Missed out on seeing this on the weekend on a smaller screen at my local due to Covid.



Has anybody see it on iMax? Is it worth the extra expense over one of the big cinema screens?



My first viewing was in IMAX, I've seen it few days later in a good, normal cinema.Major difference I would say was actually the sound. My dear sweaty baby Jesus, the sound in IMAX gave me chills.Image is definitely better, bigger and more impressive in many, many already incredibly impressive scenes - but the sound just elevates everything.