« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sarah Everard  (Read 1093 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Sarah Everard
« on: Yesterday at 05:16:14 pm »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,195
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:22:06 pm »
Fucking evil piece of shit.

I think the starting point for convicted murderers should be life without parole - and any judge wanting to deviate from that must make a case for it (with any such case being reviewed by an independent panel of their peers)

The families of those murdered get a life sentence, the scum who do the murder should, too.


And with no possibility of parole, there'd be no need for rehabilitation. Put them all in a special prison with the barest minimum of standards of food, cell furniture, out-of-cell time, etc.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:23:54 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:48:58 pm »
Disgusting evil piece of shit. Simply put, he does not deserve to live.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,167
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:53:28 pm »
Absolutely horrendous to think of what this poor woman went through in her last hours.

He will be a No1 target in prison.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,992
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:54:25 pm »
He should never be set free again, if found guilty. Life should mean life. Quiet frankly, If he was put him up against a wall and shot, no tears from me.

RIP Sarah.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:53:09 pm by OOS »
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 921
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:08:18 pm »
This has really angered me as a man and being the same age as Sarah. To think what that poor girl went through. I can only hope that with the details coming out, this is some sort of watershed moment leading to more protection for women and their safeguarding in vulnerable situations.

RIP Sarah. And to the murderer there is nothing too horrendous that could happen to you in prison.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,108
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:08:26 pm »
Absolute scum and I wish nothing but the worst for him.

RIP Sarah.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm »
RIP Sarah

People who do barbarism like that piece of crap deserve solitary confinement until their days are done. No interaction with anyone, ever again. This was as premeditated as it gets while abusing his role as a police officer to the most extreme degree I've ever seen so there can be no ifs or buts about it. That's a lot harder punishment than getting beat up in prison.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:26:26 pm by Linudden »
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,395
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:25:26 pm »
Exactly what the death penalty should be for. Fuck tax payers money paying for keeping him alive, just chuck him down a well.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,563
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:57:53 pm »
Evil.

He'll have a massive target on his back inside.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,023
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:54:26 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:57:53 pm
Evil.

He'll have a massive target on his back inside.

He will but he'll survive of course as they'll probably keep him segregated. This rise in violence against women is awful. This lady, the one in the midlands with the 3 children, the lady in London the past week are just a small number of the horrible violence being perpertrated.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,992
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:16:15 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:54:26 am
He will but he'll survive of course as they'll probably keep him segregated. This rise in violence against women is awful. This lady, the one in the midlands with the 3 children, the lady in London the past week are just a small number of the horrible violence being perpertrated.

Quiet rightly, the focus should be on the victims and supporting women, but we aren't doing enough to prevent crimes like these in the first place. Two women a week are killed by thier current or ex partner. We don't have the political will to put time and resources into combating this, it's only women after all..
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,234
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:32:11 am »
Absolutely fucking hideous.

The idea of her being driven 80 miles knowing this fucking monster was going to do something.

He had a track record of hideous behaviour with no consequences - police are a fucking sewer as we know.

Even ignoring that. Why does an off duty officer have his handcuffs, warrant card etc.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:35:17 am »
Just read that he had a reputation for being very creepy and was given the nickname of the rapist by other officers. What the actual fuck?? Someone has to get sacked for this, but of course no-one will. Fucking corrupt to the core
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,563
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:17:21 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:54:26 am
He will but he'll survive of course as they'll probably keep him segregated. This rise in violence against women is awful. This lady, the one in the midlands with the 3 children, the lady in London the past week are just a small number of the horrible violence being perpertrated.

Of course he'll be classed as a "vulnerable prisoner", but I wouldn't be shocked if someone gets to him.

I agree, its a great concern and something needs to be done about it.
Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,986
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:31:19 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:35:17 am
Just read that he had a reputation for being very creepy and was given the nickname of the rapist by other officers. What the actual fuck?? Someone has to get sacked for this, but of course no-one will. Fucking corrupt to the core

ACAB
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:38:54 am »
Its evil . The planning that went into it, violence used. I found it really upsetting reading about this yesterday, especially the words of her parents. Bless the Everard family. RIP Sarah.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:53:15 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:25:26 pm
Exactly what the death penalty should be for. Fuck tax payers money paying for keeping him alive, just chuck him down a well.

