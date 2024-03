Spoiler

It’s basically the end product of hundreds, if not thousands, of years of covert breeding program operated by Bene Gesserit. They see themselves as custodians of human race and they want to create (and control) a superior form of human who can see into the future and guide mankind to safety and prosperity. Paul is the one they wanted, but he isn’t what they thought he would be. They do not control him and more importantly he only sets the pieces up for a better future, it is his son that actually executes the plan - something Paul didn’t have the strength for. Kvizatch Haderach is basically the sharp tip of humanity penetrating into a viable future. Trick is that to do this you need absolute control and power, you need to be a monster. Paul couldn’t.