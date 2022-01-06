I had no preconceptions going into it and knew nothing about it, aware that it was a Frank Herbert novel and that David Lynch filmed it once. I just thought the characters were awful, so shallow and one dimensional. Just po-faced throughout and the film lacked any humanity to it.



Again, this is probably exacerbated by not being a fan of fantasy films (although this viewing experience made me appreciate the Lord of the Rings films much more and see it for the masterpiece it is considered).



I can see how you'd have that perspective on characters, but there was nothing wrong with the way they were portrayed. Most of the characters in the book/film are high ranking members of enourmosuly powerful houses in a version of humanity many millenia in the future. They are for almost all intents and purposes humans 2.0 and they are mostly presented here in high pressure situations that demand them to be razor sharp focussed. This 'humanity 2.0' is kind of the point of the book, as it aims to showcase humans evolved in so many ways that yet again manage to fall into the same old messiah trap. The reason they are solemn and serious most of the time is because the combined pressure of their position and surrounding situation demands they 'play the part' almost continuously. Moments to allow oneself doubt, intimacy and levity are incredibly scarce. VIlleneuve added few positively wonderful scenes that hint at the weight of the burden carried by the characters, like the small hand on neck scene with Leto and Jessica when they are in the midst of the turmoil of setting up on Arrakis, or the superbly done scene between Jessica and Paul in the tent - where he basically cracks under pressure and snaps at his mother for setting him down the path that he now knows will claim so many innocent lives. My point is - they aren't stone faced and shallow, you seemingly just didn't get the context.Perhaps it's a movie best consumed after reading the books, as there are so many small touches and moments that mean nothing to those who don't know the story, but hint at deeper subplots from the book that weren't expanded on in the movie. I thought, for what that's worth, that it walked the line between fan service and mainstream appeal really well. But I've been reading and re-reading Dune for 30 years now, so my estimate may be wrong.