Exactly,wipe this evil shitbag from the face of the earth
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,861
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:59:12 am »
Sickening to read about this guy. What a stain on humanity.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,167
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:15:23 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:32:11 am
Absolutely fucking hideous.

The idea of her being driven 80 miles knowing this fucking monster was going to do something.

He had a track record of hideous behaviour with no consequences - police are a fucking sewer as we know.

Even ignoring that. Why does an off duty officer have his handcuffs, warrant card etc.

I've been told they always have their warrant cards with them, it could be to identify themselves as Police if they intervene in something when off duty? Handcuffs he could have bought online, ex police issue are available on ebay for £30
Logged

Online Escorcio

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:17:27 am »
Are we having the same energy for Sabina Nessa or nah?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,395
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:22:49 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:38:54 am
Its evil . The planning that went into it, violence used. I found it really upsetting reading about this yesterday, especially the words of her parents. Bless the Everard family. RIP Sarah.

Her sister and her fathers statements were just heart-breaking. Amazing courage to be able to sit in the same room as someone who did that to your sister/daughter and remain calm.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:29:36 am »
As a general rule I'm not in favour of the death penalty, but this thing, well he tests your beliefs. Simply not enough words to describe what a horrendous piece of shit c*nt he is. As you say Lobo, amazing courage from them. I don't think I'd behave in that way.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,673
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:34:05 am »
As grim as anything.

Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,813
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:54:04 am »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 10:17:27 am
Are we having the same energy for Sabina Nessa or nah?

Not the thread for it. Violence against all women is abhorred and people in previous posts have already referenced this. There are valid points to be made about media attention towards certain victims of violence over others, but this thread is not the place.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:22:38 am by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,959
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:56:51 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:16:15 am
Quiet rightly, the focus should be on the victims and supporting women, but we aren't doing enough to prevent crimes like these in the first place. Two women a week are killed by thier current or ex partner. We don't have the political will to put time and resources into combating this, it's only women after all..
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 10:17:27 am
Are we having the same energy for Sabina Nessa or nah?

It's understandable that this is making the headlines but as these two posts point out, this kind of murder was exceptional. 150 woment were murdered in 2018 and 90 of those were killed by their partners. Only 2 were killed on their first contact with sexually motivated killers.

Like I say, I understand the outrage in this case because that's how news works. But where is the outrage for the women who live in fear of their partners on a daily basis until they are murdered and become another statistic?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,959
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:57:37 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:54:04 am
Not the thread for it. Violence against all women is abhorred and people in previous posts have already referenced this. There are valid points to be made about media attention towards certain victims of violence over others, but this thread on this day is not the place.

I'm not sure. If not today when is the day?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Escorcio

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:18:01 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:54:04 am
Not the thread for it. Violence against all women is abhorred and people in previous posts have already referenced this. There are valid points to be made about media attention towards certain victims of violence over others, but this thread on this day is not the place.

It's not just the media though. We need to be asking why certain people (all of RAWK seemingly) give a shit when certain women are murdered and not others.

Today is definitely the day (both accused are in court this week)
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,813
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:18:51 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:57:37 am
I'm not sure. If not today when is the day?

My comment regarding today not being the day is probably unreasonable so I'll edit it.I think that there's every reason to have a thread about the issue of violence against women - indeed this is what the last Sarah Everard thread turned into and there was some good discussion in there before it became acrimonious and fizzled out.

But for her family this is a very personal tragedy and very personal grief, and the thread was created in response to the circumstances of her kidnap and murder, and the imminent sentencing. It just feels slightly disrespectful if someone's only comment is "what about all the other incidents". They're all deplorable and all deserving of our attention, but them being so doesn't mean that this one isn't.

Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:18:01 am
It's not just the media though. We need to be asking why certain people (all of RAWK seemingly) give a shit when certain women are murdered and not others.

