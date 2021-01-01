Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Matip would destroy this United team
Benfica 1-0 up against Barca.
if you fancy it they're 4/1 on Paddy Power to win at home to Villarreal at the moment.
Where have you been since the first minute?
Big collapse in this United team is imminent. Not just in Europe, but the league. Ole could be sacked by January or before.
I fear for Ole, plenty of groans at the ground, social media lively with disgruntled fans.. need to keep him in the job for as long as possible.
God I hope not. Ole sacked that is.
