah Everard ever again, and I wish I could say there never will be, but I think anyone reading this would know that's extremely unlikely.



We men need to make sure we're doing everything we can to root out such attitudes. Because we know what the end result might be, and it could be someone you know.



RIP Sarah.