Today is definitely the day (both accused are in court this week)

This is also a perfectly valid concern, but again - if someone started a thread about the death of someone you cared about, and one of the first comments was "what about the deaths of all these other people, why don't you care about them..." I think you'd be slightly hurt.

These are important things that need to be said, but either this thread needs to be reframed, or I would suggest a new thread be started, along the lines of "violence against woman, society and the media".
« Last Edit: Today at 11:22:11 am by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online Escorcio

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:24:49 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:18:51 am

This is also a perfectly valid concern, but again - if someone started a thread about the death of someone you cared about, and one of the first comments was "what about the deaths of all these other people, why don't you care about them..." I think you'd be slightly hurt.

As far as I'm aware a family member of hers didn't start the thread. So I have no problem with a bit of introspection amongst ourselves as to why one human life is considered worth more than another's (it's an obvious answer).

It's an uncomfortable concept for you to have to consider and I can see why you would rather not.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,813
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:28:38 am »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:24:49 am
As far as I'm aware a family member of hers didn't start the thread. So I have no problem with a bit of introspection amongst ourselves as to why one human life is considered worth more than another's (it's an obvious answer).

It's an uncomfortable concept for you to have to consider and I can see why you would rather not.

It doesn't matter who started the thread, the point is that it was started to discuss her.

It's not remotely uncomfortable for me to consider and frankly I resent the implication that I'm trying to brush these issues under the carpet. It's important we as a society (and RAWK as a microcosm of that) look at the way we respond to these crimes because not enough is being done about it and it reveals truths about our attitudes to race and gender.

But the thread is called "Sarah Everard", a girl who did nothing wrong who was brutally raped and murdered. I don't think people should be shamed for grieving her loss, whatever you may think it says about their priorities.

I have suggested another thread be started to discuss this issue more widely, and would invite you to do so if you'd like to be at the heart of this debate.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:30:58 am by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,395
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:30:00 am »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:18:01 am
It's not just the media though. We need to be asking why certain people (all of RAWK seemingly) give a shit when certain women are murdered and not others.

Today is definitely the day (both accused are in court this week)

In the nicest way possible, this really is just horseshit of the highest order.

How on earth do you know what 'certain people' and 'all of RAWK' give a shit about? There was a similar thread about violence against women, which I can see you didn't post in. Does that mean you don't give a shit about that....? Its how forums work. If you want to discuss other women who have also been horrifically murdered, or the wider issue, then why don't you start a thread instead of trying to take aim with some holier than thou crap about 'not giving a shit when certain women are murdered'?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Escorcio

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:51:00 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:30:00 am
In the nicest way possible, this really is just horseshit of the highest order.

How on earth do you know what 'certain people' and 'all of RAWK' give a shit about? There was a similar thread about violence against women, which I can see you didn't post in. Does that mean you don't give a shit about that....? Its how forums work. If you want to discuss other women who have also been horrifically murdered, or the wider issue, then why don't you start a thread instead of trying to take aim with some holier than thou crap about 'not giving a shit when certain women are murdered'?





Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,563
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:54:04 am »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:51:00 am




Most of us have the ability to start a thread about whatever we like.....

Why haven't you started a thread about Sabina Nessa??
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,608
  • JFT96
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:56:03 am »
So I'm putting this out there because you don't seem to have cojones to say it yourself but you're accusing the whole of RAWK to be racist right? Which is a pretty fucking big step to take and one would wonder why you not only have an account on a site you consider to be racist but actively engage on it.

