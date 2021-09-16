« previous next »
Author Topic: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18

CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
Quote from: Hazell on September 26, 2021, 06:20:23 pm
Champions League, FC Porto vs Liverpool, Tuesday 28 September 2021, 8.00pm

vs


Just a note following the Brentford game which was ultimately frustrating given the dropped points and it being one where we put in a poor defensive performance but we need to remember we've generally been excellent this season, are top of the league but more importantly the season is still young and theres a lot of games still to be played. It was annoying no doubt but well drop points again this season, we just need to react in the right manner when it happens. So let's start with Porto on Tuesday.

They're regular Champions League participants and got a creditable 1-1 away to Atletico Madrid in their first game so we know it's not going to be an easy trip. Weve already been there twice under Klopp and while ultimately those matches ended up comfortable victories, they didn't start out start out quite as straightforward.

Previous encounters

The first match against them under Klopp was the first leg of our first knockout game in in our first season back in the Champions League and yeah, we won 5-0 :) Having not watched it back, I do recall it being pretty even until Mane scored our first. Salah made it two and in the pantheon of great Liverpool goals, this might not make the top 100 but one of the most unique perhaps? I found some lovely artwork by Illustrator Mahmoud Amin whilst looking for it.

That match ultimately ended in a Mane hat trick and a comfortable 5-0 win which made the second leg academic but it wasnt all ham and plaques for the first part of that tie.

It was probably worse the next year, Porto started like a train and whilst I never felt they were creating many real chances, no doubt they were the better side until Mane scored for LiVARpool. Maybe being 2-0 down from the first leg meant they had no option but to start like that but again, once we got the first, the tie was pretty much over.

Again, while Salahs goal probably wont go down as an all time great Liverpool goal, is it one of the most Klopp's Liverpool-esque goals weve scored? I think so, Milner in the left back position, Firmino at his best, Wijnaldum being Wijnaldum and then Alexander-Arnold assisting Salah. It's such a perfectly executed goal and revisiting it, one of may favourites under Klopp (from 3mins 17 secs in here):

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qp3i_TVlI5k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qp3i_TVlI5k</a>

We have also met in the group stages before in 2007, Kuyt scoring away in a 1-1 drawn and then Torres announcing himself in first season here by getting a couple in a 4-1 win at Anfield.

And we met them en route to the treble in 2001 but Im ashamed to say I dont remember much about either of those games. Those with better memories than me or who experienced them live would be able to recall those games in more depth.

Current squads

Porto

Looking through their current squad, theres not many names I recognise, but they do include shithouse extraordinaire Pepe, highly rated (and player weve been linked with) Fabio Vieira and ex-red Marko Grujic. I'm glad that Grujic finally moved somewhere permanently, hopefully he does well there. Well always have that header against Barcelona.

Chancel Mbemba is suspended for the match after getting sent off in the previous game against Atletico.

Liverpool

We have Man City coming up at the weekend but with it being a Tuesday-Sunday week, I think the teams for both games might be similar and Klopp'll put out two strong teams before the internationals. A win here would set us up nicely at the top of the group too.

We know Elliott is out long term and Klopp doesnt expect Thiago to be back until after the internationals. Keita missed the Brentford game and from the sounds of things, its touch and go whether hell be fit for this one. I don't think there are any other injury issues we have at present.

Jordan Henderson

Jurgen Klopp: If anybody who's with us still doesnt see the quality of Jordan Henderson, then I can't help them.

Just a final word on our captain. On Tuesday hell play his 400th game for us. From Dempsey-gate and getting sent off against Man City in 2014 to lifting the European Cup, League Title, Club World Cup and making Diego Costa wet himself, its been quite a ride for him and us since he arrived here and I dont think we could have asked for more from him since he signed.

Heres to the next 400 (well okay, 100 at least).


:wave
Good OP that eh?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:19:00 pm by TepidT2O »
Re: CL:Porto vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:47:27 pm »

Re: CL:Porto vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:53:44 pm »
Re: CL:Porto vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:00:08 pm »
0 were underway in Portugal

Re: CL:Porto vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:03:01 pm »
3 weve already seen 5 or 6 balls down the left trying to find Mane and Robertson in space 
Re: CL:Porto vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:04:58 pm »
5 lung busting break down the left by Robbo, a lovely cross into the area but the defender gets there ahead of Salah.
Re: CL:Porto vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:08:05 pm »
8 nice move by the reds, Mane played in on the left of the area by Jota, but its defended well
Re: CL:Porto vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:13:05 pm »
Looks like Porto are making another change.
Re: CL:Porto vs Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:13:18 pm »
12 Robertson with a lovely run, then a lovely cross into the area, but it sends Mo a bit wide and nothing comes of it.

Early change for Porto

Otavio will bereplaced by Viera
Re: CL:Porto vs Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:18:37 pm »
17 attack from Porto breaks down, the reds break, and its cleared.

Then Jones cuts inside whips it in and deflects off the keeper, off the defender and into Mo Salahs path who strokes home.

0-1 to the reds!
Re: CL:Porto vs Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:19:01 pm »
Great bit of play from Curtis there. Mo the poacher.
Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:20:50 pm »
The rain storm at my house stopped just in time for me to see that!  TV cut out!
Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:23:41 pm »
23 brilliant diagonal pass to Mo and he destroys  the defender. Pulls it back to Hendo inthe area and his shot is blocked.  He wants a hand ball, but its not really

Over to Jill
Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:24:58 pm »
24 We had a free kick, Milner put the ball in but Porto clear and quickly break but the attack breaks down.
Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:25:15 pm »
PSG 1 0 City
Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:26:15 pm »
25 Very close to a second there after a really good Mane run ends with Jota shooting over the bar after his initial shot was blocked.
Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:26:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:26:15 pm
25 Very close to a second there after a really good Mane run ends with Jota shooting over the bar after his initial shot was blocked.
Brilliant block that too
Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:28:24 pm »
27 We are pretty comfortable at the moment, stopping Porto from breaking quickly. We almost threaded a lovely ball through the middle before but it was cleared.
Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:28:30 pm »
Milan 1-0 Atletico


Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:30:06 pm »
29 A really nice move down the left involving Robbo and Mane ends up in a corner.
Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:30:34 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:27:27 pm
Mo back playing RB, as per usual these days... :D
Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:30:55 pm »
Sherrif Tiraspol 1-0 Real Madrid (basically the Moldovan mafia team)
Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:31:36 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:23:03 pm
Announcers (Brits)on my stream coming out with some typical guff about how that wasn't one of Mo's typical, well-struck or high pace goals.

Scoring. More than any other fucker.

That's typical Mo.
Re: CL:Porto 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 18
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:32:22 pm »
31 We are really in control at the moment, playing keep ball. Porto are not pushing up very far either.
