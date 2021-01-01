« previous next »
Author Topic: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread  (Read 107 times)

Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« on: Today at 03:37:12 pm »
It's time to begin, good luck and have fun! We have 11 contestants, which means five byes to the quarter finals whereas teams 1-6 will contest a knockout game each to get there. There was no #9 team signing up, which means teams 10-12 move up a spot.

A type of evened out snake draft with the last draft picks going first in rounds 2, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11, whereas the first picks go ahead early in rounds 1, 4, 6, 8 and 10.

Five hour time limit for first dibs in the first round, one hour rounds 2-11.

Most importantly as previously mentioned, consider the players' entire career or how good they were in their primes when making your picks and later when voting, not just their time at Anfield and not just after 1992 so the oldies but goldies of the 80's team still remaining in the PL days get a fair bite at the cherry  :wave

Picks are listed below!

1. Tubby Salah
2. Sheer Magnetism Gerrard
3. XabiArt Suárez
4. deFacto Barnes
5. Linudden van Dijk
6. Adz LFC
7. Nick
8. Poetry in Motion
9. Max_powers
10. Fucking appalled
11. Hazell

Since I'm off somewhat prematurely in a few minutes I'll hand it over to the #1 overall pick.

Good luck to everyone  :D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:45:27 pm »
Mo Salah

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:50:14 pm »
Steven Gerrard

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:24:46 pm »
Luis Suarez

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:32:06 pm »
John Barnes

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:49:55 pm »
Virgil van Dijk

