I'm thinking about a FIFA 2002 draft sometime this autumn/winter with a requirement of players from at least six leagues, it could be fun!
It's my all-time favourite football game. I have it at home but the software in my particular version doesn't work with the modern operating systems. I think if I bought something online it might work but I don't have time to play as much video games anymore as I used to have. Still, I really miss:
"he tackles the keeper, now he must face the consequences, not smart"!offender shoves defender while keeper is rolling around in painref shows up and brandishes a red card
"that's a red card for a shocking challenge on the keeper"Fowler/Crespo/Raúl/Élber/Bakayoko looks mad as hell
"what was he thinking"?
(used to play Liverpool, Lazio, Real, Bayern and Marseille depending on league)
I still have soft spots for Lazio, Bayern and Marseille because of that game, Real not so much!
It was a one-of-a-kind and sadly they ruined the game for 2003 by whacking the shirt editors, custom players and tackling the keeper or even shifting teams mid-game to score own goals when being in 10-year old prank mode
I still remember making all of my male classmates as players and making a world-class team somewhere. I also tuned up Kyrgyzystan's players to make them world-beaters! It really was like a digital playground and that's what made the pre-2003 FIFA games so fun.