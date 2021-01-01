« previous next »
Online AndyMuller

Re: Dune ( 2021 Film)
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 05:06:31 pm »
Chalamet turned it up a notch in this one compared to the first, the intensity in him was scary at times.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Dune ( 2021 Film)
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 05:16:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:06:31 pm
Chalamet turned it up a notch in this one compared to the first, the intensity in him was scary at times.
Thought so too. He was excellent.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Dune ( 2021 Film)
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:07:56 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 03:19:01 pm
Dune 2:
Spoiler
Was the death of Feyd in the duel, supposed to be what he had learnt from Gurney in training? When he told him to look down, and you would have joined me in death. Or am I reading too much into that?
[close]

You are. The movie isn't like the book.

Spoiler
Paul absolutely bodies Feyd in the book
[close]

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Dune ( 2021 Film)
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:11:34 am »
Missed out on seeing this on the weekend on a smaller screen at my local due to Covid.

Has anybody see it on iMax? Is it worth the extra expense over one of the big cinema screens?
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Dune ( 2021 Film)
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:12:13 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:06:31 pm
Chalamet turned it up a notch in this one compared to the first, the intensity in him was scary at times.

Spoiler
He brings it throughout but the one scene where he comes into the temple and becomes Maud'dib is electrifying
[close]
Offline Zlen

Re: Dune ( 2021 Film)
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:15:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:11:34 am
Missed out on seeing this on the weekend on a smaller screen at my local due to Covid.

Has anybody see it on iMax? Is it worth the extra expense over one of the big cinema screens?

My first viewing was in IMAX, I've seen it few days later in a good, normal cinema.
Major difference I would say was actually the sound. My dear sweaty baby Jesus, the sound in IMAX gave me chills.
Image is definitely better, bigger and more impressive in many, many already incredibly impressive scenes - but the sound just elevates everything.
Offline Zlen

Re: Dune ( 2021 Film)
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:16:36 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:12:13 am
Spoiler
He brings it throughout but the one scene where he comes into the temple and becomes Maud'dib is electrifying
[close]

Oh yes, that scene was postively brutal.
Overall his performance across both movies has been incredible.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Dune ( 2021 Film)
« Reply #167 on: Today at 09:34:18 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:11:34 am
Missed out on seeing this on the weekend on a smaller screen at my local due to Covid.

Has anybody see it on iMax? Is it worth the extra expense over one of the big cinema screens?

Go for IMAX.

Incredible viewing.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Dune ( 2021 Film)
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:17:40 am »
Thanks Zlen & AndyMuller. IMAX it is then.
