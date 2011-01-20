That's not the way xG works, it's just the highest chance in the same sequence so it's just Bernardo's that is counted and not Sterlings. But yes xG doesn't accommodate for game state or game management because regardless of circumstances a 70% chance to score is a 70% chance to score. Those are more for descriptive purposes of why things happened or why tactics were a certain way but it doesn't change the factual shot happening or not happening.



I thought that only applies if a goal is scored. Check the shot map in Caley's graph. It shows Sterling's header and Bernardo Silva's follow-up. Anyway, the map clearly shows a bunch of low value shots, only three shots were worth looking at. In any case, 1.6 itself is not a big number.It's clear xG will show only factual shots, the point is game state is important when you want to assess who were the better team. xG doesn't tell the full story, and they only marginally edged possession, nothing close to the big numbers they have in general.If we scored early, controlled the game and frustrated the opponent for large periods and then scored a sucker punch, we'd all be saying it was a great game from us, even if we conceded marginal possession and a bunch of low value shots. That's exactly what PSG did.