Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread (Read 1322 times)
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 65,185
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 09:09:19 am »
Kolo Toure
&
Luis Garcia
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
fucking appalled
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,426
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 09:16:48 am »
Maxi
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
PoetryInMotion
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,356
YNWA
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 10:44:59 am »
Robbie Keane
Logged
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 89,943
Poultry in Motion
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 10:47:37 am »
Markus Babbel
Logged
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
Adz LFC
Kopite
Posts: 552
Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 10:50:45 am »
Stéphane Henchoz
Logged
JFT97
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,862
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 10:54:07 am »
Jamie Redknapp
Logged
XabiArt
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,058
The passmaster.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 12:00:09 pm »
Glen Johnson
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:02:42 pm by XabiArt
»
Logged
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,580
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 12:04:43 pm »
Ibrahima Konate
Logged
Trendisnotdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,495
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 12:06:33 pm »
[
X Shaqiri
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:10:01 pm by Trendisnotdestiny
»
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly
We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp
You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,234
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 12:24:23 pm »
Dirk Kuyt
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:35:33 pm by Max_powers
»
Logged
tubby pls.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,355
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 12:37:37 pm »
Pellegrino and Lucas
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
XabiArt
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,058
The passmaster.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 01:45:36 pm »
Harry Kewell
Logged
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,862
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 01:48:55 pm »
Trendisnotdestiny selects via PM:
Patrik Berger
Logged
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,862
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 01:50:15 pm »
Martin krtel
Logged
Adz LFC
Kopite
Posts: 552
Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 01:57:08 pm »
Momo Sissoko
Logged
JFT97
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 89,943
Poultry in Motion
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 02:41:07 pm »
Steve Nicol
Logged
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,580
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 03:12:13 pm »
Steve Staunton
Logged
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,234
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 03:50:06 pm »
Adam Lallana
Logged
PoetryInMotion
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,356
YNWA
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 03:52:49 pm »
Neil Ruddock
Logged
fucking appalled
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,426
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 03:57:32 pm »
Naby Lad
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
