Spoiler

I think it's the effect of drinking the water of life. When she's in the cave with the reverend mother one of the Fremen says they should feel sorry for Paul as his mother is about to die. Initially I assumed they were talking about a literal death (maybe they were) but she does certainly die as a person we saw in the first film. Same with Paul he drinks it and suddenly he's giving big speeches, using the family atomics, and ditching Zendaya for Florence Pugh to help him politically.