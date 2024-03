Just watched part 2, I've never read the books but it was one of the best movies I've ever seen. Was busting to use the toilet for half of it (the fuckers closed them for cleaning when I went during the trailers) but literally couldn't find a moment in the film that seemed okay to miss. Every aspect was extremely well done but the audio was incredible, and I only missed one line of dialogue because of bassy music playing over it.



A couple of details of the story are a bit lost on me still, but I don't want to do any research as I'm sure I'll have far too much spoiled for me if I do, so I'll wait until the next one (sounds like it'll be a while) and then go back and do some reading after.