The Sarah Everard case is extremely unique in who committed the murder and how they committed it, added to the length of time between her disappearance and the media coverage it created. Sabina Nessa's murder is yet another tragedy and a failing on society to make women safe when they are walking and getting on with their every day lives, maybe when we have the details on how her murder was committed we can have more of a discussion on it.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,395
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:56:30 am »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:51:00 am




Thanks :)

Vanita Nowell
Tracey Kidd
Nelly Mustafa
Zahida Bi
Josephine Kaye
Shadika Mohsin Patel
Maureen Kidd
Wendy Morse
Nageeba Alariqy
Elsie Smith
Kelly Stewart
Gwendoline Bound
Ruth Williams
Victoria Woodhall
Kelly Fitzgibbons + two daughters
Caroline Walker
Katie Walker
Zobaidah Salangy
Betty Dobbin
Sonia Calvi
Maryan Ismail
Daneilla Espirito Santo
Ruth Brown
Denise Keane-Barnett-Simmons
Jadwiga Szczygielsk
Emma Jane McParland
Louise Aitchison
Silke Hartshorne-Jones
Hyacinth Morris
Louise Smith
Claire Parry
Aya Hachem
Melissa Belshaw
Yvonne 'Vonnie' Lawson McCann
Lyndsey Alcock
Aneta Zdun
Nicoleta Zdun
Mandy Houghton
Amy-Leanne Stringfellow
Bibaa Henry
Nicole Smallman
Dawn Bennett
Gemma Marjoram
Karolina Zinkeviciene
Rosemary Hill
Jackie Hoadley
Khloemae Loy
Kerry Woolley
Shelly Clark
Bernadette Walker
Stella Frew
Dawn Fletcher
Deborah Jones/Hendrick
Patrycja Wyrebek
Therasia Gordon
Esther Egbon
Susan Baird
Balvinder Gahir
Lynda Cooper
Lorraine Cox
Suzanne Winnister
Maria Howarth
Abida Karim
Saman Mir Sacharvi
Vian Mangrio
Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj (and three-year-old son)
Louise Rump
Julie Williams
Rhonda Humphreys
Nicole McGregor
Angela Webber
Carole Wright
Sarah Smith
Ildiko Bettison
Kimberly Deakin
Marie Gladders
Paula Leather
Caroline Kayll
Lauren Mae Bloomer
Hansa Patel
Helen Bannister
Marta Vento
Andreia Patricia Rodriguez Guilherme
Joanna Borucka
Azaria Williams
Catherine Granger
Eileen Dean
Sue Addis
Carol Hart
Jacqueline Price
Mary Wells
Tiprat Argatu
Christie Frewin
Souad Bellaha
Ann Turner
N'Taya Elliott-Cleverley
Rose Marie Tinton
Ranjit Gill
Helen Joy
Emma Robertson
Nicole Anderson
Linda Maggs
Carol Smith
Sophie Moss
Christina Rowe
Susan Hannaby
Michelle Lizanec
Wieslawa Mierzejewska
Judith Rhead
Anna Ovsyannikova
Tina Eyre
Katie Simpson
Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter
Samantha Heap
Geetika Goyal
Imogen Bohajczuk
Wenjing Xu

Are we having the same energy for these women or nah?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,902
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:57:47 am »
Theyre both horrific cases.

This is a thread in here because presumably  hes being sentenced today so more shocking details have emerged. The fact the murder was committed by a serving policeman inevitably makes it a huge talking point. I dare say many more people are familiar with Clapham than Kidbrooke as well.

It doesnt make what happened to Sabina Nessa any less shocking either.

Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:09:50 pm »
Whole life order.

Good.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,874
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:18:01 am
It's not just the media though. We need to be asking why certain people (all of RAWK seemingly) give a shit when certain women are murdered and not others.

Today is definitely the day (both accused are in court this week)

The difference with the Everard case is that the full facts are out. In the Nessa case the process has only just begun and her alleged killer is innocent until proven guilty.
Logged

Offline Paragon

  • of Virtue. David N'Gog's biggest fan, why did we sell?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #39 on: Today at 12:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 10:17:27 am
Are we having the same energy for Sabina Nessa or nah?

Absolutely. I hope Sabina's killer dies in prison where he belongs.

RIP Sarah. What a horrific, heartbreaking story.
Logged
Quote from: surfer on June 15, 2014, 01:35:41 am
Would be even more fun if you could stand up to a hook to the jaw for being a snidey bastard. But then that's reality! No one needs to 'swim or drown' in a coward's paradise.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 