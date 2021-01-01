I'm thinking about a FIFA 2002 draft sometime this autumn/winter with a requirement of players from at least six leagues, it could be fun!It's my all-time favourite football game. I have it at home but the software in my particular version doesn't work with the modern operating systems. I think if I bought something online it might work but I don't have time to play as much video games anymore as I used to have. Still, I really miss:"he tackles the keeper, now he must face the consequences, not smart"!"that's a red card for a shocking challenge on the keeper""what was he thinking"?(used to play Liverpool, Lazio, Real, Bayern and Marseille depending on league)I still have soft spots for Lazio, Bayern and Marseille because of that game, Real not so much!It was a one-of-a-kind and sadly they ruined the game for 2003 by whacking the shirt editors, custom players and tackling the keeper or even shifting teams mid-game to score own goals when being in 10-year old prank modeI still remember making all of my male classmates as players and making a world-class team somewhere. I also tuned up Kyrgyzystan's players to make them world-beaters! It really was like a digital playground and that's what made the pre-2003 FIFA games so fun.