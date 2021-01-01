« previous next »
Le Tallec too! Granted his career was a big anti climax but well always have Juventus.

Mark Walters abs Ronny Rosenthal also missing from the very early Premier League era. Both had decent careers before/after Liverpool and both had their moments while here without either living up to their promise.
Yeah, I never needed some of those mentioned because I went with the tactic to try and build a decent spine (and then pick up the best of the rest for the full backs / wider positions)

Enjoyed the draft though, and overall happy with my team :D
JFT97

Forgot about Walters and Ronny dammit! I'm quite happy with my options but Ronny was indeed a very good player on the right day.

I'd like to add that Poulsen, Riera (pre-Liverpool) and Suso (post-Liverpool) also could do jobs in XI's like these considering what they did outside of Anfield. I left out Diao and Konchesky on purpose though! If Shelvey had the same level as his peak everytime he played he'd be a shoe-in for a late pick but he only shows up when he feels like it and thus no sane one would pick him for an XI like this  ;D When he was at Swansea and played against Brendan's team I was always scared as hell of him in those matches. Badly declined since though.
Barmby was a decent enough player
Yeah think the Everton background might have cost him a pick, but definitely played a role in the cup treble. I used to start him in FIFA 2002 as a kid too young to watch foreign games so I reckon he must've done something right  :D

In that game I had:

Dudek

Carragher Hyypiä Henchoz

Barmby Hamann Gerrard Riise

Heskey Owen Fowler

3-4-3 not giving a fuck about tracking back  :wave
Barmby was a decent enough player

I had a close choice between him, Smicer and Yossi. Nearly went for Barmby because he played off the left in a 442 a fair bit.

Was a good player but never seemed to stay at clubs for long. The lure of Hull was inexplicably too much for him!
Yeah think the Everton background might have cost him a pick, but definitely played a role in the cup treble. I used to start him in FIFA 2002 as a kid too young to watch foreign games so I reckon he must've done something right  :D

In that game I had:

Dudek

Carragher Hyypiä Henchoz

Barmby Hamann Gerrard Riise

Heskey Owen Fowler

3-4-3 not giving a fuck about tracking back  :wave

That was one hell of a game. You can score from kick-off and if you shoot slowly between the goalkeeper's legs, the goalkeeper will dive over the ball.
I'm thinking about a FIFA 2002 draft sometime this autumn/winter with a requirement of players from at least six leagues, it could be fun!

It's my all-time favourite football game. I have it at home but the software in my particular version doesn't work with the modern operating systems. I think if I bought something online it might work but I don't have time to play as much video games anymore as I used to have. Still, I really miss:

"he tackles the keeper, now he must face the consequences, not smart"!

offender shoves defender while keeper is rolling around in pain

ref shows up and brandishes a red card

"that's a red card for a shocking challenge on the keeper"

Fowler/Crespo/Raúl/Élber/Bakayoko looks mad as hell

"what was he thinking"?

:D

(used to play Liverpool, Lazio, Real, Bayern and Marseille depending on league)

I still have soft spots for Lazio, Bayern and Marseille because of that game, Real not so much!

It was a one-of-a-kind and sadly they ruined the game for 2003 by whacking the shirt editors, custom players and tackling the keeper or even shifting teams mid-game to score own goals when being in 10-year old prank mode ;D I still remember making all of my male classmates as players and making a world-class team somewhere. I also tuned up Kyrgyzystan's players to make them world-beaters! It really was like a digital playground and that's what made the pre-2003 FIFA games so fun.
Titi going unpicked is a crime. Love that guy.

Guessing Mark Walters is the guy LM was hinting at. Would have been a very decent pick.

Did Julian Dicks get picked? Bit of a twat, but would've been a better option than some of the other LBs. Genuinely think Poulsen would've been a very good pick too, but I can see why no-one dared go there.
Titi going unpicked is a crime. Love that guy.

Guessing Mark Walters is the guy LM was hinting at. Would have been a very decent pick.

Did Julian Dicks get picked? Bit of a twat, but would've been a better option than some of the other LBs. Genuinely think Poulsen would've been a very good pick too, but I can see why no-one dared go there.

Yeah Poulsen and the like will be where its tricky to differentiate his time at Liverpool from the rest of his career where he was perfectly decent.

I remember being very excited when we signed Walters and he didnt quite live up to the hype but he had his moments. Obviously Auxerre but there was also a game against Blackburn, might have been Kennys first return to Anfield where he scored a couple including a late winner.
