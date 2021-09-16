Champions League, FC Porto vs Liverpool, Tuesday 28 September 2021, 8.00pm
vs
Just a note following the Brentford game which was ultimately frustrating given the dropped points and it being one where we put in a poor defensive performance but we need to remember we've generally been excellent this season, are top of the league but more importantly the season is still young and theres a lot of games still to be played. It was annoying no doubt but well drop points again this season, we just need to react in the right manner when it happens. So let's start with Porto on Tuesday.
They're regular Champions League participants and got a creditable 1-1 away to Atletico Madrid in their first game so we know it's not going to be an easy trip. Weve already been there twice under Klopp and while ultimately those matches ended up comfortable victories, they didn't start out start out quite as straightforward.Previous encounters
The first match against them under Klopp was the first leg of our first knockout game in in our first season back in the Champions League and yeah, we won 5-0
Having not watched it back, I do recall it being pretty even until Mane scored our first. Salah made it two and in the pantheon of great Liverpool goals, this might not make the top 100 but one of the most unique perhaps? I found some lovely artwork
by Illustrator Mahmoud Amin whilst looking for it.
That match ultimately ended in a Mane hat trick and a comfortable 5-0 win which made the second leg academic but it wasnt all ham and plaques for the first part of that tie.
It was probably worse the next year, Porto started like a train and whilst I never felt they were creating many real chances, no doubt they were the better side until Mane scored for LiVARpool. Maybe being 2-0 down from the first leg meant they had no option but to start like that but again, once we got the first, the tie was pretty much over.
Again, while Salahs goal probably wont go down as an all time great Liverpool goal, is it one of the most Klopp's Liverpool-esque goals weve scored? I think so, Milner in the left back position, Firmino at his best, Wijnaldum being Wijnaldum and then Alexander-Arnold assisting Salah. It's such a perfectly executed goal and revisiting it, one of may favourites under Klopp (from 3mins 17 secs in here):<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qp3i_TVlI5k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qp3i_TVlI5k</a>
We have also met in the group stages before in 2007, Kuyt scoring away in a 1-1 drawn and then Torres announcing himself in first season here by getting a couple in a 4-1 win at Anfield.
And we met them en route to the treble in 2001 but Im ashamed to say I dont remember much about either of those games. Those with better memories than me or who experienced them live would be able to recall those games in more depth.Current squadsPorto
Looking through their current squad, theres not many names I recognise, but they do include shithouse extraordinaire Pepe, highly rated (and player weve been linked with) Fabio Vieira and ex-red Marko Grujic. I'm glad that Grujic finally moved somewhere permanently, hopefully he does well there. Well always have that header against Barcelona.
Chancel Mbemba is suspended for the match after getting sent off in the previous game against Atletico.Liverpool
We have Man City coming up at the weekend but with it being a Tuesday-Sunday week, I think the teams for both games might be similar and Klopp'll put out two strong teams before the internationals. A win here would set us up nicely at the top of the group too.
We know Elliott is out long term and Klopp doesnt expect Thiago to be back until after the internationals. Keita missed the Brentford game and from the sounds of things, its touch and go whether hell be fit for this one. I don't think there are any other injury issues we have at present.Jordan HendersonJurgen Klopp: If anybody who's with us still doesnt see the quality of Jordan Henderson, then I can't help them.
Just a final word on our captain. On Tuesday hell play his 400th game for us. From Dempsey-gate and getting sent off against Man City in 2014 to lifting the European Cup, League Title, Club World Cup and making Diego Costa wet himself, its been quite a ride for him and us since he arrived here and I dont think we could have asked for more from him since he signed.
Heres to the next 400 (well okay, 100 at least).