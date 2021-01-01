« previous next »
Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard
« on: Today at 05:16:14 pm »
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:22:06 pm »
Fucking evil piece of shit.

I think the starting point for convicted murderers should be life without parole - and any judge wanting to deviate from that must make a case for it (with any such case being reviewed by an independent panel of their peers)

The families of those murdered get a life sentence, the scum who do the murder should, too.


And with no possibility of parole, there'd be no need for rehabilitation. Put them all in a special prison with the barest minimum of standards of food, cell furniture, out-of-cell time, etc.

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:48:58 pm »
Disgusting evil piece of shit. Simply put, he does not deserve to live.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm »
Absolutely horrendous to think of what this poor woman went through in her last hours.

He will be a No1 target in prison.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:54:25 pm »
He should never be set free again, if found guilty. Life should mean life. Quiet frankly, If he was put him up against a wall and shot, no tears from me.
